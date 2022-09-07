Read full article on original website
Avis Brown's Championship Mentality Fuels Her in Life and Golf
With over 300 wins between Avis Brown and her siblings in the San Diego Junior Golf and Junior PGA tournaments, their legacy is set.
SI Top 10: The SEC? Big Ten? Nope, All Hail the Sun Belt!
Marshall, App State and Georgia Southern beat some of football’s biggest programs Saturday, shaking up the powers-that-be in our latest list.
Indiana Football Wakes Up in Second Half to Defeat Idaho 35-22
Indiana faced a 10-0 halftime deficit at home against Idaho, but used a 23-point third quarter to defeat the Vandals 35-22. “We just can’t wait until halftime to start playing football," Indiana coach Tom Allen said.
College football power rankings updated for Week 3 games
College football took a stop in Upset City in Week 2, with a bevy of critical upsets, including against three top 10 ranked teams. Notre Dame and Texas A&M both took costly Ls against Sun Belt teams while Baylor will lose its top 10 ranking after a double-overtime loss at BYU. Picking a top 10 ...
Scheffler overwhelming choice as PGA Tour player of the year
Scottie Scheffler went 58 tournaments over more than two years between getting a PGA Tour card and getting his first win at the Phoenix Open. That turned out to be just the beginning of a year that topped all others in golf. A month later, Scheffler went to No. 1...
Jeongeun Lee6 finds her form and leads LPGA in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — (AP) — Without a top 10 since the Asia swing in early March, Jeongeun Lee6 posted her best score in nearly a year on Friday with a 9-under 63 that gave her a one-shot lead in the Kroger Queen City Championship. Lee6 has gone three years...
Xiyu Lin leads inaugural Kroger Queen City Championship
Xiyu Lin of China birdied six of her first nine holes en route to an 8-under-par 64 to take the
