Hopewell Township is partnering with the New Jersey Department of Health to conduct enhanced surveillance for Legionnaires' disease and to determine the scope of Legionella bacteria in the water distribution service area for Trenton Water Works customers. Homeowners who are interested in having their water sampled are encouraged to sign-up here as soon as possible, and no later than September 15th.

HOPEWELL, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO