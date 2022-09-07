Come out to the Log Cabin to meet with historic reenactors on the grounds of the Wood County Museum on Saturday from noon-4 p.m. This is a free family event; be a part of what it take to harvest the crops and get ready for winter. The cabin will be open for visitors to go inside and children will have the chance to help shell corn from the cob, which will help prepare it for parching, hominy and cornmeal.

WESTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO