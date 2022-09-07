Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Alpine Ride in Pennsylvania is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenSomerset County, PA
Rabbit Owners Warned About Deadly VirusGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
Related
sent-trib.com
Frank Dick
ADRIAN – Frank Dick, devoted husband and father, proud veteran, and generous philanthropist died Monday morning, September 5, 2022, at Charlotte Stephenson Manor at the age of 96. Frank was born March 8, 1926, on the family farm in Cygnet, Ohio, the son of the late Earl and Edith...
sent-trib.com
Robert C. Beard
Robert C. Beard (89) of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully at Bridge Hospice, surrounded by family on September 6, 2022. He was born in Bryan, Ohio to Wilbur and LaRue (Maze) Beard on January 25, 1933. Bob graduated from Montpelier High School in 1951, where he was class president...
sent-trib.com
Marion E. Layman
Marion E. Layman, 97 of Pemberville and formerly of Luckey, Ohio passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Otterbein Senior Living, Pemberville. He was born on August 4, 1925 to Edward William and Margaret Mary (Davies) Layman, in Webster Twp, OH. He was a 1943 graduate of Webster High School and on June 20, 1954 he married Naomi A. Crow in Buckland, OH. Marion and Naomi raised 2 daughters and have celebrated 68 years of marriage.
sent-trib.com
Celebrating 105 years
Margaret Neifer, who turned 105 on Tuesday, waves to a passing car with well wishers during a “drive-by” celebration at Heritage Corner in Bowling Green. Parishioners with St. Mark’s Lutheran Church waved and handed out birthday cards to Neifer during her birthday celebration. The Toledo native graduated from Waite High School and Bowling Green State University, she retired from teaching in 1977 at the former Weston Elementary building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sent-trib.com
Esther Joan Britton
Esther Joan Britton was born on June 21, 1952 in Bowling Green, Ohio. She passed away at her home in Ocala, Florida on August 24th, 2022. She was 70 years old.Paul Britton and Joan Hartman were married in West Millgrove, Ohio on December 1, 1984. Joan and Paul welcomed a daughter, Andrea Lynn Britton, on September 17, 1985. Joan and Paul welcomed a son-in-law, Kyle Pentkowski, in 2016 and then a grandson,
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz retiring
PERRYSBURG — A search is under way for Perrysburg’s next fire chief. Rudy Ruiz is retiring this month after serving 31 years in the fire service; the last seven have been for Perrysburg. “I thank Rudy for his leadership as fire chief in keeping Perrysburg residents safe for...
sent-trib.com
Wood County Hospital adds Rivercrest OB/GYN physician group
Starting Oct. 1, Drs. Shannon Sutherland, Liz Read, Lauren Scott and Nitisha Mutgi and Midwife Bonnie Fintel will join the Wood County Hospital medical staff as part of the obstetrics and gynecology team. A well-known group of obstetrical providers, these physicians will see patients both at the Rivercrest OB/GYN office...
sent-trib.com
Transfers: 9-8-2022
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 333 Maple St., Bowling Green, residential, from Melba Conway, to Jahnna and Samantha Ludeman, $148,500. 418 W. Water St., North Baltimore, residential, from Bart Ferguson, et. al., to Kristen Lang and Shawn McCellan, $130,000. 5945 Cover...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sent-trib.com
Updated: BGSU student killed in crash
FREMONT — A Bowling Green State University student died in a Sunday vehicle crash, which also injured three other students. An impaired driver reportedly tried to pass vehicles on U.S. 6 in Sandusky County and struck a car head on, killing David Walker II, 20, of Vermilion, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
sent-trib.com
Hunting for heroes: Black Swamp Humanitarian Awards return
Calling all heroes, humanitarians and good Samaritans. The Black Swamp Humanitarian Awards committee wants to recognize rescues and good deeds at its annual awards ceremony. The last awards ceremony was held Nov. 8, 2019, just before the pandemic hit. The ceremony is returning to Nazareth Hall in Grand Rapids this year, in person, on Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
sent-trib.com
Richard ‘Dick’ Lee Sprague
Richard ‘Dick’ Lee Sprague, 88, of Bowling Green passed away September 5, 2022. He was born June 5, 1934 to Charles and Mayme (Pauff) Sprague in Tontogany. He was a graduate of Tontogany High School of 1952. Dick was a lifelong farmer owning his own farm. He also...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 9-9-2022
Come out to the Log Cabin to meet with historic reenactors on the grounds of the Wood County Museum on Saturday from noon-4 p.m. This is a free family event; be a part of what it take to harvest the crops and get ready for winter. The cabin will be open for visitors to go inside and children will have the chance to help shell corn from the cob, which will help prepare it for parching, hominy and cornmeal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sent-trib.com
Culture change in Rossford PD
ROSSFORD — The Rossford Police Department is at your service. At the first Citizens Police Academy session, the participants learned how the department has evolved. “I don’t want a ‘just writing tickets’ attitude,” said Police Chief Todd Kitzler said of the modern department. “It’s been a culture change.”
sent-trib.com
Paws for Reading at the library
The Wood County District Public Library is continuing its Paws for Reading program every Tuesday from 4-5 p.m. through December. Kids can practice reading with the help of Benny the therapy dog and his owner, Carol Treece. Families can schedule a 15-minute appointment slot to meet Benny and to read to him. Benny is a registered therapy dog and often visits organizations like the Wood County Hospital. This is an opportunity for kids to learn about therapy dogs and to inspire a love of reading at a young age.
sent-trib.com
Students creating neighborhood bottleneck in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — An increased police presence may soon be seen in a neighborhood near Perrysburg High School, after a neighbor brought a student parking issue to city council on Tuesday. Cheryl Swisher, a resident of the Horseshoe Bend neighborhood, addressed council about parents and students blocking the roads and...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg beats BG to stay unbeaten in NLL
PERRYSBURG — In Northern Lakes League volleyball Tuesday, Perrysburg defeated Bowling Green 25-18, 21-25, 25-12, 25-12. Senior Josie Hubbard led the Yellow Jackets with 15 kills and junior Wrigley Takats had 12 kills. Senior Giana Frayer and Josie Hubbard scored six aces apiece, and freshman Casey Ng had two...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Artist paints mural in downtown BG ahead of Black Swamp Arts Festival
A mural by Toledo-based artist, Michael Osborne, will welcome participating artists to the 29th Annual Black Swamp Arts Festival’s Artist Hospitality Suite, and will be on display to the public throughout the festival. Osborne has practiced art for over 20 years, and uses a photo realistic style in both...
sent-trib.com
Plan commission finishes zoning work, now on to BG council
The Bowling Green Planning Commission finished their work on the city’s proposed zoning code draft Wednesday – but not before issues like walkability, electronic signage and even backyard chickens got an airing. The commission voted unanimously to move the code, with their own series of recommendations, on to...
sent-trib.com
BGSU, Michigan play to scoreless draw
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team controlled all facets of Monday’s match against Michigan. In the end, the Falcons and Wolverines played to a scoreless draw at U-M Soccer Stadium. The Falcons, 0-2-2, tripled up the Wolverines in the shot department...
sent-trib.com
Updated: West Wooster closed, water shut off due to emergency valve repair
West Wooster Street, between Haskins Road and Winfield Drive, is closed for an emergency repair of a water valve. As of 4 p.m., Bowling Green officials are expecting it to be fixed around 8 p.m. Water has been shut off to impacted addresses along West Wooster, according to a press...
Comments / 0