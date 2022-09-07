ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

sent-trib.com

Frank Dick

ADRIAN – Frank Dick, devoted husband and father, proud veteran, and generous philanthropist died Monday morning, September 5, 2022, at Charlotte Stephenson Manor at the age of 96. Frank was born March 8, 1926, on the family farm in Cygnet, Ohio, the son of the late Earl and Edith...
ADRIAN, MI
sent-trib.com

Robert C. Beard

Robert C. Beard (89) of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully at Bridge Hospice, surrounded by family on September 6, 2022. He was born in Bryan, Ohio to Wilbur and LaRue (Maze) Beard on January 25, 1933. Bob graduated from Montpelier High School in 1951, where he was class president...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Marion E. Layman

Marion E. Layman, 97 of Pemberville and formerly of Luckey, Ohio passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Otterbein Senior Living, Pemberville. He was born on August 4, 1925 to Edward William and Margaret Mary (Davies) Layman, in Webster Twp, OH. He was a 1943 graduate of Webster High School and on June 20, 1954 he married Naomi A. Crow in Buckland, OH. Marion and Naomi raised 2 daughters and have celebrated 68 years of marriage.
LUCKEY, OH
sent-trib.com

Celebrating 105 years

Margaret Neifer, who turned 105 on Tuesday, waves to a passing car with well wishers during a “drive-by” celebration at Heritage Corner in Bowling Green. Parishioners with St. Mark’s Lutheran Church waved and handed out birthday cards to Neifer during her birthday celebration. The Toledo native graduated from Waite High School and Bowling Green State University, she retired from teaching in 1977 at the former Weston Elementary building.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Esther Joan Britton

Esther Joan Britton was born on June 21, 1952 in Bowling Green, Ohio. She passed away at her home in Ocala, Florida on August 24th, 2022. She was 70 years old.Paul Britton and Joan Hartman were married in West Millgrove, Ohio on December 1, 1984. Joan and Paul welcomed a daughter, Andrea Lynn Britton, on September 17, 1985. Joan and Paul welcomed a son-in-law, Kyle Pentkowski, in 2016 and then a grandson,
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz retiring

PERRYSBURG — A search is under way for Perrysburg’s next fire chief. Rudy Ruiz is retiring this month after serving 31 years in the fire service; the last seven have been for Perrysburg. “I thank Rudy for his leadership as fire chief in keeping Perrysburg residents safe for...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Wood County Hospital adds Rivercrest OB/GYN physician group

Starting Oct. 1, Drs. Shannon Sutherland, Liz Read, Lauren Scott and Nitisha Mutgi and Midwife Bonnie Fintel will join the Wood County Hospital medical staff as part of the obstetrics and gynecology team. A well-known group of obstetrical providers, these physicians will see patients both at the Rivercrest OB/GYN office...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Transfers: 9-8-2022

The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 333 Maple St., Bowling Green, residential, from Melba Conway, to Jahnna and Samantha Ludeman, $148,500. 418 W. Water St., North Baltimore, residential, from Bart Ferguson, et. al., to Kristen Lang and Shawn McCellan, $130,000. 5945 Cover...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Updated: BGSU student killed in crash

FREMONT — A Bowling Green State University student died in a Sunday vehicle crash, which also injured three other students. An impaired driver reportedly tried to pass vehicles on U.S. 6 in Sandusky County and struck a car head on, killing David Walker II, 20, of Vermilion, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Hunting for heroes: Black Swamp Humanitarian Awards return

Calling all heroes, humanitarians and good Samaritans. The Black Swamp Humanitarian Awards committee wants to recognize rescues and good deeds at its annual awards ceremony. The last awards ceremony was held Nov. 8, 2019, just before the pandemic hit. The ceremony is returning to Nazareth Hall in Grand Rapids this year, in person, on Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
GRAND RAPIDS, OH
sent-trib.com

Richard ‘Dick’ Lee Sprague

Richard ‘Dick’ Lee Sprague, 88, of Bowling Green passed away September 5, 2022. He was born June 5, 1934 to Charles and Mayme (Pauff) Sprague in Tontogany. He was a graduate of Tontogany High School of 1952. Dick was a lifelong farmer owning his own farm. He also...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Local Briefs: 9-9-2022

Come out to the Log Cabin to meet with historic reenactors on the grounds of the Wood County Museum on Saturday from noon-4 p.m. This is a free family event; be a part of what it take to harvest the crops and get ready for winter. The cabin will be open for visitors to go inside and children will have the chance to help shell corn from the cob, which will help prepare it for parching, hominy and cornmeal.
WESTON, OH
NewsBreak
Obituaries
sent-trib.com

Culture change in Rossford PD

ROSSFORD — The Rossford Police Department is at your service. At the first Citizens Police Academy session, the participants learned how the department has evolved. “I don’t want a ‘just writing tickets’ attitude,” said Police Chief Todd Kitzler said of the modern department. “It’s been a culture change.”
ROSSFORD, OH
sent-trib.com

Paws for Reading at the library

The Wood County District Public Library is continuing its Paws for Reading program every Tuesday from 4-5 p.m. through December. Kids can practice reading with the help of Benny the therapy dog and his owner, Carol Treece. Families can schedule a 15-minute appointment slot to meet Benny and to read to him. Benny is a registered therapy dog and often visits organizations like the Wood County Hospital. This is an opportunity for kids to learn about therapy dogs and to inspire a love of reading at a young age.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Students creating neighborhood bottleneck in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG — An increased police presence may soon be seen in a neighborhood near Perrysburg High School, after a neighbor brought a student parking issue to city council on Tuesday. Cheryl Swisher, a resident of the Horseshoe Bend neighborhood, addressed council about parents and students blocking the roads and...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg beats BG to stay unbeaten in NLL

PERRYSBURG — In Northern Lakes League volleyball Tuesday, Perrysburg defeated Bowling Green 25-18, 21-25, 25-12, 25-12. Senior Josie Hubbard led the Yellow Jackets with 15 kills and junior Wrigley Takats had 12 kills. Senior Giana Frayer and Josie Hubbard scored six aces apiece, and freshman Casey Ng had two...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

VIDEO: Artist paints mural in downtown BG ahead of Black Swamp Arts Festival

A mural by Toledo-based artist, Michael Osborne, will welcome participating artists to the 29th Annual Black Swamp Arts Festival’s Artist Hospitality Suite, and will be on display to the public throughout the festival. Osborne has practiced art for over 20 years, and uses a photo realistic style in both...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Plan commission finishes zoning work, now on to BG council

The Bowling Green Planning Commission finished their work on the city’s proposed zoning code draft Wednesday – but not before issues like walkability, electronic signage and even backyard chickens got an airing. The commission voted unanimously to move the code, with their own series of recommendations, on to...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

BGSU, Michigan play to scoreless draw

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team controlled all facets of Monday’s match against Michigan. In the end, the Falcons and Wolverines played to a scoreless draw at U-M Soccer Stadium. The Falcons, 0-2-2, tripled up the Wolverines in the shot department...
ANN ARBOR, MI

