Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute
It was just over a year ago since New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter saw his name enshrined in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame. And on Friday night, the Yanks will also honor their former captain in the Bronx. Ahead of the Hall of Fame tribute night, Aaron Boone spoke out on the […] The post Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What are the Yankees going to do with Giancarlo Stanton?
Less than two months ago, we were talking about how Giancarlo Stanton’s All-Star Game MVP marked an important moment in his New York Yankees’ tenure and represented a remarkable turnaround after injuries and poor play largely characterized his stretch from the start of 2019 until the start of the second half in 2021.
Watch: Derek Jeter takes shot at Marlins during speech at Yankee stadium
Derek Jeter took a shot at the Miami Marlins on Friday night. Jeter was honored during a special ceremony at Yankee Stadium ahead of the New York Yankees’ game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The ceremony honored the lifelong Yankee for his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame last year, and for his contributions to the team during a 20-season run from 1995-2014.
Yankees fans boo owner Hal Steinbrenner during Derek Jeter Hall of Fame tribute
New York Yankees fans loved seeing Derek Jeter back in the Bronx Friday night during his Hall of Fame induction tribute before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Fans, however, didn't give owner Hal Steinbrenner the warmest welcome when he stepped on the field. Presenting Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation...
Aaron Judge recognizes Barry Bonds as true record holder, Roger Maris Jr. disagrees
Aaron Judge believes Barry Bonds’$2 73 home runs is the true record despite steroid ties, but Roger Maris Jr. respectfully disagrees with the Yankee slugger.
Yankees Twitter honors Derek Jeter in the best way
It was Derek Jeter Day at Yankee Stadium on Friday and Yankees fans relished the opportunity to honor the legendary shortstop. Derek Jeter was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame last year but he hadn’t gotten a chance to be honored with a grand event at Yankee Stadium until now.
Oswaldo Cabrera out of Yankees' Thursday lineup
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Replies to Red Sox-Zac Gallen trade take are worse than any Yankees delusion
People feel like Yankee fans believe themselves to be the singular center of the baseball universe, around which other needy teams revolve. If you believe that to be true (it largely is), then open your eyes to the Red Sox, too, a similar AL East team with fans who behave identically.
Aaron Judge is carrying the Yankees' offense to a historic degree
Aaron Judge is doing his best. As the Yankees continue their long march toward total implosion, the skyscrape-ian outfielder has remained unquestionably elite. Heading into games Wednesday, Judge sat at 54 homers on the season — and then he hit his 55th. If he continues this ludicrous pace, he'll become just the sixth member of the 60-taters-in-a-season club and the first since Mark McGwire to whack 65 dingers in a year.
New York Yankees honor ex-captain Derek Jeter on Hall of Fame induction
NEW YORK -- Derek Jeter returned to Yankee Stadium for the first time in five years and was honored for his induction to the Hall of Fame two years ago. With his Hall plaque on a stand in front of the pitcher's mound, Jeter spoke at the end of a 27-minute ceremony before Friday night's game against Tampa Bay.
Yankees fans react to Hal Steinbrenner getting booed
Hal Steinbrenner might own the New York Yankees but he is not a popular figure within Yankee-land. After being booed at Paul O’Neill’s Yankees Hall of Fame induction ceremony a few weeks ago, Steinbrenner was there for Derek Jeter’s induction ceremony Friday night. If you thought fans would boo Steinbrenner tonight, even after giving Jeter a check for $222,222.22 for Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation, you would be right.
Yankees LF Aaron Hicks’ brutal campaign goes from bad to worse with costly meathead error vs. Rays
The New York Yankees are playing awful baseball right now. It feels weird to say it, especially since they were on pace to hit the 120-win mark at some point in the season. Now, though, New York is merely a shell of their first-half selves. Their hitting outside of Aaron Judge has been atrocious, and their pitchers can’t bail out their hitters every game.
