Travel

TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adds a Major Disney-style Attraction

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., in February 2001 opened its California Adventure theme park, which included a soon-to-be popular attraction Soarin' Over California, a flight motion simulator that virtually flew guests over 13 California landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge, Napa Valley and Yosemite National Park. The attraction later opened...
LAS VEGAS, NV
disneydining.com

New for Disney World’s 50th: Book a night inside the infamous Tower of Terror attraction at Hollywood Studios?

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is perhaps one of the most popular attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Guests love the thrill of each drop of the elevator car inside the attraction, and some love the suspense and uncertainty of waiting for that next drop. Some fans love it for the nostalgic nod to The Twilight Zone, and some love the creepy feelings evoked by the meticulous attention to detail in the decor and props used in the lobby, which doubles as the queue for the ride.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
disneytips.com

Which of Disney’s 5 Pirates of the Caribbean Attractions Is Best?

Did you know that Disney Parks has five different Pirates of the Caribbean attractions? That certainly says a lot about the popularity of the experience, which originated at Disneyland Park in 1967. Interestingly, Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean was the last ride Walt Disney designed before his death. The iconic...
TRAVEL
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
China
msn.com

Dubai Is Building a Gigantic $5 Billion Moon-Shaped Mega-Resort, Because of Course

With enough money, it’s possible to do almost anything in Dubai—and now you can add another to the list—walking on the moon, or very least booking a luxe room there. This week, Canadian architectural company Moon World Resorts announced plans to construct a $5 billion resort that resembles Earth’s orbital cousin.
WORLD
TheStreet

Disney World, Disneyland Raise Prices, Customers Happy About It

Companies raise prices all the time. In the theme park business, it has become fairly normal for tickets, annual prices, food prices, and pretty much every other cost to go up each year. And in addition to that, it's not uncommon for free perks to go away or become something that costs extra.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney Offers Holiday Resort Discount for Disney+ Subscribers

Calling all Disney+ subscribers! We have some exciting news to share as Walt Disney World Resort has revealed special savings for the holiday season in celebration of Disney+ Day. That’s right… it feels like Christmas in September! Disney+ Day, September 8, 2022, has finally arrived! Not only are Disney fans...
TRAVEL

