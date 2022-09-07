Read full article on original website
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
investing.com
Ogilvy appoints Devika Bulchandani as global CEO
New York, Sep 9 (IANS) Ogilvy has announced the appointment of Devika Bulchandanias the Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In this role, she will be responsible for all aspects of the creative network's business across 131 offices in 93 countries and spanning its Advertising, Public Relations, Experience, Consulting, and Health units.
Culture House Co-Founders Want to Be Hollywood’s ‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Checkpoint’
Office With a View: The production company co-founders tell TheWrap about their inclusive approach to supporting creatives’ visions. When Raeshem Nijhon, Carri Twigg and Nicole Galovski co-founded the production company Culture House four years ago, they insisted that their business stand out in Hollywood as an inclusive network of creatives that advocates for “healthy competition” and a community-based approach to filmmaking.
Why Customer Experience is the Secret to Revenue Growth and Business Success
The customer experience (CX) is one of the organizational pillars for growth, and it would behoove business leaders to make it a top consideration as they begin planning for 2023.
racer.com
KurumaCards launches with Kaido House collaboration
In the short time KurumaNFT has been in existence, the automotive-themed NFT company has made a huge mark in the ever-evolving NFT space, selling out multiple offerings, while redefining the industry with groundbreaking artwork and innovative packages. Every KurumaNFT project features renowned artists and brands from both the automotive and NFT spaces.
4 Content Marketing Strategies You Should Use in 2023
Sticking to a few simple rules can keep your content marketing strategy on track and your brand on top.
VALUES, Inc. Selected as a Presenter at ESOMAR Congress 2022, the World’s Largest Marketing Research Conference
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- VALUES, Inc. (HQ: Minato-ku, Tokyo: President: Hideyuki Tsujimoto; hereinafter, “VALUES”) has been selected to present at the ESOMAR Congress 2022 (Location: Toronto, Canada; Dates: Sept. 18 - 21, 2022), hosted by ESOMAR, the world’s largest marketing research association. There were more than 330 applicants from 40 countries, and VALUES was among two Japanese companies that were selected to present at the conference. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006331/en/ VALUES, Inc. selected as a presenter at ESOMAR Congress 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Dall-E 2 AI image generator is a surprisingly great fashion designer
Are fashion designers the latest group to be displaced in the robot uprising?
The Metaverse and Digital Avatars: Is This the Future of Communication and Branding?
The idea of a digital avatar is pretty popular in various industries. Businesses can benefit by using digital avatars as part of their brand identity.
AMC Networks Ups Kim Kelleher to Chief Commercial Officer
AMC Networks has promoted Kim Kelleher to chief commercial officer, a new role that will unify the company’s commercial revenue teams under a single leader. Kelleher was most recently president of commercial revenue and partnerships, overseeing AMC’s advertising and partnerships business lines. The new role will see her add oversight of the company’s distribution and development revenue.More from The Hollywood ReporterAMC Networks Hits 10.8M Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue Drops in Second QuarterAMC Networks Names Christina Spade CEO, Replacing Matt BlankIvan Mbakop, Arica Himmel, Dax Rey Join Giancarlo Esposito in AMC's 'The Driver' Remake (Exclusive) Josh Reader, who had been president of distribution...
Jennifer Ross Joins Intentsify as CMO
FRANKLIN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Intentsify ™, the Intelligence Activation Platform for buying-intent signals and Demand Activation Programs provider, today announced Jennifer Ross has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. As Intentsify’s CMO, Ross will be responsible for the company’s overall marketing strategy and execution, building out the marketing team to keep pace with the company’s rapid-growth trajectory. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005959/en/ Jennifer Ross, CMO, Intentsify (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Amazon acquires Belgium-based mechatronics company
Amazon announced the acquisition of Belgium-based mechatronics company Cloostermans Friday morning. In Amazon’s pursuit to be “Earth’s best employer,” the company signed an agreement to acquire Cloostermans, which specializes in warehouse technology. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. “Amazon’s investments in robotics and technology...
Shuffle Board: Target CEO Recommits, New Reebok CEO, Cart.com Names CMO
Retail Target Target Corporation announced that Brian Cornell has committed to remain as CEO and lead the company for approximately three more years. Additionally, the company announced that Arthur Valdez, executive vice president and chief supply chain and logistics officer, will retire from Target. He will be succeeded by Gretchen McCarthy, senior vice president, global inventory management. McCarthy will also join Target’s leadership team. With 64-year-old Cornell’s commitment, Target’s board of directors eliminated its retirement policy, which was designed to initiate a discussion regarding the possible retirement of its CEO at the age of 65. McCarthy will report to John Mulligan, Target’s executive vice president...
Sustainability is at the heart of appliance innovation for this progressive brand
We attended the the keynote presentation by Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Arçelik at IFA 2022, and there was a key message to take away. On day 3 of our time at IFA 2022 (opens in new tab) we took front row seats to the keynote by Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Arçelik. The room was pretty full and we were looking forward to hearing the vision for solving some of the most pressing challenges facing humanity, along with a new water-efficient innovation which were all ears for.
