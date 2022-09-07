ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
investing.com

China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom

(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
ECONOMY
#Linus Business#Reckitt
US News and World Report

Atos Shareholder Calls for Chairman to Resign as Share Price on 30-Year Low

PARIS (Reuters) -A minority shareholder in struggling French IT consulting company Atos called on Friday for the chairman of the company to resign as its shares traded near 30-year lows amid scepticism about its restructuring plan. "Our main request is that the chairman steps down and that the board members...
BUSINESS
CNBC

European markets close higher after ECB rate hike; Stoxx 600 up 0.5%

European markets closed higher Thursday, hours after the European Central Bank announced a 75 basis point interest rate rise. Markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed following Wall Street's solid rebound rally overnight in the best day since Aug. 10 for all three averages. U.S. markets were higher in mid-morning trade. Investors...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Markets Insider

Interim CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond was concerned about wellbeing of the late CFO. He discussed taking a break before he died, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond, Gustavo Arnal, died last Friday. The Wall Street Journal reported that the company's CEO and some board members were concerned about the CFO. The Journal, citing unnamed sources, said Arnal was stressed and had been discussing taking time off. The interim...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Credo Technology Group Chief Operating Officer Trades Company's Stock

Yat Tung Lam, Chief Operating Officer at Credo Technology Group CRDO, reported a large insider sell on September 8, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Lam sold 8,769 shares of Credo Technology Group. The total transaction amounted to $113,418.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Take Five: Navigating the Energy Shock

(Reuters) - As Britain mourns the passing of its Queen, the country also faces its most serious economic crisis in decades and markets will ponder the implications of the new government's record-breaking energy package. Leaders across Europe are scrambling to keep the lights on and U.S. inflation data should provide...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

Europe's energy firms are in a financing crunch, but the ECB won't provide liquidity to them even as it probes risks to banks

The European Central Bank won't furnish short-term liquidity to struggling energy firms, ECB President Christine Lagarde said Friday. In her view, financing utility companies should fall to the duties of individual EU governments. Meanwhile, the ECB is in talks with bank execs over potential defaults and financial risks from the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Bed Bath & Beyond names interim CFO, but struggles remain

Bed Bath & Beyond has named its Chief Accounting Officer, Laura Crossen, as interim chief financial officer following the death of Gustavo Arnal. The home goods retailer said in a regulatory filing that Crossen will continue as its principal accounting officer while serving in the interim role. Crossen’s base salary was raised by $200,000 and the compensation committee increased her target annual bonus opportunity to 70% of her modified base salary. The filing said the adjustments will only be effective for the period she serves as interim CFO. Arnal died on Friday. According to the New York City Police Department, police found the 52-year-old unconscious with injuries showing he fell from the 57-story Jenga residential tower in Manhattan. The medical examiner’s office ruled the 52-year-old Arnal’s death a suicide, and police said an investigation was underway.
BUSINESS

