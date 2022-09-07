Read full article on original website
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
investing.com
China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom
(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond stock in focus after CFO death ruled a suicide, shareholder lawsuit
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond slid following a tragic weekend for the home goods retailer amid even more questions about its future.
Veteran investor Mark Mobius predicts more pain for US markets - and issues a bleak outlook for China and Europe
Mark Mobius warned of further downside for US markets and the economy. The veteran investor singled out Europe's energy crisis and China's lockdowns as key concerns. Mobius said the Fed may be forced to hike interest rates to keep up with the European Central Bank. Mark Mobius predicted further pain...
Credit Suisse strikes deal to buy out China joint venture partner
HONG KONG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) said on Thursday it had struck a deal to buy out its local partner in a Chinese securities joint venture, reaffirming its commitment to the world's second-biggest economy amid doubts about the scandal-hit Swiss bank's plans.
US News and World Report
Atos Shareholder Calls for Chairman to Resign as Share Price on 30-Year Low
PARIS (Reuters) -A minority shareholder in struggling French IT consulting company Atos called on Friday for the chairman of the company to resign as its shares traded near 30-year lows amid scepticism about its restructuring plan. "Our main request is that the chairman steps down and that the board members...
Wall Street Thinks This Growth Stock Can Gain 131% in 2023
There's a lot to like about Cresco Labs, but its debt still lurks in the shadows.
CNBC
European markets close higher after ECB rate hike; Stoxx 600 up 0.5%
European markets closed higher Thursday, hours after the European Central Bank announced a 75 basis point interest rate rise. Markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed following Wall Street's solid rebound rally overnight in the best day since Aug. 10 for all three averages. U.S. markets were higher in mid-morning trade. Investors...
Interim CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond was concerned about wellbeing of the late CFO. He discussed taking a break before he died, The Wall Street Journal reports.
The chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond, Gustavo Arnal, died last Friday. The Wall Street Journal reported that the company's CEO and some board members were concerned about the CFO. The Journal, citing unnamed sources, said Arnal was stressed and had been discussing taking time off. The interim...
Credo Technology Group Chief Operating Officer Trades Company's Stock
Yat Tung Lam, Chief Operating Officer at Credo Technology Group CRDO, reported a large insider sell on September 8, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Lam sold 8,769 shares of Credo Technology Group. The total transaction amounted to $113,418.
Stock Market Today - 9/9: Stocks End Higher, Dollar Retreats As Markets Accept Hawkish Fed Path
Stocks finished firmly higher Friday, while the dollar retreated and Treasury bond yields held steady, as investors drew comfort from both the certainty of Fed rate hikes and hopes for a soft landing for the world's biggest economy. Stocks were also supported by softer-than-expected inflation data from China, where consumer...
India's Tata group in talks with Wistron to assemble iPhones - Bloomberg News
NEW DELHI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Tata Group is in talks with Taiwanese supplier Wistron Corp (3231.TW) to establish a joint venture to assemble Apple's (AAPL.O) iPhones in India, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
US News and World Report
Take Five: Navigating the Energy Shock
(Reuters) - As Britain mourns the passing of its Queen, the country also faces its most serious economic crisis in decades and markets will ponder the implications of the new government's record-breaking energy package. Leaders across Europe are scrambling to keep the lights on and U.S. inflation data should provide...
Stocks Higher, Britain Mourns, Apple, Tesla, Kroger, DocuSign in Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Friday, September 9:. U.S. equity futures traded firmly higher Friday, while the dollar retreated and Treasury bond yields held steady, as investors drew comfort from both the certainty of Fed rate hikes and the prospects of a soft landing for the world's biggest economy.
US Stocks Could Lose Momentum Thursday As Futures Trade Flat Ahead Of Powell Speech — Tesla, GameStop In Focus
After a bargain hunting-aided rebound on Wednesday, sentiment has turned back to one of caution. More Fed speeches, including one from Fed Chair Jerome Powell is on Thursday's agenda. The major U.S. index futures are little changed on Thursday, as apprehensions return after Wednesday’s strong advances. Investors are left to...
Target CEO Cornell to stay three more years in bid for stability
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Target Corp (TGT.N) on Wednesday scrapped its policy of chief executives having to retire at 65, allowing Brian Cornell to lead the retailer for another three years as it battles through a period of high inflation and overstocked stores.
Europe's energy firms are in a financing crunch, but the ECB won't provide liquidity to them even as it probes risks to banks
The European Central Bank won't furnish short-term liquidity to struggling energy firms, ECB President Christine Lagarde said Friday. In her view, financing utility companies should fall to the duties of individual EU governments. Meanwhile, the ECB is in talks with bank execs over potential defaults and financial risks from the...
Ben & Jerry's will amend lawsuit against Unilever over Israel ice cream sale
NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Ben & Jerry's said it plans to amend its lawsuit challenging the sale of its ice cream business in Israel by its parent company, Unilever Plc (ULVR.L).
Bed Bath & Beyond names interim CFO, but struggles remain
Bed Bath & Beyond has named its Chief Accounting Officer, Laura Crossen, as interim chief financial officer following the death of Gustavo Arnal. The home goods retailer said in a regulatory filing that Crossen will continue as its principal accounting officer while serving in the interim role. Crossen’s base salary was raised by $200,000 and the compensation committee increased her target annual bonus opportunity to 70% of her modified base salary. The filing said the adjustments will only be effective for the period she serves as interim CFO. Arnal died on Friday. According to the New York City Police Department, police found the 52-year-old unconscious with injuries showing he fell from the 57-story Jenga residential tower in Manhattan. The medical examiner’s office ruled the 52-year-old Arnal’s death a suicide, and police said an investigation was underway.
