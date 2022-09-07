Read full article on original website
Scientists develop first-of-its-kind air conditioner that uses solid refrigerants
The world is getting hotter by the day. It is now 1.1 degrees Celsius warmer on average than it was before the Industrial Revolution. This means that cooling, in general, has percolated into our lifestyles, almost essential for our survival. However, the irony is as the planet warms, the technology...
6 Best Well Water Filtration Systems
When your water source is a well, it's up to you to determine if you need a well water filtration system.
CNBC
Amazon acquires warehouse machinery and robotics maker Cloostermans
Amazon said Friday it's acquiring Cloostermans, a company that builds warehouse machinery and robotics. Cloostermans employees will join Amazon Robotics, Amazon's division focused on automating aspects of its warehouse operations. Amazon has acquired Cloostermans, a Belgian company that makes technology used in warehouses, the company announced Friday. Terms of the...
Researchers Just Wirelessly Transmitted Power Over 98 Feet of Thin Air
We could one day charge our phones and tablets wirelessly through the air, thanks to newly developed technology. Researchers have used infrared laser light to transmit 400mW of light power over distances of up to 30 meters (98 feet). That's enough juice to charge small sensors, though in time it could be developed to charge up larger devices such as smartphones too.
Eufy’s New Garage Camera Can Control 2 Doors at Once
Garage door openers are not necessarily the easiest things to install, especially when you start adding smarts to them. The Eufy Garage-Control Cam Plus makes it a lot easier to take full control of up to two garage doors with a single device, allowing you to open and close them from anywhere. The Garage-Control Cam Plus comes equipped with better AI, too, so you'll get fewer false alerts. Improved resolution means you'll be able to make out even small details (like did you leave your wallet in the center console of the car?).
freightwaves.com
Kodiak Robotics CEO on advanced self-driving technology
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ second Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Summit, which took place Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Building the trucking industry’s most advanced self-driving technology. DETAILS: There is talk about electric and autonomous trucks individually, but what about having both in one vehicle? Kodiak Technologies...
Velo3D Qualifies M300 Tool Steel for Use in Its Sapphire Family of Printers
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Velo3D, Inc. ( NYSE: VLD ), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced that M300 tool steel, an ultra-low carbon alloy that delivers very high strength and hardness, is qualified for use in Sapphire printers. Velo3D has already seen extensive interest in the alloy from automotive manufacturers for use in high-pressure die cast inserts, injection molding, and other types of tooling. The first M300 parts printed on a Sapphire printer will be shown at IMTS 2022 in Chicago on Sept. 12-17 in booth #433031. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005184/en/ Engineer evaluating an M300 tool steel print of conformal cooled tooling and high pressure die casting inserts. These types of inserts are widely used to manufacture parts for the automotive industry. (Photo: Business Wire)
UK innovator Cullen Unveils Fully Recyclable Fibre Bottle in Fight Against Single-Use Plastic Packaging
GLASGOW, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Rapidly expanding to accommodate demand from multinational food chains, major supermarkets and Britain’s NHS, UK-based innovator Cullen Packaging has unveiled a next generation, sustainable alternative to plastic bottles and pouches. Called simply ‘The Fibre Bottle’ it is designed for dry goods and enables brands producing goods such as vitamins, supplements, dry foods, homecare and horticultural products to remove 270m single-use plastic bottles or pouches from shelves per year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005642/en/ The Fibre Bottle from Cullen Packaging will remove 270m plastic bottles from shelves per year (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org
A plastic film that can kill viruses using room lights
Researchers at Queen's University Belfast have developed a plastic film that can kill viruses that land on its surface with room light. The self-sterilizing film is the first of its kind—it is low cost to produce, can be readily scaled and could be used for disposable aprons, tablecloths, and curtains in hospitals. It is coated with a thin layer of particles that absorb UV light and produce reactive oxygen species—ROS. These kill viruses, including SARS-CoV-2.
generalaviationnews.com
Avidyne’s latest software for IFDs certified
Avidyne has received FAA certification for its AviOS10.3 software for its IFD series of systems. The updated software adds new features for both fixed-wing and helicopter pilots, including visual approaches, VNAV, and certified TAWS options, according to company officials. The Technical Standard Order (TSO) and Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approvals...
The Best Portable Home Generators, According To Real Electricians
With extreme weather comes more power outages. Stay prepared with these portable generators recommended by the experts.
9to5Mac
Have power outages be a thing of the past, with the BLUETTI AC500 & B300S modular power station
Think of the new BLUETTI AC500 & B300S modular power station as a power bank for your entire home. It can provide enough power to keep your home up-and-running through an outage lasting one or more days – and be ready to go again in around a two-hour charge.
Diamond Aircraft's eDA40: The First Electric Certified Training Plane
The eDA40 is the latest offering from Diamond Aircraft to meet the growing demand to reduce carbon emissions and our need for fossil fuels. Bringing this aircraft to market was no small feat and required countless flight test hours.
The Weather Channel
Scientists Create Remote-Controlled Cyborg Cockroaches to Inspect Hazardous Areas and Monitor Environments
An international team of researchers has engineered a system for creating remote-controlled cyborg cockroaches equipped with a tiny wireless control module to help inspect hazardous areas or monitor the environment. According to a paper published in the journal npj Flexible Electronics, the module is powered by a rechargeable battery attached...
maritime-executive.com
Ro-Ro Using Compressed Hydrogen Fuel Receives Design Approval
Start-up Aurelia Green Ship Concept Design, which is focusing on zero emission shipping, has unveiled a new design for the first ro-ro that used 100 percent hydrogen propulsion. The company says that the unique designs of the vessel, which received an Approval in Principle from RINA based on the newly published Rules for Hydrogen Fueled Ships, can also be a model for heavy-lift, ro-pax, and cruise ships to adopt pure hydrogen power.
