The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending the lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going to...
TheDailyBeast

Prince Harry Pushing Ahead With November Publication Date for Memoir, Author Tom Bower Says

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry is determined that that his much-hyped memoir be published in November as planned, despite the queen’s death, royal author Tom Bower has claimed.Bower, author of the recent book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between The Windsors, speaking on U.K. channel GB News said: “I think it will get very ugly and I think that in the end it is down to whether Harry and Meghan are prepared to apologize to Kate and William. I’m convinced...
