Wave 3
Search underway for suspects in ‘suspicious’ Bullitt County fires
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators are seeking leads to find the person or persons responsible for several overnight fires in northern Bullitt County that are considered suspicious in origin. Zoneton firefighters were called out to fight the fires early Monday morning between midnight and 4:44 a.m. Rich Carlson, spokesman for...
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for fatal shooting in Beechmont neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was charged with murder in connection with a Sunday night shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 51-year-old Laron Spalding was taken into custody Monday morning. The shooting took place around 8 p.m....
wdrb.com
2 rushed to hospital after shooting near Churchill Downs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people were shot on Monday evening near Churchill Downs. Officers with LMPD's Fourth Division were called to the shooting in the 800 block of Beecher Street, near Bellevue Avenue, just after 5 p.m., according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.
wdrb.com
Box truck gets stuck under New Albany bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A box truck was stuck underneath the train bridge in New Albany on Monday morning. The road was closed for several hours as crews worked to get the truck out from the bridge that sits over East 8th Street. CSX will be inspecting the train trestle...
Wave 3
Shooting on Zorn Ave. leaves man wounded
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was wounded in a shooting this morning at an apartment complex in the Brownsboro Zorn neighborhood. Louisville Metro police called to the 700 block of Zorn Avenue around 6:15 a.m. found the victim, an adult man. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment....
wdrb.com
Bond set at $1 million for Louisville man accused of 7th Street Road murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of murder will need $1 million to get out of jail. According to Louisville Metro Police, 47-year-old Mark Owen was arrested for a deadly shooting that took place at 12:30 a.m. Sunday on 7th Street Road near Algonquin Parkway. A man was...
wdrb.com
Zoneton fire officials investigating after 3 'suspicious' fires overnight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zoneton firefighters responded to three fires overnight in the Hunters Hollow neighborhood near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line, and fire officials say the circumstances surrounding the fires are "suspicious." All the fires were set to either vacant buildings or vehicles, and had multiple points of origin, Zoneton...
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 people shot in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were sent to the hospital following a shooting in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood on Monday evening, according to police. Around 5:10 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Beecher Street on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. When officers arrived, they...
Wave 3
24-year-old facing murder, intoxication charges after deadly crash on Algonquin Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested Saturday morning after a deadly crash killed one girl and left another with serious injuries. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Algonquin Parkway, Louisville Metro officials said. Court documents said a passenger vehicle with four people inside...
wdrb.com
Judge sets $200,000 bond for murder suspect as Louisville family mourns loss of 22-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge has set a $200,000 bond for a 24-year-old man accused of causing a deadly crash Saturday morning. Court documents say Devyn Brock was driving when he hit a tree at the intersection of South 42nd Street and Algonquin Parkway around 2:30 a.m. Savannah Duckworth,...
wdrb.com
Suspect arrested for murder after shooting near Algonquin Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested following a deadly shooting on Sunday morning. Police said LMPD Homicide Detectives arrested Mark Owen, 47, for the shooting on 7th Street, near Algonquin Parkway. When officers arrived on scene, police said they found a man with a gunshot wound. EMS...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man killed in shooting on S. 3rd St at I-264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a man was shot and killed Sunday night on South 3rd Street near the Watterson Expressway. LMPD's spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to reports of a shooting on South 3rd Street at Interstate 264 around 11 p.m. Sunday. Police said...
wdrb.com
1 man dead after shooting near Algonquin Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead after a shooting near Algonquin Parkway. LMPD 's Second Division were called to 7th Street near Algonquin Parkway around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. EMS confirmed his death...
Wave 3
LMPD: 22-year-old ejected, killed in wreck on Algonquin Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed in a wreck on Algonquin Parkway early Saturday morning. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 42nd and Algonquin Parkway just before 2:30 a.m. Early investigation revealed a passenger vehicle with four people inside was traveling east on Algonquin...
WLKY.com
Louisville father finally out of hospital 2 months after being hit on Poplar Level Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville father has finally returned home after spending nearly 70 days in the hospital. Two months ago, on June 30thNathan Green was riding his bike home, on Poplar Level Road, when he was hit by a car. The driver sped off. According to Nathan's girlfriend...
WHAS 11
Jeffersonville teen found safe in Frankfort
Police said Andrea Nesselrode has been found safe, 200-miles away in Frankfort. She has been missing for three weeks. Police said she ran away.
wdrb.com
Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Safe Haven Baby Box was installed Monday in Shelby County. The baby box was installed at the Simpsonville Fire Department, becoming the first in Shelby County and the 14th Baby Box in Kentucky. When a child is placed inside a Safe Haven Baby Box, the...
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested after stabbing a man
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on Thursday, September 8th after Bedford Police officers were called at 11:52 p.m. to respond to the police department. A male told police he had been assaulted. The male told police that 34-year-old Amanda Pelfree had been drinking for the “majority of...
Expect delays! Part of a Louisville interstate is set to close for 10 days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up, Louisville drivers!. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says part of an interstate in the city is scheduled to close for a few days. In a press release, KYTC said I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway will be closed for ten days starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 through Monday, Sept. 26 at 7 a.m.
wdrb.com
Louisville police say 2 killed in 'related' shootings in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot and killed in two shootings that police believe are "related" in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. LMPD First Division officers were called to the 400 block of 26th Street at Cedar Street, near Club Cedar Bar, on the report of a shooting around 2:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Club Cedar Bar is currently closed, according to Louisville Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis.
