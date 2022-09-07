Read full article on original website
Black Enterprise Closes National Black Business Month With Tech Founder and Investment Banker Andre Swanston
National Black Businesses Month has been a success and Black entrepreneurs are growing every day, but there is still more work to be done according to Andre Swanston. “I would say the biggest barrier is still access to capital,” Swanston told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “There’s been a lot of systemic...
Aviation International News
Gulfstream Notches Another Sustainability Honor
Gulfstream Aerospace once again was recognized by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG) with a Sustainability Leadership Award. BIG presents its Sustainability Awards annually to organizations that have made sustainability an integral part of their business practices. The awards recognize both for-profit and not-for-profit entities, as well as individuals, to help organizations gain exposure and reward their sustainability practices, according to BIG.
Uber's Infamous Co-founder Wins Microsoft As First US Investor For His Dark Kitchen Startup
Microsoft Corp MSFT has become the first U.S.-based investor in Uber Technologies, Inc UBER, known to have backed CloudKitchens, the "dark kitchen" startup run by the ride-hailing company's controversial co-founder Travis Kalanick, the Financial Times reports. The investment was part of CloudKitchens' $850 million funding round that closed in November...
UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
TIGR earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Kim Kardashian Joins Controversial World of Private Equity With New Fund
"The exciting part is to sit down with these founders and figure out what their dream is," Kardashian said about her new business venture.
Kim Kardashian to launch private equity firm with former Carlyle partner
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Reality television star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and a former partner at Carlyle Group Inc (CG.O) Jay Sammons are launching a new private equity firm focused on investing in consumer and media businesses, according to a joint statement.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Barrett, Ogilvy, The Community & More
The first work week of September is closing out with some exciting hires, promotions and relocations switching up the industry this week. Commercial and film director Dean Blumberg is joining Alkemy X’s directorial roster for U.S. commercial representation. Blumberg has worked on spots for brands including KFC, Virgin and Toyota and celebrity campaigns with talents Sir Ben Kingsley and William Shatner.
Two Juggernauts Square Off: BlackRock CEO Fink, Amazon CEO Jassy Have Widely Different Views On Return To The Office
“We have to get our employees back in the office,” says BlackRock's Fink. “We don’t have a plan to require people to come back,” Amazon's Jassy said onstage Wednesday at the conference. When the COVID-19 pandemic swept throughout the world in early 2020, many business leaders predicted...
morningbrew.com
EY plans split into 2 separate businesses
Execs at EY, where approximately 90% of your graduating class started their careers, approved a plan to split up its auditing and consulting/advisory businesses. The high-stakes move is intended to juice EY’s fast-growing consulting business by freeing it from conflict-of-interest concerns that have slowed it down. Because EY does...
TechCrunch
Alphabet’s Verily raises $1 billion as tech giants enter red hot healthcare sector
The round was led by Alphabet, the company said in its announcement. Verily also announced changes to its executive team that will go into effect January 2023. The company’s founder Andy Conrad will become executive chairman of the Verily board. Stephen Gillett, who is president of the company, will be promoted to CEO. Gillett initially joined Verily as an operational advisor and to lead the company’s cybersecurity efforts. At the time, he was co-founder and CEO of Chronicle, an Alphabet cybersecurity company that is now part of Google Cloud.
Indeed's chief marketing officer shares advice on how to win at digital transformation
As C-suite leaders look to trim bottom lines, the job-search platform Indeed is doubling down on innovation to ensure long-term growth.
cntraveler.com
How Big Hotel Brands Are Rethinking the Meaning of Hospitality
At the Mandarin Oriental, Boston, a robot does it all. The hotel's resident automaton, MOBI, greets guests, escorts them to their rooms, and even delivers small amenities from a stowage compartment in its belly, providing service with a (digital) smile. During the pandemic, hotels everywhere made technological leaps to adapt to the times, and now things like contactless check-in and QR-code room-service menus are givens. But what about what's next? As the past two and a half years have shown, the ways we live and travel can change rapidly, which is why hotels are hard at work designing the guest experience of the future.
L’Oréal’s China Fund Makes First Investment in Chinese Fragrance Brand Documents
SHANGHAI — L’Oréal’s China Fund, Shanghai Meicifang Investment, has taken a minority stake in Chinese fragrance brand Documents. This is Meicifang’s first investment in the China market.More from WWDPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion BrandsChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color Campaign Meicifang’s minority stake marks the closing of Documents’ Series A round investment of more than $10 million renminbi, or $1.4 million. Cathay Capital’s Consumer Co-Creation Fund also led this round of investment. The news was unveiled during Shanghai May 5 Shopping Festival’s Global New Products Debut Season event today, according...
Graham Evans to Lead New International Insurance Platform at Westfield SpecialtySM
WESTFIELD CENTER, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Westfield, a leading property and casualty (P&C) insurance company in the United States, today announced that Graham Evans will be joining the company as Westfield Specialty Executive Vice President and Head of International Insurance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005432/en/ Graham Evans - Westfield Specialty Executive Vice President and Head of International Insurance (Photo: Business Wire)
pymnts.com
The Mainstreaming Of Digital Banking
Digital Banking Popular, But Consumers Not Yet Fully On Board. Two-thirds of consumers have used digital banking services, but just 9.3% keep their primary accounts with digital banks. “The Mainstreaming Of Digital Banking,” a collaboration with Treasury Prime, builds off of a PYMNTS survey of 2,124 U.S. consumers to explore this discrepancy — and detail how digital FIs can convince customers to commit.
Kim Kardashian launches new venture on Wall Street
NEW YORK - Kim Kardashian has a new gig on Wall Street.She's partnering with Jay Sammons, a former executive with Carlyle Group, to launch SKKY Partners. The new firm will invest in fast-growing businesses across several sectors, including hospitality, media and consumer products. The fund has not started raising money just yet. The duo says their firm will make both control and minority investments in companies.
Ernst & Young splits into separate audit and advisory businesses
Bosses at the “big four” accountancy firm Ernst & Young have decided to move ahead with a radical break-up plan to separate its audit and advisory businesses, which will now be put to a vote by its 13,000 partners. Voting at EY, which has offices in more than...
Home Depot Co-Founder Bernard Marcus Traded Pharmacy for Hardware
If Home Depot is your go-to store for all your home improvement needs, you might be interested in learning about the man who made it all possible — Bernard “Bernie” Marcus. Before Marcus and his business partner, Arthur Blank, founded Home Depot in 1978, he worked as a pharmacist and later transitioned to positions in the home improvement industry.
cxmtoday.com
Grupo Éxito To Install Toshiba Self-Checkout Solution
Shoppers are at the forefront of Grupo Éxito’s latest adoption to deliver seamless front-end transformation in its stores. Between the end of 2022 and early 2023, consumers will find a new Self Checkout experience by Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions at its stores across the company’s banners, including Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax and Super Inter. This is the first grocery implementation of Toshiba’s Self Checkout solution in Colombia.
cntraveler.com
Thanks to Paris’ Urban Farms, the City’s Best Restaurants Are Serving Hyper-Local Produce
The cool depths of a parking garage might be the last place you would expect to find culinary innovation in Paris. But as the car-free revolution sweeps through the city, empty concrete caverns are being transformed into subterranean farms that feed a growing appetite for hyper-local produce. For Laurent Couraudon,...
