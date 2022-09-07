Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington hosts Clearwater, Conway Springs has tough one in Kingman, South Sumner to make history…
Sumner Newscow report — The Sumner County games tonight. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. for all games. Clearwater (1-0) at Wellington (0-1) — Wellington tries to bounce back after losing to Andale 63-14. Clearwater was a 29-22 victor over El Dorado. This will be a Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Div. IV matchup. It will be youth football night in Wellington.
KAKE TV
Decline in attendance forces Kansas high school football teams to merge
CALDWELL, Kan. (KAKE) - All over the walls of Caldwell High School's gym are signs of its nickname, the Blue Jays. However, on Friday, a different team in the gym was being celebrated, the South Sumner Outlaws. This team does have a bit of Caldwell in them, but it's also...
KWCH.com
Wichita firefighter nears end of battle with brain cancer
The 109th Kansas State Fair opened to fairgoers on Friday. Wichita City Council to take up fentanyl test strips. On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council could take up a vote to decriminalize fentanyl test strips. Women's running group in Wichita honoring memory of slain Memphis teacher. Updated: Sep. 8, 2022...
maizenews.com
Changes at Maize South causes frustration for students
Students at Maize South High School this year have been shocked by the changes that have been going on around the school. Whether it be new policies or implementation of old policies, students have definitely felt the difference in school this year, struggling to understand why these changes have been made.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
Rain moves out, cool but sun-filled Sunday ahead
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain continues to move across central and eastern Kansas Saturday afternoon. By late-evening, we expect the majority of the rain to have moved south and east of Wichita. Clouds will clear out across the Sunflower State overnight and we’ll experience some of the coolest temperatures we have seen in a while. We don’t expect record lows in Wichita but it will be close for parts of western Kansas, with readings mostly in the 40s. Some spots will likely touch the upper 30s for a short time.
Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
WIBW
Kansas man dies in UTV collision with bull
KINGMAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man died Friday night in Kingman County after his UTV crashed into a bull that was standing in the roadway. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log, just before 10:30 Friday night, Max Wewe, 19, of Pretty Prairie, was driving eastbound on Southeast 20th when his UTV crashed into a bull that was in the middle of the road, causing the vehicle to tumble. The UTV came to rest in the southbound ditch on SW 20th.
No explosives found at Campus High School
Campus High School was evacuated after administrators received word of a written bomb threat to the school. It happened on Friday morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
KWCH.com
Derby woman reunited with quilt found in road, 5 years after losing it
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - About five years ago, Courtney Jenkins lost something she assumed she’d never see again. Until recently, the handmade quilt Jenkins’ aunt gave her when she was a newborn was resigned to being a memory for her. That was the case until quilter, Veronica Carr,...
KWCH.com
Call for support continues as cancer battle nears end for veteran Wichita firefighter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Four years after his brain cancer diagnosis, support continues for a veteran Wichita firefighter nearing the end of his battle. Friday, the Wichita Fire Department shared an update “with heavy hearts,” saying Curt Mohr and his family “have chosen to keep him comfortable in his home for the remainder of his journey.”
Sedgwick native who’s been chasing stardom in Nashville returns for ‘homecoming’ tour
The former Turnback Creek singer has dates at the Kansas State Fair and more.
1 critically injured in southwest Wichita fire
One person was injured in a fire on Friday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Private flights, public fights: Sedgwick County commissioners trade jabs, accusations
A commissioner’s 2,000-word Facebook post drew strong criticism from her colleagues after she accused county government and a prominent developer of corruption.
Why you may see more police on roads this weekend in Wichita
If you are out and about in Wichita this weekend, you may see an abnormal amount of officers on the roads.
Kansas man dead after UTV crashes into bull
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man has died after his UTV crashed into a bull Friday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 10:30 p.m., 19-year-old Max Wewe, of Pretty Prairie, was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV eastbound on SE 20th. With him was 21-year-old Cade Fairchild, of Cheney. The […]
KWCH.com
Much cooler today, rain chances too
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first “real” cold front of the season has passed through most of Kansas this morning. This weather system will bring cooler air to the state along with a chance of showers and rumbles through the afternoon. Severe storms are not expected, however a few storms will produce brief heavy downpours and occasional lightning strikes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Police Notes: Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022
Wellington police notes: Thursday, September 8, 2022. •7 a.m. Officers responded to a runaway juvenile in the 300 block E. 10th St., Wellington. •7 a.m. Officers investigated a criminal threat in the 600 block N. A St., Wellington. •9:45 a.m. Officers investigated suspicious activity in the 1100 block E. 16th...
This Wichita restaurant has closed after just four months in business
The owner says he will continue to cater.
KAKE TV
Police identify man killed in south Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police say a 47-year-old man who died in a south Wichita crash on Monday may have intentionally driven into a bridge pillar. The accident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Friday on Pawnee under the I-135 bridge. Officers found Jeramie Santee unconscious and not breathing. He died at the scen.
kmuw.org
Wichita Legislator sheds light on the alarming rate of missing and murdered Native American women
Kansas Rep. Ponka-We Victors tries to bring attention to the growing concern of missing Native American women. Native American women are vanishing across the country at an alarming rate. Kansas Rep. Ponka-We Victors of Wichita is working with the local chapter of the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women to raise awareness of the issue. For this edition of In the Mix, Carla Eckels spoke with Ponka-We Victors about the problem.
Comments / 0