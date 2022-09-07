WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain continues to move across central and eastern Kansas Saturday afternoon. By late-evening, we expect the majority of the rain to have moved south and east of Wichita. Clouds will clear out across the Sunflower State overnight and we’ll experience some of the coolest temperatures we have seen in a while. We don’t expect record lows in Wichita but it will be close for parts of western Kansas, with readings mostly in the 40s. Some spots will likely touch the upper 30s for a short time.

WICHITA, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO