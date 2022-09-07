Read full article on original website
Dire need of correction officers in Middle Tennessee
Cheatham County officials realized they had to do more and recently increased pay.
Williamson County mansion heavily damaged in fire
No serious injuries were reported following a massive fire in Williamson County.
radio7media.com
Eliza Fletcher Run in Giles and Lawrence Counties
FRIDAY MORNING AT 4:20 AM JOGGERS AND WALKERS WILL CONVENE ON THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY SQUARE IN MEMORY AND SUPPORT OF ELIZA FLETHER. 34-YEAR-OLD, ELIZA, WAS ABDUCTED WHILE JOGGING IN THE EARLY MORNING HOURS LAST WEEK IN MEMPHIS. HER BODY WAS DISCOVERED DECEASED EARLIER THIS WEEK. ELIZA WAS A TEACHER AND A MOTHER OF TWO. PARTICIPANTS ARE ASKED TO WEAR PINK AND BLUE IN HONOR OF ELIZA. THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL HAVE POLICE PRESENCE DURING THIS EVENT. LOCAL RUNNERS IN GILES COUNTY HAVE ALSO ORGANIZED AN INFORMAL RUN IN HER MEMORY ON FRIDAY BEGINNING AT 4:30 AM. THEY WILL MEET AT THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOUTHERN MARTIN THEATER PARKING LOT AT 4:15 AM FOR A RUN/WALK WHICH IS OPEN TO EVERYONE.
3 charged after allegedly shipping fentanyl-laced drugs to Middle Tennessee
Three California men were arrested in California Wednesday and charged with conspiring to ship fentanyl-laced drugs to Middle Tennessee and other states.
radionwtn.com
Registration Open For Tennessee Naturalist Course
Springville, Tenn.: Paris Landing State Park and Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge today announced that registration is now open for the next Tennessee Naturalist Program course. Classes will begin October 1st meeting mostly once a month until June, 2023. This makes the widely recognized Naturalist Course available to area residents who wish to study nature during all four seasons. Paris Landing and Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge are a one of eleven Chapters of the Tennessee Naturalist Program located throughout the state.
3 arrested after traffic stops lead to seizure of illegal drugs in Stewart County
The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says they will continue to remain diligent on traffic stops after three stops made this week led to the seizure of illegal drugs.
Man shoots himself after high-speed chase in Lawrence County
Lawrence County deputies are still recovering mentally from a terrible ordeal they experienced Tuesday night.
Tennessee Appeals Court denies new trial for man serving life for Holly Bobo's murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee appeals court has denied another request for a new trial from one of the men convicted in the 2011 murder of Holly Bobo. Zach Adams was convicted in 2017 of kidnapping, raping, and murdering the nursing student in Decatur County, Tennessee. His defense raised...
Holly Bobo’s killer has request for new trial denied
One of the three men convicted of killing Holly Bobo in 2017 had his request for a new trial denied Friday.
Search for Steve Keel: Families of men searching for missing Tennessee hunter in Alaska say they’re proud, anxious
The four men reported back home that the weather in Alaska has been relatively warm, and that will help them in this search for Steve Keel in the tough terrain.
wpln.org
Instead of stockpiling funds for low-income families, Tennessee is now giving programs $175M
The state of Tennessee is sending $175 million to seven organizations across the state. Its goal is to help low-income families transition off of public assistance. This comes after the state let nearly $1 billion sit in the state’s needy families program without spending it. The Martha O’Bryan Center...
Cats Drop Region Opener at Marshall County
It was again a tale of two halves for the Tullahoma Wildcats as they dropped their region opener 42-7 at Marshall County. The Cats took the early lead scoring on their opening drive on a three-yard run by Nathan Delaughter, which was set up by a 45-yard pass from Delaughter to Khani Johnson.
radionwtn.com
Driver In Critical Condition After One-Car Wreck
Henry, Tenn.–A driver is in critical condition after a one-vehicle wreck this afternoon near Henry. The man, who hasn’t been identified, was airlifted to the Vanderbilt Medical Center trauma center and Henry Volunteer Fire Department officials said he is in critical condition. Henry firefighters, along with the Henry...
Chairman denies parole for killer of Dickson mom
James Spann made his case for an early release after serving over 28 years in prison. The family of Karie Ann Newberry pleaded the opposite and urged to keep him behind bars for life.
actionnews5.com
Appeal denied for man convicted in Holly Bobo murder
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has denied an appeal by a man convicted in the death of Holly Bobo to have his sentence overturned. Zachary Adams was convicted in 2017 for first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape. He is currently serving life in...
WSMV
Franklin business owner proves women can conceal weapons fashionably
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Williamson County woman is changing the way women can dress fashionably while arming themselves. Valarie Troya-Nussbaum is a small business owner. But first she’s a mom of three and a former Navy officer. “I’ve been trained by the military on firearm safety but also...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/08/22 – 09/09/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/09/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Town of Wartrace collecting donations for boy injured in lawn mower accident
Little 5-year-old Zayden Bomar's hand was cut off after falling of a lawn mower he was riding with his mother Wednesday evening.
Emergency medical technicians leave profession at a record rate
Industry leaders say this should cause nationwide concern.
TBI special agents requested after two people found dead in Cheatham Co. home
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said two individuals were found dead at a home on Green Valley Drive in the Pond Creek Community.
