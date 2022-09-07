ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, TN

Eliza Fletcher Run in Giles and Lawrence Counties

FRIDAY MORNING AT 4:20 AM JOGGERS AND WALKERS WILL CONVENE ON THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY SQUARE IN MEMORY AND SUPPORT OF ELIZA FLETHER. 34-YEAR-OLD, ELIZA, WAS ABDUCTED WHILE JOGGING IN THE EARLY MORNING HOURS LAST WEEK IN MEMPHIS. HER BODY WAS DISCOVERED DECEASED EARLIER THIS WEEK. ELIZA WAS A TEACHER AND A MOTHER OF TWO. PARTICIPANTS ARE ASKED TO WEAR PINK AND BLUE IN HONOR OF ELIZA. THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL HAVE POLICE PRESENCE DURING THIS EVENT. LOCAL RUNNERS IN GILES COUNTY HAVE ALSO ORGANIZED AN INFORMAL RUN IN HER MEMORY ON FRIDAY BEGINNING AT 4:30 AM. THEY WILL MEET AT THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOUTHERN MARTIN THEATER PARKING LOT AT 4:15 AM FOR A RUN/WALK WHICH IS OPEN TO EVERYONE.
GILES COUNTY, TN
Perry County, TN
City
Lawrenceburg, TN
radionwtn.com

Registration Open For Tennessee Naturalist Course

Springville, Tenn.: Paris Landing State Park and Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge today announced that registration is now open for the next Tennessee Naturalist Program course. Classes will begin October 1st meeting mostly once a month until June, 2023. This makes the widely recognized Naturalist Course available to area residents who wish to study nature during all four seasons. Paris Landing and Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge are a one of eleven Chapters of the Tennessee Naturalist Program located throughout the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
#Tennesseans
On Target News

Cats Drop Region Opener at Marshall County

It was again a tale of two halves for the Tullahoma Wildcats as they dropped their region opener 42-7 at Marshall County. The Cats took the early lead scoring on their opening drive on a three-yard run by Nathan Delaughter, which was set up by a 45-yard pass from Delaughter to Khani Johnson.
TULLAHOMA, TN
radionwtn.com

Driver In Critical Condition After One-Car Wreck

Henry, Tenn.–A driver is in critical condition after a one-vehicle wreck this afternoon near Henry. The man, who hasn’t been identified, was airlifted to the Vanderbilt Medical Center trauma center and Henry Volunteer Fire Department officials said he is in critical condition. Henry firefighters, along with the Henry...
HENRY, TN
actionnews5.com

Appeal denied for man convicted in Holly Bobo murder

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has denied an appeal by a man convicted in the death of Holly Bobo to have his sentence overturned. Zachary Adams was convicted in 2017 for first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape. He is currently serving life in...
DARDEN, TN
WSMV

Franklin business owner proves women can conceal weapons fashionably

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Williamson County woman is changing the way women can dress fashionably while arming themselves. Valarie Troya-Nussbaum is a small business owner. But first she’s a mom of three and a former Navy officer. “I’ve been trained by the military on firearm safety but also...
FRANKLIN, TN

