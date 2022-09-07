FRIDAY MORNING AT 4:20 AM JOGGERS AND WALKERS WILL CONVENE ON THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY SQUARE IN MEMORY AND SUPPORT OF ELIZA FLETHER. 34-YEAR-OLD, ELIZA, WAS ABDUCTED WHILE JOGGING IN THE EARLY MORNING HOURS LAST WEEK IN MEMPHIS. HER BODY WAS DISCOVERED DECEASED EARLIER THIS WEEK. ELIZA WAS A TEACHER AND A MOTHER OF TWO. PARTICIPANTS ARE ASKED TO WEAR PINK AND BLUE IN HONOR OF ELIZA. THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL HAVE POLICE PRESENCE DURING THIS EVENT. LOCAL RUNNERS IN GILES COUNTY HAVE ALSO ORGANIZED AN INFORMAL RUN IN HER MEMORY ON FRIDAY BEGINNING AT 4:30 AM. THEY WILL MEET AT THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOUTHERN MARTIN THEATER PARKING LOT AT 4:15 AM FOR A RUN/WALK WHICH IS OPEN TO EVERYONE.

GILES COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO