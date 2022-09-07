Read full article on original website
Emergency medical technicians leave profession at a record rate
Industry leaders say this should cause nationwide concern.
wpln.org
Instead of stockpiling funds for low-income families, Tennessee is now giving programs $175M
The state of Tennessee is sending $175 million to seven organizations across the state. Its goal is to help low-income families transition off of public assistance. This comes after the state let nearly $1 billion sit in the state’s needy families program without spending it. The Martha O’Bryan Center...
Dire need of correction officers in Middle Tennessee
Cheatham County officials realized they had to do more and recently increased pay.
Williamson County mansion heavily damaged in fire
No serious injuries were reported following a massive fire in Williamson County.
radionwtn.com
Search Continues In Alaska For Keel; Candlelight Service Set Sunday
Deadhorse, Alaska–The team from Dover is continuing its search for Steve Keel, who went missing August 27 while on a hunting trip near Deadhorse, Alaska. Meanwhile, there will be a candlelight prayer service for Keel at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 11, at Dover City Park. Chris Dowdy posted the...
Holly Bobo’s killer has request for new trial denied
One of the three men convicted of killing Holly Bobo in 2017 had his request for a new trial denied Friday.
radio7media.com
Eliza Fletcher Run in Giles and Lawrence Counties
FRIDAY MORNING AT 4:20 AM JOGGERS AND WALKERS WILL CONVENE ON THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY SQUARE IN MEMORY AND SUPPORT OF ELIZA FLETHER. 34-YEAR-OLD, ELIZA, WAS ABDUCTED WHILE JOGGING IN THE EARLY MORNING HOURS LAST WEEK IN MEMPHIS. HER BODY WAS DISCOVERED DECEASED EARLIER THIS WEEK. ELIZA WAS A TEACHER AND A MOTHER OF TWO. PARTICIPANTS ARE ASKED TO WEAR PINK AND BLUE IN HONOR OF ELIZA. THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL HAVE POLICE PRESENCE DURING THIS EVENT. LOCAL RUNNERS IN GILES COUNTY HAVE ALSO ORGANIZED AN INFORMAL RUN IN HER MEMORY ON FRIDAY BEGINNING AT 4:30 AM. THEY WILL MEET AT THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOUTHERN MARTIN THEATER PARKING LOT AT 4:15 AM FOR A RUN/WALK WHICH IS OPEN TO EVERYONE.
Chairman denies parole for killer of Dickson mom
James Spann made his case for an early release after serving over 28 years in prison. The family of Karie Ann Newberry pleaded the opposite and urged to keep him behind bars for life.
WSMV
Franklin business owner proves women can conceal weapons fashionably
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Williamson County woman is changing the way women can dress fashionably while arming themselves. Valarie Troya-Nussbaum is a small business owner. But first she’s a mom of three and a former Navy officer. “I’ve been trained by the military on firearm safety but also...
3 arrested after traffic stops lead to seizure of illegal drugs in Stewart County
The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says they will continue to remain diligent on traffic stops after three stops made this week led to the seizure of illegal drugs.
3 charged after allegedly shipping fentanyl-laced drugs to Middle Tennessee
Three California men were arrested in California Wednesday and charged with conspiring to ship fentanyl-laced drugs to Middle Tennessee and other states.
actionnews5.com
Appeal denied for man convicted in Holly Bobo murder
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has denied an appeal by a man convicted in the death of Holly Bobo to have his sentence overturned. Zachary Adams was convicted in 2017 for first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape. He is currently serving life in...
Man shoots himself after high-speed chase in Lawrence County
Lawrence County deputies are still recovering mentally from a terrible ordeal they experienced Tuesday night.
radionwtn.com
Hundreds Expected At Big Bass Bash At Kentucky Lake
Buchanan, Tenn.–The 2022 Bass Pro Shops Big Bass Bash presented by Berkley is set to take place September 17-18, 2022, at Kentucky Lake at Paris Landing. A double points event featuring over $20,000 in prizes and contingencies, this tournament is set to be the first Association of Collegiate Anglers event of the new season. This means hundreds of the country’s best collegiate anglers will be traveling to Henry County and Paris to fish Kentucky Lake in search of one big bass to take home the overall tournament title and claim their share of the more than eighty prizes up for grabs.
WSMV
Dickson Co. family testifies against killer at parole hearing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Dickson County family on Wednesday relived a murder that happened nearly three decades ago. Karie Ann Newberry, 17, was killed in 1993 and her body was burned. The man who did it, James Spann, was sentenced to life in prison and had a parole hearing Wednesday.
Tennessee Appeals Court denies new trial for man serving life for Holly Bobo's murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee appeals court has denied another request for a new trial from one of the men convicted in the 2011 murder of Holly Bobo. Zach Adams was convicted in 2017 of kidnapping, raping, and murdering the nursing student in Decatur County, Tennessee. His defense raised...
radio7media.com
Columbia Police Department Seek Help to find Missing Teen
THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLICS HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING TEEN. PATIENCE NEVAEH WHITE,15, WAS LAST SEEN ON 09/07/2022 IN THE AREA OF MIDWAY AVE. IN COLUMBIA. PATIENCE IS 5’6” TALL WEIGHING 120 LBS. WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF PATIENCE NEVAEH WHITE IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 931-388-2727.
Search for Steve Keel: Families of men searching for missing Tennessee hunter in Alaska say they’re proud, anxious
The four men reported back home that the weather in Alaska has been relatively warm, and that will help them in this search for Steve Keel in the tough terrain.
TBI special agents requested after two people found dead in Cheatham Co. home
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said two individuals were found dead at a home on Green Valley Drive in the Pond Creek Community.
WSMV
Two found dead in Cheatham Co. home, investigation underway
PEGRAM, Tenn. (WSMV) - A murder investigation is underway in Cheatham County after two individuals were found dead. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told WSMV4, at the request of District Attorney Ray Crouch, that TBI special agents are investigating the death of two people found at a residence on Green Valley Drive in the Pond Creek community.
