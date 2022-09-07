Read full article on original website
Construction on Kansas bridge delayed, 20-mile-long detour may last for over a year
UDALL, Kan. (KSNW) — The start date for an $8.23 million bridge replacement on Kansas Highway 55 between Belle Plaine and Udall has been delayed, the Kansas Department of Transportation said in a news release. The construction was originally scheduled to start on Monday, Sept. 12, but now has been delayed to Monday, Sept. 19. […]
Busy Saturday for the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It's day two of the Kansas State Fair. Day one opened up with sunny, warm conditions. The highlight of the morning will be the governor’s debate at the People’s Bank and Trust Arena starting at 10:30 a.m. Other highlights of the day will be the annual grape stomp contest at the new Lake Talbott Stage starting at 1 p.m. and the annual butter sculpture contest at the Pride of Kansas building, also at 1 p.m.
Kansas Highway 61 in Reno County reopens after crash
The Reno County Sheriff's Office says a crash has closed Kansas Highway 61 south of Arlington.
KAKE TV
Deadly accident claims one in Park City
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed that a person has died following a crash in Park City. The crash happened late-morning Saturday at I-135 and 53rd St. Police are still working on the scene and are asking drivers to avoid the area if they can. This is...
Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
Why you may get an alert on your phone Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you are in Sedgwick County on Monday, Sept. 12, you may get an alert message on your phone at 3 p.m. Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita are taking part in what it calls an “unprecedented test” of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system. Examples of previous […]
Why you may see more police on roads this weekend in Wichita
If you are out and about in Wichita this weekend, you may see an abnormal amount of officers on the roads.
wichitaonthecheap.com
Free Paper Shred Wichita Kansas provided by the Better Business Bureau
You know you’re not supposed to just throw confidential information into the trash, right? Here is the perfect time to take all of those papers to get shredded for FREE. I wanted to let you know that Better Business Bureau will be hosting a FREE shredding event again this year on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington hosts Clearwater, Conway Springs has tough one in Kingman, South Sumner to make history…
Sumner Newscow report — The Sumner County games tonight. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. for all games. Clearwater (1-0) at Wellington (0-1) — Wellington tries to bounce back after losing to Andale 63-14. Clearwater was a 29-22 victor over El Dorado. This will be a Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Div. IV matchup. It will be youth football night in Wellington.
Friday is the last day in business for this 4-year-old Rock Road restaurant
The owner says that it’s been too hard recently to find employees and to keep up with food inflation.
Pratt Tribune
NASA scientists visit McPherson County farm on information seeking mission
MOUNDRIDGE – Of all the folks that might visit his central Kansas farm, Ray Flickner probably never figured a group from the nation’s space agency would be among them. Yet, there they were: A small group of NASA scientists pulling up in SUVs to quiz Flickner about his farm just west of Moundridge.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Sept. 6-7
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 7:16 a.m. police responded to the 1000 block of Shirlee Ave. for a report of a teen assaulting a female. At 15-year-old was arrested. At 11:15 a.m. police took a report on harassment reported in the 600 block of Shannon.
Update: Fatal crash victim identified
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash north of Wichita Saturday morning as 23-year-old Damian Russell Conner from Whitewater. According to the KHP, just before 11:40 a.m. Conner was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima southbound on Interstate 135. Due to congested and heavy traffic, […]
Police release list of top vehicles targeted for their catalytic converters
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has released a list of vehicles that thieves have most targeted for the catalytic converters. Catalytic converters work to remove harmful chemicals and greenhouse gases from car exhaust. It does so in part through the interaction of rare metals it is made of, including platinum, palladium, […]
tsnews.com
City loses its medical doctor to retirement
HAYSVILLE – Many Haysville area residents were surprised last week to find out that they were losing their doctor.In a letter to patients dated Aug. 23, Dr. Craig R. Parman announced his retirement from Haysville Family Medcenters on Sept. 5, which was Labor Day.“It is important that you arrange to place yourself under the care of another provider as soon as possible,” the letter stated, encouraging patients...
Man dead following crash on Pawnee at I-135
One person is dead following a crash on Pawnee at I-135.
KAKE TV
'It was exceptionally hot': Few entries as father and daughter win Kansas pumpkin competition
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas State Fair's annual Great Pumpkin weighing contest has a new winner, but competition this year was slim. A father and daughter from Stillwell, Kansas pulled out the win with a pumpkin weighing more than 1,280 pounds; with a smaller-sized entry coming in second. No other pumpkins were submitted for the contest.
KWCH.com
Much needed rain still expected this weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much of the state is still on track to see rain, but it won’t be nearly enough to ease drought conditions for the Plains. Amounts are likely to be in the T-.50″, but there will be some exceptions where up to an inch may fall Saturday evening. Those chances reside in central and parts of northern Kansas.
KWCH.com
Much cooler today, rain chances too
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first “real” cold front of the season has passed through most of Kansas this morning. This weather system will bring cooler air to the state along with a chance of showers and rumbles through the afternoon. Severe storms are not expected, however a few storms will produce brief heavy downpours and occasional lightning strikes.
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
The Kansas State Fair runs from Sept. 8-18 at the fairgrounds in Hutchinson, and organizers have several new features coming this year.
