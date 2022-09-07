Read full article on original website
Elvis at Rest
Elvis at Fox Theatre in AtlantaFox Theatre Archives. Elvis with The JordanairesHugh Jarrett Collections. "Elvis at Three," by Rev. Howard FinsterAtlanta High Museum of Art. Sitting on a porch in rural Pennville, Georgia during a frightening summer thunderstorm, Reverend Howard Finster spoke about Elvis Presley. The visionary preacher and world-renowned folk artist who often spoke in parables said that while Elvis was dead “his soul is not at rest. His mission on earth wasn’t completed.”
Dave Matthews Band Announces Fall 2022 North American Headline Tour
Dave Matthews Band has announced a string of North American headlining tour dates this fall, which include two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Coming off his annual celebrated Labor Day weekend stint at the Gorge in Washington State, Matthews and his acclaimed band are ready for more.
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
Billy Strings Puts Bluegrass Spin On Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again”
This is the cover we need. We know and love Billy Strings for his unique spin on bluegrass, taking the genre and making it more appealing to broader audiences of any genre of music. From his tricked out shows, out of this world picking abilities, and deep cutting lyrics, the...
Hear, here! Boston-area concerts this weekend
Brooklyn punks THICK are very good in that modern riot grrrl kind of way and they'll be at Brighton Music Hall — 6pm. Robert Plant & Alison Krauss bring their honestly kind of magical folky vibes to the Pavilion — 8pm. Latin pop superstar Karol G brings her...
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Courtney Marie Andrews, Lee Fields and The Afghan Whigs
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Kiss's extraordinary rock juggernaut in full flight on official Des Moine bootleg
The two shows so far released in Kiss’s Off The Soundboard series might benefit from having been recorded in the 21st century, when live recording technology was way more advanced than in the 70s, but there’s something more compelling about this dustier, shakier affair. The first of the...
Comments / 0