Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kfdi.com
Info sought in south Wichita stabbing
Crime Stoppers is asking for information regarding a stabbing at club in south Wichita. On August 13, a 55-year-old man was stabbed during a fight in the 1000 block of South Broadway. He was hospitalized with a serious injury but has since been released. Witnesses at the scene said a...
Police: Kansas girl disappeared 21-years ago this week
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are seeking to bring awareness to the case of Jaquilla Scales, who has been missing since 2001. This week marked 21 years since her disappearance, largely overshadowed by the news of the attacks on the twin towers on 9/11. Jaquilla was four years old...
KAKE TV
Deadly accident claims one in Park City
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed that a person has died following a crash in Park City. The crash happened late-morning Saturday at I-135 and 53rd St. Police are still working on the scene and are asking drivers to avoid the area if they can. This is...
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Police investigating Wichita club stabbing
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police need help in finding the person who stabbed a man outside a south Wichita nightclub. The owner of El Faro Rojo near Broadway and Lincoln says he doesn't have trouble inside his club. "Pretty nice,” he said. “Nobody make a problem.”. However, there...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 critically injured in southwest Wichita fire
One person was injured in a fire on Friday morning.
classiccountry1070.com
Woman stabbed at south Wichita park
A 43-year-old man is in jail for a stabbing at a south Wichita park. Officers were called to Lincoln Park, near Broadway and Lincoln, around 6:20 Wednesday evening. They found a 42-year-old woman with injuries to her back and torso. She was taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.
Police release list of top vehicles targeted for their catalytic converters
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has released a list of vehicles that thieves have most targeted for the catalytic converters. Catalytic converters work to remove harmful chemicals and greenhouse gases from car exhaust. It does so in part through the interaction of rare metals it is made of, including platinum, palladium, […]
Private flights, public fights: Sedgwick County commissioners trade jabs, accusations
A commissioner’s 2,000-word Facebook post drew strong criticism from her colleagues after she accused county government and a prominent developer of corruption.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police identify Wichita man killed in accident on Pawnee
A man died following an accident in south Wichita. It happened around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning on Pawnee, below the I-135 overpass.
KAKE TV
Police arrest 3 after beauty store theft, find drugs and gambling machines
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have arrested three men suspected of stealing over $1,000 worth of products from a beauty store on Thursday. Just after 6 p.m. officers responded to reports of three men stealing from a beauty supply store before escaping in a gold SUV. The SUV was found in the 1600 block of S. Ida where authorities observed men who matched the thieves' descriptions leaving the vehicle. They walked to a smoke shop on E. Harry where police were able to arrest them.
KWCH.com
Police identify man killed in S. Wichita crash below I-135 overpass
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department identified a man killed in Friday morning’s crash on Pawnee, below the Interstate-135 overpass as 47-year-old Jeramie Santee, of Wichita. Wichita police reported responding to the crash at about 8 a.m. and upon arrival, finding Santee unconscious and not breathing....
Man dead following crash on Pawnee at I-135
One person is dead following a crash on Pawnee at I-135.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWCH.com
Campus High School evacuated due to bomb threat
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A bomb threat reported Friday morning led to the evacuation of Campus High School in the Haysville school district. Sedgwick County emergency dispatch confirmed an “incident” reported at 9:30 a.m. at the high school near 55th Street South and Meridian. A statement from the...
Update: Fatal crash victim identified
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash north of Wichita Saturday morning as 23-year-old Damian Russell Conner from Whitewater. According to the KHP, just before 11:40 a.m. Conner was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima southbound on Interstate 135. Due to congested and heavy traffic, […]
Crash ties up traffic on southbound I-135 in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders have reopened southbound I-135 near 2nd Street in Wichita after closing southbound lanes temporarily because of a crash Friday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved in the crash, each with only one occupant. Vehicles 1 and 2 were southbound on I-135 in the third […]
Wichita man arrested, accused of stabbing a woman on South Broadway
The Wichita Police Department says they arrested a 43-year-old Wichita man in connection to a stabbing Wednesday.
Wichita man arrested after threatening another man with realistic BB gun
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man from Wichita has been arrested after threatening another man with a realistic BB gun. Sergio Williams, 33, of Wichita, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, possession of meth and possession of K2. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), on Wednesday, Sept. 7, around 3:30 p.m., officers received […]
sumnernewscow.com
Shooting threat at Wellington Middle School proved to be unsubstantiated
——— Dear Wellington Community,. “This morning, USD 353 administration intercepted a rumor about a potential shooting that would occur at Wellington Middle School today. Our school is committed to the safety and education of all our students, and these types of rumors are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. We also want to communicate clearly with parents about safety concerns when they arise.
Why you may see more police on roads this weekend in Wichita
If you are out and about in Wichita this weekend, you may see an abnormal amount of officers on the roads.
WPD makes drug and theft arrests, seizes illegal gambling machines
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — While arresting three Wichitans on suspicion of drug and theft crimes, officers found illegal gambling machines inside a smoke shop. According to a news release from the Wichita Police Department (WPD), around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a larceny report that occurred in the 8100 block of E. Kellogg […]
Comments / 0