Wellington, KS

kfdi.com

Info sought in south Wichita stabbing

Crime Stoppers is asking for information regarding a stabbing at club in south Wichita. On August 13, a 55-year-old man was stabbed during a fight in the 1000 block of South Broadway. He was hospitalized with a serious injury but has since been released. Witnesses at the scene said a...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Kansas girl disappeared 21-years ago this week

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are seeking to bring awareness to the case of Jaquilla Scales, who has been missing since 2001. This week marked 21 years since her disappearance, largely overshadowed by the news of the attacks on the twin towers on 9/11. Jaquilla was four years old...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Deadly accident claims one in Park City

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed that a person has died following a crash in Park City. The crash happened late-morning Saturday at I-135 and 53rd St. Police are still working on the scene and are asking drivers to avoid the area if they can. This is...
PARK CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Police investigating Wichita club stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police need help in finding the person who stabbed a man outside a south Wichita nightclub. The owner of El Faro Rojo near Broadway and Lincoln says he doesn't have trouble inside his club. "Pretty nice,” he said. “Nobody make a problem.”. However, there...
WICHITA, KS
City
Wellington, KS
Wellington, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
classiccountry1070.com

Woman stabbed at south Wichita park

A 43-year-old man is in jail for a stabbing at a south Wichita park. Officers were called to Lincoln Park, near Broadway and Lincoln, around 6:20 Wednesday evening. They found a 42-year-old woman with injuries to her back and torso. She was taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Police release list of top vehicles targeted for their catalytic converters

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has released a list of vehicles that thieves have most targeted for the catalytic converters. Catalytic converters work to remove harmful chemicals and greenhouse gases from car exhaust. It does so in part through the interaction of rare metals it is made of, including platinum, palladium, […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Police arrest 3 after beauty store theft, find drugs and gambling machines

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have arrested three men suspected of stealing over $1,000 worth of products from a beauty store on Thursday. Just after 6 p.m. officers responded to reports of three men stealing from a beauty supply store before escaping in a gold SUV. The SUV was found in the 1600 block of S. Ida where authorities observed men who matched the thieves' descriptions leaving the vehicle. They walked to a smoke shop on E. Harry where police were able to arrest them.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Police identify man killed in S. Wichita crash below I-135 overpass

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department identified a man killed in Friday morning’s crash on Pawnee, below the Interstate-135 overpass as 47-year-old Jeramie Santee, of Wichita. Wichita police reported responding to the crash at about 8 a.m. and upon arrival, finding Santee unconscious and not breathing....
WICHITA, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KWCH.com

Campus High School evacuated due to bomb threat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A bomb threat reported Friday morning led to the evacuation of Campus High School in the Haysville school district. Sedgwick County emergency dispatch confirmed an “incident” reported at 9:30 a.m. at the high school near 55th Street South and Meridian. A statement from the...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Update: Fatal crash victim identified

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash north of Wichita Saturday morning as 23-year-old Damian Russell Conner from Whitewater. According to the KHP, just before 11:40 a.m. Conner was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima southbound on Interstate 135. Due to congested and heavy traffic, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Crash ties up traffic on southbound I-135 in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders have reopened southbound I-135 near 2nd Street in Wichita after closing southbound lanes temporarily because of a crash Friday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved in the crash, each with only one occupant. Vehicles 1 and 2 were southbound on I-135 in the third […]
KSN News

Wichita man arrested after threatening another man with realistic BB gun

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man from Wichita has been arrested after threatening another man with a realistic BB gun. Sergio Williams, 33, of Wichita, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, possession of meth and possession of K2. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), on Wednesday, Sept. 7, around 3:30 p.m., officers received […]
WICHITA, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Shooting threat at Wellington Middle School proved to be unsubstantiated

——— Dear Wellington Community,. “This morning, USD 353 administration intercepted a rumor about a potential shooting that would occur at Wellington Middle School today. Our school is committed to the safety and education of all our students, and these types of rumors are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. We also want to communicate clearly with parents about safety concerns when they arise.
WELLINGTON, KS
KSN News

WPD makes drug and theft arrests, seizes illegal gambling machines

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — While arresting three Wichitans on suspicion of drug and theft crimes, officers found illegal gambling machines inside a smoke shop. According to a news release from the Wichita Police Department (WPD), around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a larceny report that occurred in the 8100 block of E. Kellogg […]
WICHITA, KS

