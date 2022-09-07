Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
CTA To Deploy Unarmed Guards Across Rail SystemsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
therealdeal.com
Developer Jim Onan sells Waukegan condos in $4M bulk sale
The developer of a Waukegan condo building sold more than three-quarters of the building’s units for $4.1 million. Jim Onan, who built Onan Place Condos in 2006, sold 58 of the building’s 74 units to an undisclosed buyer. Onan appears to be the seller based on prior reporting in the Lake County News-Sun. A news release about the deal stating that Kiser Group’s senior director Matt Halper and director Danny Mantis represented the seller did not identify Onan.
therealdeal.com
Berkadia client looks to capitalize on strong multifamily market
A high-end apartment building in the Chicago suburb of Deerfield has hit the market as its owner looks to make bank on a booming multifamily market. LaSalle Investment Management tapped Berkadia to find a buyer for a 248-unit Woodview Apartments, at the southwest corner of Deerfield Road and I-94, Crain’s reported. LaSalle acquired the property on behalf of a client more than six years ago.
therealdeal.com
Parisian-style Gold Coast condo seeks $6.3M
A Gold Coast condo has cut its initial asking price by nearly 10 percent. Now priced at $6.3, the 7,500-square-foot condo in the Parisian-style building was first listed at $6.9 million in September 2020. The Lucien Lagrange-designed building was completed in 2001. It has a 24-hour doorman and is one...
therealdeal.com
Jeremy Sclar scores $46M loan for Wilmette retail revival
Jeremy Sclar’s WS Development is putting at least another $46 million into its newly purchased retail assets on suburban Chicago’s North Shore. The Massachusetts-based firm landed a construction loan against Plaza Del Lago, the 100,000-square-foot property on the shore of Lake Michigan that claims to be the nation’s second-oldest outdoor shopping center. Old Second National Bank provided the financing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therealdeal.com
East Coast investor buys Hyde Park apartment portfolio
An undisclosed East Coast investor has purchased a $17 million multifamily portfolio in Chicago’s Hyde Park in a deal that closed this week. The 79-unit portfolio includes 1310 E. Hyde Park Blvd., 1318 E. Hyde Park Blvd., and 1334 E. Hyde Park Blvd. The seller is Pioneer UC II, a Delaware limited liability company, with a headquarters address in New York. Interra Realty, which handled the sale, would not say what entity is behind the LLC nor would they disclose the buyer, who isn’t yet listed in public records. The brokerage did say both the buyer and seller were on the East Coast.
therealdeal.com
Jeff Jaeger pays $54M for South Side apartments
Jeffrey Jaeger’s affordable housing landlord Standard Communities has paid about $43 million for a South Side apartment complex that transfers a chunk of the property out of the Chicago Housing Authority’s portfolio. Standard will keep affordable housing restrictions on about three-fourths of the units at the 148-unit Lake...
therealdeal.com
Lightfoot launches casino advisory council for Bally’s project
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has appointed a 19-member advisory group to address local concerns about Bally’s new casino. The mayor’s move is in an effort to stay ahead of pushback from residents living near the casino’s future site along the Chicago River, the Chicago Tribune reported. The committee will be overseen by the city’s planning and transportation departments.
therealdeal.com
R. Kelly’s former Chicago home sells after several price cuts
After two years on the market and several price cuts, a Chicago home that once belonged to disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly sold for $2.9 million. Built in 1905, the five-bedroom, 8,400-square-foot house at 1010 West George Street in the city’s Lakeview neighborhood was once home to a cigarette vending machine business before its conversion to a single-family residence in the 1980s, the Chicago Tribune reported.
