Related
1 critically injured in southwest Wichita fire
One person was injured in a fire on Friday morning.
Kansas man dies in UTV crash with bull
KINGMAN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas man died in a UTV crash after the vehicle collided with a bull on Friday night. Max Wewe, 19, of Pretty Prairie, was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV eastbound on Southeast 20th just west of 120th Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. Friday. When the UTV hit a bull in the […]
Man dead following crash on Pawnee at I-135
One person is dead following a crash on Pawnee at I-135.
KWCH.com
Campus High School evacuated due to bomb threat
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A bomb threat reported Friday morning led to the evacuation of Campus High School in the Haysville school district. Sedgwick County emergency dispatch confirmed an “incident” reported at 9:30 a.m. at the high school near 55th Street South and Meridian. A statement from the...
KWCH.com
Wet highway causes crash, killing 1 in N. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has identified the victim in a Saturday morning deadly crash. KHP says 23-year-old Damian Conner, of Whitewater, died after his 2007 Nissan Altima crashed into a semi tractor-trailer on I-135 southbound. Due to heavy traffic, cars were at a complete...
Police identify Wichita man killed in accident on Pawnee
A man died following an accident in south Wichita. It happened around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning on Pawnee, below the I-135 overpass.
KWCH.com
Call for support continues as cancer battle nears end for veteran Wichita firefighter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Four years after his brain cancer diagnosis, support continues for a veteran Wichita firefighter nearing the end of his battle. Friday, the Wichita Fire Department shared an update “with heavy hearts,” saying Curt Mohr and his family “have chosen to keep him comfortable in his home for the remainder of his journey.”
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Police Notes: Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022
Wellington police notes: Thursday, September 8, 2022. •7 a.m. Officers responded to a runaway juvenile in the 300 block E. 10th St., Wellington. •7 a.m. Officers investigated a criminal threat in the 600 block N. A St., Wellington. •9:45 a.m. Officers investigated suspicious activity in the 1100 block E. 16th...
KWCH.com
Police identify man killed in S. Wichita crash below I-135 overpass
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department identified a man killed in Friday morning’s crash on Pawnee, below the Interstate-135 overpass as 47-year-old Jeramie Santee, of Wichita. Wichita police reported responding to the crash at about 8 a.m. and upon arrival, finding Santee unconscious and not breathing....
Police release list of top vehicles targeted for their catalytic converters
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has released a list of vehicles that thieves have most targeted for the catalytic converters. Catalytic converters work to remove harmful chemicals and greenhouse gases from car exhaust. It does so in part through the interaction of rare metals it is made of, including platinum, palladium, […]
KAKE TV
Local north Wichita businesses worried about negative effects of long Amidon Bridge closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Erika Gonzalez is the manager of Andaluz Mexican Bar and Grill – a locally-owned restaurant that's not even a year old yet. "That's going to be a little bit hard difficult for not just us, all of the businesses around here," said Gonzalez. She says...
Private flights, public fights: Sedgwick County commissioners trade jabs, accusations
A commissioner’s 2,000-word Facebook post drew strong criticism from her colleagues after she accused county government and a prominent developer of corruption.
sumnernewscow.com
Dustin Allan Brown, 36, Wellington: May 27, 1986 – Sept. 3, 2022
Dustin Allan Brown, a lifelong Wellington resident, was born on May 27, 1986, and died on September 3, 2022. He was a 2004 graduate of Wellington High School. Dustin was a construction contractor and was mainly self-employed. On July 28, 2007, he and Amanda Fullerton were united in marriage in Wellington. They recently celebrated their 15th Wedding Anniversary.
Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
Update: Man seriously injured in Augusta shooting
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Augusta Wednesday afternoon. According to the City of Augusta, around 3:20 p.m., they received multiple calls to report shots fired in the 1100 block of Bobbie St. Upon arrival at the scene, officers say they found a man who had been […]
Augusta to reconsider its ban already in place on some dog breeds
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Sept. 7, the City of Augusta announced that it will reconsider its dog breed ban at its next meeting that is scheduled for later this month. “The City Council will begin considering a preliminary first draft of a revised animal control ordinance at their next […]
classiccountry1070.com
Woman stabbed at south Wichita park
A 43-year-old man is in jail for a stabbing at a south Wichita park. Officers were called to Lincoln Park, near Broadway and Lincoln, around 6:20 Wednesday evening. They found a 42-year-old woman with injuries to her back and torso. She was taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.
Why you may see more police on roads this weekend in Wichita
If you are out and about in Wichita this weekend, you may see an abnormal amount of officers on the roads.
Why you may get an alert on your phone Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you are in Sedgwick County on Monday, Sept. 12, you may get an alert message on your phone at 3 p.m. Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita are taking part in what it calls an “unprecedented test” of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system. Examples of previous […]
sumnernewscow.com
Hatfield discusses the school handling of yesterday’s dissemination of information after shooting scare
Sumner Newscow report — The following is a letter to the parents by Wellington Superintendent Adam Hatfield:. On Sept. 8, during the morning transition to school, Wellington Middle School personnel were sent a screenshot of a person-to-person text conversation that a student was having in which they mentioned that they would not be going to school “because they had heard rumors that someone was going to shoot.”
