Wenatchee, WA

Comments sought on possible Riverfront Park improvements

The city of Wenatchee and the Chelan County PUD want you to have a say in planned improvements to Riverfront Park. The design of the first phase is underway, and possible plan elements include a splash pad, playground, picnic pavilion and trail improvements. The city and PUD will hold public...
Unhealthy Smoke Levels Plague North Central Washington

Chelan and Douglas County residents continue to contend with increased smoke this weekend, with fires blowing in from all over the Pacific Northwest. The smoke is coming from the White River, Irving Peak, Pasayten, Minnow Creek, and the Bolt Creek fires, along with multiple wildfires in Oregon and Idaho. According...
3 fires near Lake Wenatchee have burned a combined 6,000 acres

PLAIN — The White River and Irving Peak fires along Lake Wenatchee have burned a combined 5,800 acres, while the new Minnow Ridge Fire is now at about 250 acres. The White River Fire is now at 2,577 acres and is one percent contained. The Irving Peak Fire as burned about 3,226 acres and is seven percent contained. Both fires were started by lightning back on Aug. 11 about 15 miles northwest of Plain. The Irving Peak fire has seen minimal growth over the past few days while the White River Fire spread primarily south.
N95 Masks Offered at These Locations

In lieu of all the recent wildfires, Chelan-Douglas Health District is giving out free N95 masks, available at various distribution centers all over Chelan County. Due to an unhealthy amount of smoke in the air, Chelan and Douglas County residents can pick up a free N95 mask at the following locations:
Mayor washes Wenatchee's hands of annexation disputes with county

WENATCHEE — A dispute came to a head this week over land annexations from Chelan County into the city of Wenatchee. Mayor Frank Kuntz told Chelan County commissioners Tuesday the city will no longer accept petitions for annexation. Instead, landowners will be referred to the county to begin the process, which Kuntz suggested could be resolved with an interlocal agreement on each petition.
Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July

On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
Chelan-Douglas Health Offering Free N95 Masks

The region’s unhealthy air quality has prompted the Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD) to offer free N95 masks to the public. The masks are specifically designed to filter more of the pollutants associated with wildfire smoke than many other types of mask. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant, Jason Reinfeld, says...
Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Handled Two Weekend Hiker Rescues

A hiker from Western Washington is safe after being rescued by other hikers and Chelan County Sheriff's Office volunteer searchers. Emergency Management Sergeant Jason Reinfeld says a group of hikers came upon an exhausted, unresponsive 32-year-old man toward the end of a Loop Hike through the Enchantments area. "They were...
Grace City Church appeals over permit conditions for new building

WENATCHEE — The addition of a 12,000-square-foot “children’s training space” on Grace City Church’s 10-acre campus was approved by the city last month, but the attached conditions aren’t sitting well. The church filed an appeal in Chelan County Superior Court Aug. 31 disputing conditions...
Chelan area experiencing some of the worst air quality in the world

SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Spokane said that parts of central Washington experienced some of the worst air quality in the world on Thursday night. NWS said the poor air quality was noticeable in the Chelan, Wenatchee and Methow Valley areas. For a closer look...
New wildfire burning near Lake Wenatchee

PLAIN - Fire officials report that a new blaze has begun in a forested area near Lake Wenatchee. The now 50-acre fire is burning trees in the Garland/Chikamin area about 14 miles north of Plain and is in steep, inaccessible terrain. Intel indicates that the blaze began just before 3...
Chelan Commissioners Looking At Locations For Solar Power Modules

Chelan County Commissioners want to learn more about an effort to establish solar power generating sites in Eastern Washington. Commissioner Bob Bugert recently attended a meeting hosted by the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) where the agency expressed interest in obtaining parcels of land in the region. "They are...
