PLAIN — The White River and Irving Peak fires along Lake Wenatchee have burned a combined 5,800 acres, while the new Minnow Ridge Fire is now at about 250 acres. The White River Fire is now at 2,577 acres and is one percent contained. The Irving Peak Fire as burned about 3,226 acres and is seven percent contained. Both fires were started by lightning back on Aug. 11 about 15 miles northwest of Plain. The Irving Peak fire has seen minimal growth over the past few days while the White River Fire spread primarily south.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO