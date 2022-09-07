Read full article on original website
Comments sought on possible Riverfront Park improvements
The city of Wenatchee and the Chelan County PUD want you to have a say in planned improvements to Riverfront Park. The design of the first phase is underway, and possible plan elements include a splash pad, playground, picnic pavilion and trail improvements. The city and PUD will hold public...
Air quality is hazardous in Leavenworth; very unhealthy in Wenatchee and Cashmere
Much of the state is under smoky skies this morning, but none worse than the Wenatchee Valley, where Wenatchee, Cashmere and Leavenworth are experiencing very unhealthy and hazardous conditions. Leavenworth’s air quality reached hazardous levels at 7 this morning and conditions continue to worsen. Wenatchee and Cashmere are being...
Washington Utilities Proactively Turn Off Power as Wildfires Come West
The Bolt Creek Fire had been growing for less than three hours Saturday morning when homes along Highway 2 from Baring to Grotto lost power. A tree fell onto a power line operated by Puget Sound Energy, darkening 343 homes, and acting as a harbinger for the weekend ahead. A...
Unhealthy Smoke Levels Plague North Central Washington
Chelan and Douglas County residents continue to contend with increased smoke this weekend, with fires blowing in from all over the Pacific Northwest. The smoke is coming from the White River, Irving Peak, Pasayten, Minnow Creek, and the Bolt Creek fires, along with multiple wildfires in Oregon and Idaho. According...
3 fires near Lake Wenatchee have burned a combined 6,000 acres
PLAIN — The White River and Irving Peak fires along Lake Wenatchee have burned a combined 5,800 acres, while the new Minnow Ridge Fire is now at about 250 acres. The White River Fire is now at 2,577 acres and is one percent contained. The Irving Peak Fire as burned about 3,226 acres and is seven percent contained. Both fires were started by lightning back on Aug. 11 about 15 miles northwest of Plain. The Irving Peak fire has seen minimal growth over the past few days while the White River Fire spread primarily south.
N95 Masks Offered at These Locations
In lieu of all the recent wildfires, Chelan-Douglas Health District is giving out free N95 masks, available at various distribution centers all over Chelan County. Due to an unhealthy amount of smoke in the air, Chelan and Douglas County residents can pick up a free N95 mask at the following locations:
Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish grows to 7,600 acres; evacuations, road closures remain in effect
The Bolt Creek Fire, which started north of Skykomish on early Saturday morning, has grown to approximately 7,600 acres as of Sunday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. A Level 3 evacuation — meaning to leave now — has been issued for residents of Index, according...
Mayor washes Wenatchee's hands of annexation disputes with county
WENATCHEE — A dispute came to a head this week over land annexations from Chelan County into the city of Wenatchee. Mayor Frank Kuntz told Chelan County commissioners Tuesday the city will no longer accept petitions for annexation. Instead, landowners will be referred to the county to begin the process, which Kuntz suggested could be resolved with an interlocal agreement on each petition.
Wenatchee School District Using Pandemic Safeguards to Improve Air Quality in Classrooms
The Wenatchee School District is keeping an eye on the region’s air quality in an effort to protect the health of its students and staff. Spokesperson, Diana Haglund, says the district has been able to use some of its safeguarding implements from the COVID pandemic to help keep the air clean during the region’s recent smoke-filled days.
Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July
On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
Chelan-Douglas Health Offering Free N95 Masks
The region’s unhealthy air quality has prompted the Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD) to offer free N95 masks to the public. The masks are specifically designed to filter more of the pollutants associated with wildfire smoke than many other types of mask. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant, Jason Reinfeld, says...
Extensive and permanent traffic revisions coming in Olds Station area in north Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - As construction continues on Chelan PUD’s new service center on the north side of Wenatchee, appropriate traffic changes are needed in order to provide adequate access to the massive structure. Utility employees will start relocating to the new Chelan PUD headquarters in the summer of 2023. A...
Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Handled Two Weekend Hiker Rescues
A hiker from Western Washington is safe after being rescued by other hikers and Chelan County Sheriff's Office volunteer searchers. Emergency Management Sergeant Jason Reinfeld says a group of hikers came upon an exhausted, unresponsive 32-year-old man toward the end of a Loop Hike through the Enchantments area. "They were...
Grace City Church appeals over permit conditions for new building
WENATCHEE — The addition of a 12,000-square-foot “children’s training space” on Grace City Church’s 10-acre campus was approved by the city last month, but the attached conditions aren’t sitting well. The church filed an appeal in Chelan County Superior Court Aug. 31 disputing conditions...
Evacuation orders underway, accidental emergency alert lands on phones across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Bolt Creek Fire burning near Skykomish has forced roads to close, and hundreds of people to evacuate their homes – but it has also led to confusion as evacuation alerts were mistakenly sent to people throughout Snohomish County far from the area. Level 3,...
Chelan area experiencing some of the worst air quality in the world
SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Spokane said that parts of central Washington experienced some of the worst air quality in the world on Thursday night. NWS said the poor air quality was noticeable in the Chelan, Wenatchee and Methow Valley areas. For a closer look...
New wildfire burning near Lake Wenatchee
PLAIN - Fire officials report that a new blaze has begun in a forested area near Lake Wenatchee. The now 50-acre fire is burning trees in the Garland/Chikamin area about 14 miles north of Plain and is in steep, inaccessible terrain. Intel indicates that the blaze began just before 3...
Chelan Commissioners Looking At Locations For Solar Power Modules
Chelan County Commissioners want to learn more about an effort to establish solar power generating sites in Eastern Washington. Commissioner Bob Bugert recently attended a meeting hosted by the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) where the agency expressed interest in obtaining parcels of land in the region. "They are...
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
Parts of Washington experience worst air quality in the world, NWS says
SPOKANE, Wash. — As of Thursday night, parts of Washington state have some of the worst air quality in the entire world. Chelan, Wenatchee and the Methow Valley reached hazardous criteria due to wildfire smoke in the region. Multiple large wildfires north of region are the primary source of the smoke.
