pagevalleynews.com
Kite wins cross country meet at Luray
LURAY, Sept. 7 — Page County’s Summer Kite crossed the finish line first in the girls division of the cross country tri-meet hosted by Luray High School on Wednesday. The junior posted a time of 22:44.27. Two Bulldogs finished right behind Kite — the dynamic freshman duo of...
pagevalleynews.com
Frye’s 40-yard ‘scoop-and-score’ sparks rout
LURAY, Sept. 2 — Senior Kenny Frye has been known throughout his high school football career as a hard hitter. However, most folks were usually talking about his role as a linebacker. After Friday night, they are also talking about how he sheds blockers — or simply runs over them — as a ballcarrier.
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt falls to Riverheads 35-21, one shy of VHSL record
STAUNTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt had their 52-game-win streak broken Friday night by Riverheads, falling 35-21. A win would have given Lord Botetourt the record for the longest string of wins in VHSL history.
pagevalleynews.com
Nationals sending Shenandoah All-Star a gift after viral video of fan snagging ball in front of 9 year old
LURAY, Sept. 8 — It was a day packed with memorable moments, from riding the Metro for the first time, to an introduction to escalators at Nats Park, and for some of them — their first trip to the nation’s capital. “I don’t think you ever saw...
pagevalleynews.com
Allen Wayne Aleshire
Allen Wayne Aleshire, 73, of Stanley, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. He was born on Dec. 10, 1948, in Luray and was a son of Madeline Aleshire Kline of Stanley and was raised by the late Willis and Sudie Kibler. Allen worked in construction...
wfmd.com
Teen Flown To Shock Trauma After His Heart Stopped During Frederick County Football Game
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A Winters Mill High School football player was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore during the second quarter of a game against St. John’s Catholic Prep on Friday, Sept. 2. The game was the first to be held at St. John’s new stadium. Greyson Lyons,...
Lazy Sunday leads to Virginia woman becoming $152k richer with lottery win
A normal, lazy Sunday at home led to a Virginia woman winning more than $152,000 after she decided to check her Virginia Lottery app.
townandtourist.com
18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
breezejmu.org
No injuries, 5 vehicles damaged in on-campus crash
A vehicle hit five cars and damaged the electrical system in JMU’s D3 parking lot outside of the Festival Conference & Student Center on Thursday night, according to JMU PD Chief Anthony Matos. There were no injuries, he said. Matos said he believes the driver, who was arrested at...
fox5dc.com
Deadline looms as $258,000 winning lottery ticket remains unclaimed in Virginia
STAFFORD, Va. - Someone in Virginia may be on the verge of throwing away over a quarter of a million dollars. On Wednesday, Virginia Lottery officials announced that a Cash 5 with EZ Match jackpot ticket worth $258,000 is still unclaimed. Officials said the ticket was sold by the Giant...
Double-check your numbers! Unclaimed jackpot-winning Virginia Lottery ticket expires in September
An unclaimed Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket matched all five numbers in the March 16 drawing. Lottery officials have been waiting for the lucky winner to redeem their prize ever since.
visitshenandoah.org
10 Places To Find The Prettiest Fall Foliage in the Shenandoah Valley
Truth be told, the entirety of the Shenandoah Valley is spectacular for fall foliage. However, there are specific places that shine a bit brighter, perhaps, than the rest. Prepare your fall road trip to include these pretty drives and sites for fall foliage in the Shenandoah Valley. Your social followers will be so jealous when they see your reels and pics!
WHSV
WHSV to debut new studio later this fall
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Viewers of WHSV News have noticed a different look in recent weeks, but don’t worry: it’s not permanent. (We’re happy about that, too.) After 16 years, WHSV-TV’s main news studio is undergoing an overhaul to make room for a new state-of-the-art set built by the industry-renowned and cutting-edge FX Design Group.
breezejmu.org
New barbershop serves as local community hub
At 313 Neff Ave., the sound of buzzing clippers and hair being brushed can be heard, along with the sound of laughter. Fernando Garay Jr. held a grand opening for his new barbershop, The Classics Barber Studio, in Harrisonburg on Sept. 4. Garay said his is a modern take on the classic values of a barber shop: community.
WHSV
Bridge damage causing massive backups on I-81 in Augusta Co.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A hole on I-81 North on the bridge over the Shenandoah Valley Railroad near Weyers Cave has forced VDOT to close the right lane of traffic. The agency said drivers can expect delays into Thursday morning. As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, VDOT’s Virginia511 reports...
Middleburg Eccentric
Middleburg is getting ready for its second 1000 Miglia
Middleburg is getting ready for its second 1000 Miglia after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus. Plans are in the works to make it bigger than before. From October 20-22, this historic race and car event will take place in downtown Middleburg. On Thursday, October 20, there will be a green flag...
WTOP
2 dead following I-66 crash in Fauquier County
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Fauquier County that closed all eastbound lanes on Interstate 66 Thursday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m., east of the Warren County line in Linden, near the 16-mile marker. Police said that a recreational vehicle traveling east on I-66 collided with...
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
theriver953.com
Shenandoah County will see an influx of bicyclist
Woodstock and Shenandoah County have been selected by Bike Virginia for a one day cycling event. According to an email from the Executive Director of Bike Virginia Kimberly Perry reports that the one day event will be Sept. 17 largely between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.. Residents...
WHSV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups on I-81 South near MM 232 in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Motorists can expect delays on I-81 South near MM 232 in Augusta County near For Defiance due to a vehicle crash. As of 6:30 p.m., VDOT is reporting about 9.5 miles of backups. Traffic backups on I-81 North in this area are approximately 4.0 miles.
