Luray, VA

pagevalleynews.com

Kite wins cross country meet at Luray

LURAY, Sept. 7 — Page County’s Summer Kite crossed the finish line first in the girls division of the cross country tri-meet hosted by Luray High School on Wednesday. The junior posted a time of 22:44.27. Two Bulldogs finished right behind Kite — the dynamic freshman duo of...
LURAY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Frye’s 40-yard ‘scoop-and-score’ sparks rout

LURAY, Sept. 2 — Senior Kenny Frye has been known throughout his high school football career as a hard hitter. However, most folks were usually talking about his role as a linebacker. After Friday night, they are also talking about how he sheds blockers — or simply runs over them — as a ballcarrier.
LURAY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Allen Wayne Aleshire

Allen Wayne Aleshire, 73, of Stanley, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. He was born on Dec. 10, 1948, in Luray and was a son of Madeline Aleshire Kline of Stanley and was raised by the late Willis and Sudie Kibler. Allen worked in construction...
STANLEY, VA
townandtourist.com

18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
VIRGINIA STATE
breezejmu.org

No injuries, 5 vehicles damaged in on-campus crash

A vehicle hit five cars and damaged the electrical system in JMU’s D3 parking lot outside of the Festival Conference & Student Center on Thursday night, according to JMU PD Chief Anthony Matos. There were no injuries, he said. Matos said he believes the driver, who was arrested at...
HARRISONBURG, VA
visitshenandoah.org

10 Places To Find The Prettiest Fall Foliage in the Shenandoah Valley

Truth be told, the entirety of the Shenandoah Valley is spectacular for fall foliage. However, there are specific places that shine a bit brighter, perhaps, than the rest. Prepare your fall road trip to include these pretty drives and sites for fall foliage in the Shenandoah Valley. Your social followers will be so jealous when they see your reels and pics!
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

WHSV to debut new studio later this fall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Viewers of WHSV News have noticed a different look in recent weeks, but don’t worry: it’s not permanent. (We’re happy about that, too.) After 16 years, WHSV-TV’s main news studio is undergoing an overhaul to make room for a new state-of-the-art set built by the industry-renowned and cutting-edge FX Design Group.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

New barbershop serves as local community hub

At 313 Neff Ave., the sound of buzzing clippers and hair being brushed can be heard, along with the sound of laughter. Fernando Garay Jr. held a grand opening for his new barbershop, The Classics Barber Studio, in Harrisonburg on Sept. 4. Garay said his is a modern take on the classic values of a barber shop: community.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Bridge damage causing massive backups on I-81 in Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A hole on I-81 North on the bridge over the Shenandoah Valley Railroad near Weyers Cave has forced VDOT to close the right lane of traffic. The agency said drivers can expect delays into Thursday morning. As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, VDOT’s Virginia511 reports...
WEYERS CAVE, VA
Middleburg Eccentric

Middleburg is getting ready for its second 1000 Miglia

Middleburg is getting ready for its second 1000 Miglia after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus. Plans are in the works to make it bigger than before. From October 20-22, this historic race and car event will take place in downtown Middleburg. On Thursday, October 20, there will be a green flag...
MIDDLEBURG, VA
WTOP

2 dead following I-66 crash in Fauquier County

Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Fauquier County that closed all eastbound lanes on Interstate 66 Thursday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m., east of the Warren County line in Linden, near the 16-mile marker. Police said that a recreational vehicle traveling east on I-66 collided with...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Shenandoah County will see an influx of bicyclist

Woodstock and Shenandoah County have been selected by Bike Virginia for a one day cycling event. According to an email from the Executive Director of Bike Virginia Kimberly Perry reports that the one day event will be Sept. 17 largely between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.. Residents...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA

