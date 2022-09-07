ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Michael Waninger
2d ago

Why criticize him if women are going to continue to call these men women then they should shut up. All they have to do is refuse to compete against them and it will stop.

José Rivera
2d ago

"Man criticized after winning a woman's snooker tournament." I fixed the headline.

Nobody
2d ago

Why are we trying to make all the top female women, men? It's absolute lunacy.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I have a right to wear it': Despite being asked not to, Ian Poulter wears 'Majesticks' LIV Golf logo during first round of BMW PGA Championship

On August 31, ESPN reported the DP World Tour asked LIV Golf members not to wear anything LIV related on their apparel during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Ian Poulter already made headlines this week in Surrey, England, after being captured on video having a conversation with PGA Tour-backer and the event’s defending champion, Billy Horschel.
Jason Ferguson
Rebecca Kenna
The Spun

Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
BBC

Shericka Jackson talks up tilt at Flo-Jo 200m record

Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich Dates: 7-8 September. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two and BBC Red Button on Wednesday and BBC Two and BBC Three on Thursday. Jamaican world champion Shericka Jackson says she is targeting the 34-year-old 200m world record set by American great Florence Griffith-Joyner in Thursday's Diamond League final.
BBC

David Jenkins: British diving coach died in Turkey, coroner says

A Team GB diving coach who worked with Tom Daley died in Turkey aged 31, a coroner's court has heard. David Jenkins died on 9 October, coroner Andrew Walker told North London Coroner's Court on Thursday. Mr Jenkins worked with Daley, a Great Britain Olympic gold medallist, and was part...
thecomeback.com

Tennis world reacts to epic, latest match in US Open in history

The men’s quarterfinals at the US Open on Wednesday night — and into Thursday morning — were incredible. First, Frances Tiafoe followed up a fourth-round victory over Rafael Nadal with a win over No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev. Tiafoe becomes the first American to reach the semifinals since 2006, and he’s the first Black American man to reach the men’s semifinals at the US Open since Arthur Ashe did so in 1972.
BBC

WRU bans transgender women from female-only forms of game

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has banned transgender women from competing in female-only forms of its games. The Union has amended its policy on transgender players based on "current medical and scientific evidence" and in line with World Rugby guidance. It means contact rugby for female-category players is limited to...
NBC Sports

India faces final warning from IOC before possible ban of country name, flag

Athletes from India will not be allowed to compete under the country’s name and flag at the Olympics and other international sports events unless the nation’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) resolves governance issues in the next three months. The International Olympic Committee Executive Board announced Thursday a final...
BBC

England v South Africa: Tributes paid to Queen before Test begins

Tributes were paid to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on day three of the third Test between England and South Africa at The Oval. A minute's silence was observed before the national anthems, with God Save The King followed by sustained applause from the crowd. Players from both sides and...
The Independent

Rafael Nadal’s curious US Open exit brings intriguing quarter-final line-up

This time, the reason for the men’s side of the US Open being blown apart was not quite as dramatic. Two years on from Novak Djokovic’s sudden disqualification for accidentally striking a line judge with a ball hit in anger, Rafael Nadal’s fourth-round defeat to Frances Tiafoe will have a similar impact on the draw and already guarantees there will be a first-time grand slam champion in New York by the end of the week.Unlike Djokovic’s infamous moment of frustration, it was possible to see Nadal’s defeat coming, even if it still required an immense performance from Tiafoe to...
