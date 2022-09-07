Read full article on original website
The 28th annual North Carolina Mountain State Fair is officially underway
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Mountain State Fair kicked off its 28th annual run at the WNC Ag Center Friday morning, Sept. 9 with the gates opening at 9 a.m. and the rides an hour later. This year to help keep the lines at the gates...
What happens in NC now that the COVID state of emergency has expired?
There no longer is a state of emergency for COVID-19 in North Carolina even as 61 counties still have high community levels of illness related
New invasive species found in 2 NC counties
(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
With two months to go these are the races to watch in N.C. midterms
With less than two months until Election Day, North Carolinians can expect to be inundated by political advertisements. North Carolina will once again be a key state for Democrats and Republicans in the battle for control of Congress next year. North Carolina’s congressional delegation is also set to experience turnover:...
Yadkin Commissioners support future interstate plans
On Monday the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution in support of a future interstate designation for U.S. Highway 421 in Wilkes, Yadkin and Forsyth counties. As reported by WRAL late last year, the interstate designation is part of a newly-passed federal infrastructure bill and would be known...
School buses still running in NC despite concerns for engine fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bus 168 was finishing its route dropping off children from Cloverleaf Elementary School in Statesville in May 2021 when the driver and bus monitor noticed smoke coming from the engine. That smoke soon turned to fire. The bus driver tried to use an onboard fire extinguisher,...
Amy Davis named new Town Manager of Boone
The Town of Boone has completed its search for a new Town Manager. Amy Davis, Finance. Director for the Town of Boone, was named interim Town Manager during the March 8th, 2022. Boone Town Council meeting. After an extensive nationwide search, the Town of Boone has. officially named Amy Davis...
Wings Over the Smokies set for this weekend in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A few hundred Honda Gold Wing motorcycles will be on the roads in and around Haywood County this weekend. The Wings Over the Smokies event will take place at the Smoky Mountain Event Center, formally known as the Haywood County Fairgrounds. There will be bike demonstrations, raffles, food and vendors.
Crab Pot Christmas Trees, Shibumi Shade in the running for ‘coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — Two products with Carteret County ties are among 16 semifinalists in the small business category of the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. The Crab Pot Christmas Tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, and the Shibumi...
North Carolina must pass Medicaid expansion now or state will lose more than $1 billion, NC HHS secretary says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Kody H. Kinsley, North Carolina’s secretary for Health and Human Services, sent a letter to the leaders of the General Assembly last week telling them they should expand Medicaid this month or lose more than $1 billion in federal payments and jeopardize medical coverage for thousands of residents. At least one […]
What’s at stake? Here’s what you need to know for the 2022 election season in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Labor Day, for some imprecise reason, is known to be the launch of election season. Maybe that’s why Republican Ted Budd delayed his decision about a debate with Democrat Cheri Beasley in their headliner race for the U.S. Senate. He said “after Labor Day,” and debate organizers changed their deadline. We […]
Veteran mural in Hendersonville being rededicated
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Sunday marks 21 years since the Sept. 11 attacks. Many communities around the state are honoring the almost 3,000 lives lost that day. Nonprofit Mission 22 is holding 9/11 Memorial Drive. They will be rededicating a veteran mural in Hendersonville. The rededication begins at 10 a.m....
Thunder in the Smokies rally happens this weekend in Maggie Valley
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — The roar of Harleys will fill the air in Haywood County this weekend. Hundreds of motorcycles will rumble into Maggie Valley for the annual Thunder in the Smokies rally. Daily passes are $20 and it's $25 for a three-day weekend pass. The event is...
Wolfspeed Selects North Carolina for World’s Largest Silicon Carbide Materials Facility
DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology, today announced it will build a new, state-of-the-art, multi-billion-dollar Materials manufacturing facility in Chatham County, North Carolina. The investment is targeted to generate a more than 10 fold increase from Wolfspeed’s current Silicon Carbide production capacity on its Durham campus, supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy, accelerating the adoption of Silicon Carbide semiconductors across a wide array of end-markets and unlocking a new era of energy efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005276/en/ Wolfspeed selects Chatham County, North Carolina for world’s largest Silicon Carbide Materials facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
Driving With Daytime: Hendersonville, NC
Michelle Owens of Visit Hendersonville talks with Chris about the town and what it has to offer visitors. Jamie Carpenter of Downtown Hendersonville talks about the different things to do in the downtown area. Matthew Glover of Flat Rock Playhouse tells us about this historic theater. Mike Jackson of Point...
Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina
North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
North Carolinians have among the best access to ‘Grade A’ hospitals
It’s a concerning statistic* that over 22,000 deaths in the U.S. each year are a result of preventable deaths during patient hospitalization. Medical error often involves factors such as poor management or monitoring of medical conditions, errors linked to surgery and other procedures, and diagnostic errors; and while healthcare workers are dedicated to their medical duties, these errors may also be related to factors such as short-staffing, system defects or error in judgement.
North Carolina’s Lake Lure area under ‘state of emergency’ after flash flooding
LAKE LURE, N.C. – The area around Lake Lure, the sprawling lake which lies at the foot of Chimney Rock, is under a state of emergency because of flash flooding. The declaration includes all of Rutherford County, the town’s website says, to enable town employees to activate emergency plans. The town of Lake Lure, which […]
Asheville’s Fentanyl Response Bordering On Absurd
Asheville – In April, Asheville made national headlines when police seized 2.76 pounds of “suspected” fentanyl. This would amount to between 1.5 million and 12.5 million prescription doses, or enough to give every man, woman, and child in Asheville 15-125 pills, which are normally taken as-needed. Also...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville City Schools says a possible bus outage has been avoided, for now. An email was sent to parents Tuesday saying outages were expected this week for three buses. The transportation coordinator says drivers are already doubling-up on routes. Officials say they’ve found a way to provide transportation for all students by using school administrators and other employees as substitute drivers this week. Right now, Asheville City Schools wants to fill six bus driver openings.
