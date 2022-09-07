Nick Schmaltz doesn't consider himself a vocal leader, but instead prefers to let his actions do the talking. The 26-year-old forward set one heck of an example last season. Schmaltz set career-bests in goals (23), assists (36) and points (59) in 63 games with the Coyotes last season, which included an eye-popping seven-point game against the Ottawa Senators on March 5. His 59 points were the most he's recorded in a single season since a 52-point campaign with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2017-18, and he's looking to build upon that success heading into training camp.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO