Home, Sweet, National Games
As National Hockey League broadcast partners ESPN and Turner Sports embark on its second year of airing national games in the U.S. on their channels and streaming platforms, the Kraken will once again be prominently featured during the 2022-23 regular season. The league and broadcasters announced 10 dates airing Kraken games, including nine Seattle home games at Climate Pledge Arena.
Summer Spotlight: Boone Jenner
Team captain is coming off one of the most productive seasons of his career. Birth date: June 15, 1993 (age 29) Contract: Signed through 2025-26 season (Four years remaining until UFA status) There can be little doubt about what Boone Jenner means to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Replacing a respected...
Three questions facing Winnipeg Jets
Bowness impact, struggles on defense among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Winnipeg Jets. [Jets 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Is Rick Bowness the new voice the...
Kadri donates $1 million to hometown Ontario hospital
Nazem Kadri is giving back to his hometown of London, Ontario in a big way. The Calgary Flames forward announced his donation of $1 million to the London Health Sciences Centre on Thursday. The donation will go to the Ambulatory Surgical Centre that will be renamed the Nazem Kadri Surgical...
Top prospects for Winnipeg Jets
Perfetti, Heinola expected to vie for full-time roles in NHL this season. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Winnipeg Jets, according to NHL.com. [Jets 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions |...
Stutzle contract adds to optimism surrounding Senators
The excitement is back in Canada's capital and the Ottawa Senators are ready to win to again. The disappointment of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for five straight seasons, including by 27 points last season, has been overrun by the joy and hope the Senators have given their fans in the past two months, further fueled by another big headline they authored Wednesday.
Stars to appear 13 times on NHL national broadcast schedule
The National Hockey League on Wednesday announced the national broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 season. The Dallas Stars will be on national TV and streaming 13 times on ESPN, ABC, TNT and ESPN+/Hulu. Thursday, October 13: Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu) Tuesday, December 6: Toronto Maple Leafs...
Fantasy hockey defenseman point projections
NHL.com lists estimated 82-game totals at position; season preview podcasts. NHL.com has projected the defenseman point totals for fantasy hockey in the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. PROJECTIONS: 🔮 Forward | Goalie. RANKINGS: 📈 250...
Dineen Looks to Take Next Step, Build Upon Last Season
Coyotes defenseman excited for training camp to kick off, reflects on time spent in NHL last year. Cam Dineen was called up twice by the Arizona Coyotes last season, the first of which resulted in his NHL debut. With training camp right around the corner, he's excited for the opportunity...
Winnipeg Jets fantasy projections for 2022-23
Connor, Scheifele each ranked in top 50 overall; Hellebuyck has high wins ceiling. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Winnipeg Jets. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY...
Markstrom talks Huberdeau trade, Flames improvement in Q&A with NHL.com
PARIS -- Jacob Markstrom's emotions bounced like a puck on bad ice for nearly two months after the Calgary Flames lost to the Edmonton Oilers in the Battle of Alberta and were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Flames goalie had to get over the initial low of allowing...
Predators Rookie Camp Opens Wednesday, Sept. 14
Nashville will Also Participate in 2022 NHL Prospect Showcase from Sept. 15-19 in Raleigh. Nashville, Tenn. (September 8, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team's prospects will report to Nashville for the start of Rookie Camp on Wednesday, Sept. 14, before heading to Raleigh, N.C., the following day for the 2022 NHL Prospect Showcase.
Schmaltz Poised to Lead Coyotes into Camp Following Breakout Season
Nick Schmaltz doesn't consider himself a vocal leader, but instead prefers to let his actions do the talking. The 26-year-old forward set one heck of an example last season. Schmaltz set career-bests in goals (23), assists (36) and points (59) in 63 games with the Coyotes last season, which included an eye-popping seven-point game against the Ottawa Senators on March 5. His 59 points were the most he's recorded in a single season since a 52-point campaign with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2017-18, and he's looking to build upon that success heading into training camp.
Perreault retires from NHL after 13 seasons
Mathieu Perreault has retired from the NHL after 13 seasons. The 34-year-old forward had nine points (four goals, five assists) and was limited to 25 games for the Montreal Canadiens last season because of injury. Perreault will be contributing to TVA Sports as a broadcaster this season. Selected by the...
Three-year contract extension for Cayden Primeau
MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Thursday that the team has agreed to terms on a three-year, one-way contract extension with goaltender Cayden Primeau (2022-23 to 2024-25). The deal, which carries an average annual value (AAV) of $890,000, will see him earn $770,000 in 2022-23, $800,000...
Kraken practice facility celebrating one year as go-to place in community
Skating programs, after-school activities for kids helping to increase fan base. The numbers speak to the impact the Seattle Kraken have already made as an NHL expansion team. One million people have visited Kraken Community Iceplex in the one year since the team opened the $90 million, three-sheet facility Sept. 9, 2021.
Miller among five elected to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
Miller went 391-289-87 with one tie, a 2.64 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and 44 shutouts in 796 games (772 starts) in 18 NHL seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks. He was 28-27 with a 2.52 GAA, .913 save percentage and three shutouts in 57 Stanley Cup Playoff games (55 starts).
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster And Schedule For 2022 Rookie Camp
VEGAS (September 8, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 8, the official roster and full schedule for the team's 2022 Rookie Camp Presented by Martin-Harris Construction, which opens on Wednesday, September 14. The roster features 28 players comprised of 17 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders.
RELEASE: 2022-23 Blackhawks Single-Game Tickets Go On Sale Sept. 14
Team to also announce full promotional schedule, including date for Marian Hossa jersey retirement ceremony, on Sept. 14. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced single-game tickets for the team's 2022-23 regular-season home games at the United Center will go on sale on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. to the general public. The team will also announce the full promotional schedule the same day at approximately 10 a.m., including the date for Marian Hossa's highly anticipated jersey retirement ceremony. Fans will be able to purchase tickets at Blackhawks.com/Tickets.
