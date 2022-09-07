ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

wevv.com

Tyler Myers is this week's Hometown Hero

He's just 17-years-old and already making the world of difference. "Our biggest goal is to help accommodate these individuals in hectic situations," says Tyler Myers, Sensory Inclusion founder. Tyler Myers is an Evansville Day School senior. He founded "Driving for Change: Sensory Inclusion" in 2021. "I've seen some hardships those...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville church vandalized Thursday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville church was vandalized Thursday night. Christian Tabernacle Church, on Washington Avenue just west of US 41, had just moved its cameras to do some interior work when they discovered most of their ground-floor windows had been shattered. Pastor Wayne Harris said he’s upset about...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Local church’s windows broken by boulders, boards

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A church got its windows broken on Thursday night. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief that occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 9:19 p.m. on September 8. Police say the incident was on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. EPD officers say they […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Evansville, IN
Society
City
Evansville, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

LST-325 embarking on annual fundraising cruise Sunday

Evansville's LST-325 is set to embark on its annual river cruise on Sunday. The annual fundraising cruise will start with the ship setting sail at 9 a.m. Sunday. This year, the LST will travel to Ashland, Kentucky, Charleston, West Virginia, and Cincinnati, Ohio. Officials say that over 30,000 visitors will tour the historic World War II ship during the cruise, which will last just over three weeks.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

2022 Fall Festival Munchie Map coming soon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 West Side Nut Club Munchie Map is expected to be released Friday. Fall Festival officials say there will be just under 120 food booths. The map breaks down all the tasty treats into food groups, as well as where attendees will be able to find them.
EVANSVILLE, IN
#Fbi
14news.com

Owensboro community hosts neighborhood block party

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro neighborhood came together for a fun meet and greet with community leaders on Thursday. Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance is a community organization designed to take concerns from the residents and discuss them with city officials. Thursday’s event encouraged community members to learn more about the organization and what they do for the neighborhood.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

City of Rockport holding cruise-in event on Saturday

City officials in Rockport, Indiana, are inviting the public to a cruise-in event that's happening this weekend. The City of Rockport Cruise-In is happening on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. In addition to all the cars, the city says the event will include live music and...
ROCKPORT, IN
evansvilleliving.com

This Weekend: Sep. 8-11

The River City mixes film, pop culture, furry friends, and plenty of fun and games this weekend. Whether you’re into high-brow cinematography or shamelessly indulging in nostalgia, Evansville’s got an event for you. 6 p.m. Sept. 8. Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science, 411 S.E. Riverside Drive.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

'Wheel of Fortune LIVE' coming to Owensboro Thursday

"Wheel of Fortune LIVE" is coming to Owensboro Thursday, September 8th, and community members are getting the chance to experience the TV game show. The show will be touring through the Midwest and they are starting in Owensboro. The game show will be at the River Center. Audience members will...
OWENSBORO, KY
NewsBreak
Society
14news.com

Evansville school giving away free gun locks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Joshua Academy in Evansville is offering gun-owning parents free gun locks. This comes after one of their students, 6-year-old Malachi Copeland, died Sunday. Officials say he found a gun in his home and died of a gunshot wound. A gun lock is a simple device that...
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville’s Mayse Farm Market Fall ‘Fun On Our Farm’ 2022

Looking for something fun to do with the family this fall? Mayse Farm Market in Evansville kicks off their annual "Fun On Our Farm" fall activities later this month. It's almost that time of year when families flock to Mayes Farm Market in Evansville for some fall fun on the farm. "Family Fun on the Farm" will begin September 24th and continue each weekend through October 30th, 2022. While on the farm, you will have plenty of exciting things to experience like the jumping Pillow, kiddie zip line, many large games, wagon rides, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, new bounce houses, and much more.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

The Official 2022 Camp Country Schedule at Diamond Lake in Owensboro

FINALLY! The 5th Annual Camp Country event was supposed to take place in the Fall of 2020. Of course, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of that event for two consecutive years. But, here at WBKR, we are thrilled to announce that Camp Country is back. And our 5th Anniversary, now a couple of years in the making, is going to be our biggest and best event ever. Camp Country 2022 is sponsored by Henderson Chevrolet Buick GMC.
OWENSBORO, KY
WTVW

ABK Tracking working to help community

EVANSVILLE, IN (WEHT) – It’s been almost a month since the explosion on Weinbach Avenue claimed the lives of three people, and there still hasn’t been a cause released yet but that hasn’t stopped ABK Tracking from wanting to help their community. In an effort to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana set to take flight in late October

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana released the next date for when they will be escorting veterans to Washington, D.C. The next event will happen Saturday, October 29. There will also be a send off from the Evansville Regional Airport starting at 5:00 A.M. and a welcome home parade will take place after the plane lands just after 8:00 P.M. the same evening.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Free paper shredding event happening in Owensboro on Friday

There's a free paper shredding event happening in Owensboro, Kentucky on Friday. The Daviess County Fiscal Court and the City of Owensboro are hosting the event, which will kick off at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Owensboro Sports Center. All Daviess County residents, businesses, and institutions are invited to...
OWENSBORO, KY
city-countyobserver.com

EPD Meeting Cancellation Notice

CITY OF EVANSVILLE POLICE MERIT COMMISSIon EVANSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMEN in Room 129, Civic Center Complex At 15 NW Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevar Evansville, Indiana 47708. The Evansville Police Merit Commission scheduled a meeting for Monday, September 12th, 2022 has been canceled. The next scheduled meeting of the Police Merit...
EVANSVILLE, IN

