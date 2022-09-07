ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

thecentersquare.com

Court rules California mandate requiring churches to pay for abortions is unconstitutional

(The Center Square) – A California mandate requiring churches to pay for elective abortions has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal district court. The mandate came from the California Department of Managed Health Care, a regulatory body governing managed health care plans, and forced churches to include elective abortions within their health insurance plans.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Federal judge in Texas blocks Biden administration's emergency abortion care guidance

A federal judge in Texas has blocked enforcement of a federal health rule that mandates medical providers must be able to provide emergency abortion care, regardless of state-level bans on abortion.US District Judge James Wesley Hendrix late on 23 August determined that guidance issued by President Joe Biden’s administration under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act was “unauthorised” and “well beyond” the text of the law, which is “silent on abortion”.“Since the statute is silent on the question, the guidance cannot answer how doctors should weigh risks to both a mother and her unborn child. Nor can...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law, citing First Amendment

A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional.Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the "Stop WOKE" act violates the First Amendment and is impermissibly vague. Walker also refused to issue a stay that would keep the law in effect during any appeal by the state.The law targets what DeSantis has called a "pernicious" ideology exemplified by critical race theory — the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions that serve to perpetuate white dominance in...
FLORIDA STATE
State
California State
County
Bexar County, TX
Bexar County, TX
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Person
Xavier Becerra
The Independent

Texas judge blocks Obamacare rule on free HIV drugs claiming they violate religious liberties

A federal judge in Texas ruled on Wednesday against an Affordable Care Act (ACA) requirement that employers must cover the cost of common HIV/AIDs medications."Defendants do not show a compelling interest in forcing private, religious corporations to cover PrEP drugs with no cost-sharing and no religious exemptions," US District Judge Reed O’Connor wrote in his ruling.Public health advocates called the ruling “shocking,” arguing that by striking down the Obamacare regulation, the courts had taken away vital tools in making the disease far less lethal.“This ruling is shocking on every level,” Mitchell Warren, executive director of the HIV nonprofit AVAC,...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Health Care — Judge rejects ObamaCare coverage for HIV drugs

Correction: An earlier version of this report misstated the reason for Sen. Richard Burr’s (R- N.C.) absence this week at votes. Former President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama had their official portraits unveiled at the White House today. The latter’s portrait captured the former first lady looking “fine,” according to her husband.   A judge in Texas…
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Florida's Medicaid ban on gender-affirming care likely violates Affordable Care Act, Health Department says

Story at a glance A new Florida rule that prohibits transgender people from using Medicaid to help pay for gender-affirming health care likely violates Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), agencies in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) told Changing America. Under Section 1557, health programs that receive federal funds are…
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Judge rules against required coverage of HIV prevention drug

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that required coverage of an HIV prevention drug under the Affordable Care Act violates a Texas employer's religious beliefs and undercut the broader system that determines which preventive drugs are covered in the U.S.The ruling was handed down by U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor, whose courtroom in Fort Worth is a favored venue for conservative opponents of the federal health care law that's also known as “Obamacare.” He ruled in 2018 that the entire law is invalid but was later overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. O'Connor's latest ruling targets a requirement that employer-provided...
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

Anti-Abortion Activists and 2 Unborn Children File Novel Petition with Supreme Court Seeking to ‘Clarify’ Whether Fetuses Have Standing to Sue in U.S. Courts

The U.S. Supreme Court should take up the issues of fetal personhood and prenatal rights, a group of anti-abortion activists said Tuesday, arguing a years-old Rhode Island ruling denying the unborn standing to sue should be vacated in light of the landmark Dobbs decision. In their 46-page petition for writ...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Washington LGBTQ Conversion Therapy Ban Upheld by Ninth Circuit

Washington’s law is nearly identical to one previously upheld. 11th Circuit decision striking ban rested on different ground. A Washington law that prohibits state-licensed medical professionals from practicing conversion therapy on LGBTQ patients under 18-years old is valid, the Ninth Circuit said Tuesday. States don’t “lose the power to...
WASHINGTON STATE

