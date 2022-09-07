ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Longmeadow, MA

westernmassnews.com

UMass students housed at Hadley hotel express transportation concerns

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass Amherst parents reached out to our newsroom. First, a number of transfer students were assigned to live in a hotel in Hadley due to a dorm shortage. Now, those students are struggling to catch a bus to class. “I’m not really having the college experience...
HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants

As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Tara Jacobs of North Adams wins Governor’s Council primary in stunning upset over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton

North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs pulled off a surprise win over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton to become the Democratic choice for the Western Massachusetts seat on the Governor’s Council. She will face Republican John Comerford in the November election. Fenton conceded just before noon on Wednesday,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

‘Unimaginable’: Eugene DeFilippo, former Northampton vice-principal killed in crash, remembered for dedication to family and students

A fair disciplinarian, a proud family man and a dedicated public servant: This is how some of the former students and colleagues of longtime Northampton vice-principal and teacher Eugene B. DeFilippo Sr. remember him following his untimely death earlier this week. DeFilippo, known as “Flip” and “Gene” to those close...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
wamc.org

After crushing Barbalunga in the Democratic primary, Bowler says he intends to expand Berkshire Sheriff’s Office programming over next six years

In a roughly 80-20 split, voters chose to keep Bowler behind the desk of the Sheriff’s Office at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction in Pittsfield. “Everything we've done for the last 12 years has obviously resonated with the voters. So it makes me feel good. I'm proud of the people who work with me, and I'm proud of this community," said Bowler, who spoke to WAMC at his victory party at the Berkshire Hills Country Club Tuesday night. “Everything we have going now, we're going to try and enhance. We want to grow. We want more initiatives, we want more programs for our inmates, and we want more community involvement. And that's what we're going to strive for.”
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

2 Summit Avenue: Jared L. Porter of Adams to Gregory Baker and Angela M. Bleau, $170,000 on 08/26/2022. 40 N Summer Street: Gregory S. Nowicki and Deborah A. Nowicki of Adams to Aimee L. Kupiec and Erica J. Viens, $249,000 on 08/26/2022. Becket. 87 Sir Edwards Way: Ted M. Glass...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Former Northampton teacher, vice principal Eugene B. DeFilippo killed in Deerfield car crash

Authorities have identified Eugene B. DeFilippo, 97, of Easthampton as the driver who was killed in a collision on Labor Day, the Northwestern District Attorney said. DeFilippo was a former teacher, vice-principal and football coach at Northampton High School, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. DeFilippo also played football for the College of the Holy Cross. He played in the Orange Bowl while he was on the GI Bill.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
dailylifetravels.com

Bigelow Hollow State Park CT

Looking for a great hiking trail in northeastern Connecticut? Check out Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union, CT! This Connecticut State Park borders the Nipmuck State Forest and Massachusetts. In fact, you can hike right into Massachusetts from this park!. Getting There. Bigelow Hollow State Park is located in Union,...
wgbh.org

Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists

A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA

