How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Springfield officials discuss alleged mismanagement of ARPA funds
Springfield City Councilors Tracye Whitfield and Justin Hurst held a news conference at the steps of Springfield City hall regarding the alleged mismanagement of ARPA funds. Many were saying that there has been a lack of communication and transparency from the Sarno administration.
westernmassnews.com
UMass students housed at Hadley hotel express transportation concerns
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass Amherst parents reached out to our newsroom. First, a number of transfer students were assigned to live in a hotel in Hadley due to a dorm shortage. Now, those students are struggling to catch a bus to class. “I’m not really having the college experience...
Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants
As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield unsafe to swim
There has been an algae test completed at Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield today that confirms the presence of a blue-green algae bloom. This may present harmful health effects for users of the lake.
Tara Jacobs of North Adams wins Governor’s Council primary in stunning upset over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton
North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs pulled off a surprise win over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton to become the Democratic choice for the Western Massachusetts seat on the Governor’s Council. She will face Republican John Comerford in the November election. Fenton conceded just before noon on Wednesday,...
‘Unimaginable’: Eugene DeFilippo, former Northampton vice-principal killed in crash, remembered for dedication to family and students
A fair disciplinarian, a proud family man and a dedicated public servant: This is how some of the former students and colleagues of longtime Northampton vice-principal and teacher Eugene B. DeFilippo Sr. remember him following his untimely death earlier this week. DeFilippo, known as “Flip” and “Gene” to those close...
Road work on Granby Road in Chicopee scheduled for Saturday
Drivers using Granby Road in Chicopee should be aware of road construction on Saturday and paving beginning Monday.
Massachusetts awards $3M for rail access including Palmer and Wilbraham
Grants will boost industrial rail freight access and jobs.
TJO Animal Control in Springfield hiring event Thursday
Animal lovers are encouraged to apply at the Thomas J O'Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center in Springfield.
wamc.org
After crushing Barbalunga in the Democratic primary, Bowler says he intends to expand Berkshire Sheriff’s Office programming over next six years
In a roughly 80-20 split, voters chose to keep Bowler behind the desk of the Sheriff’s Office at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction in Pittsfield. “Everything we've done for the last 12 years has obviously resonated with the voters. So it makes me feel good. I'm proud of the people who work with me, and I'm proud of this community," said Bowler, who spoke to WAMC at his victory party at the Berkshire Hills Country Club Tuesday night. “Everything we have going now, we're going to try and enhance. We want to grow. We want more initiatives, we want more programs for our inmates, and we want more community involvement. And that's what we're going to strive for.”
West Springfield home to be demolished after 2019 fire
A house that was destroyed by a fire in West Springfield will be demolished after three years of sitting vacant.
Chicopee residents weigh in on proposed 2nd truck stop near Mass Pike
A long awaited and contested travel center in Chicopee was once again discussed at City Hall. Thursday night's meeting would determine the future of the proposed Burnett Road Truck Stop. The proposed Pilot Travel Center would be the second truck stop on Burnett Road near the Mass Pike.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
2 Summit Avenue: Jared L. Porter of Adams to Gregory Baker and Angela M. Bleau, $170,000 on 08/26/2022. 40 N Summer Street: Gregory S. Nowicki and Deborah A. Nowicki of Adams to Aimee L. Kupiec and Erica J. Viens, $249,000 on 08/26/2022. Becket. 87 Sir Edwards Way: Ted M. Glass...
Former Northampton teacher, vice principal Eugene B. DeFilippo killed in Deerfield car crash
Authorities have identified Eugene B. DeFilippo, 97, of Easthampton as the driver who was killed in a collision on Labor Day, the Northwestern District Attorney said. DeFilippo was a former teacher, vice-principal and football coach at Northampton High School, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. DeFilippo also played football for the College of the Holy Cross. He played in the Orange Bowl while he was on the GI Bill.
Westover officials warn of loud weekend of training
Officials from the Westover Air Reserve Base issued a warning Friday to residents of the area - it's about to get loud.
Fun Hub Action Park now open at Hampshire Mall
Fun Hub Action Park is now open at the Hampshire Mall near Café Square.
wamc.org
Following dominant victory over Harrington in Berkshire DA race, Shugrue thanks controversial legal mentor
With over 22,000 recorded votes reported by Pittsfield Community Television Tuesday night, Shugrue won the day with over 60% of the tally. Around 9:45, he declared victory in front of supporters at an election night party at the Proprietor’s Lodge in Pittsfield. “The message tonight, as you saw the...
Holyoke Police Chief responds to comment made by City Councilor
The Holyoke Police Chief responded to a comment made by a city councilor over a discussion about ShotSpotter.
dailylifetravels.com
Bigelow Hollow State Park CT
Looking for a great hiking trail in northeastern Connecticut? Check out Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union, CT! This Connecticut State Park borders the Nipmuck State Forest and Massachusetts. In fact, you can hike right into Massachusetts from this park!. Getting There. Bigelow Hollow State Park is located in Union,...
wgbh.org
Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists
A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
