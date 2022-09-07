ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Longmeadow, MA

MassLive.com

Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants

As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Seven people displaced in residential fire on Sumner Ave. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a fire on Sumner Ave. in Springfield Friday. Seven people were displaced in the fire and are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire was determined...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Weekend Outlook: Concerts, Fairs, Festivals, and More

Berkshire County is hosting a variety of events this warm, sunny weekend featuring concerts, fairs, festivals, and more. Start your weekend off early this Thursday by listening to original flute music by Hawk Henries, a member of Nipmuc's Chaubunagungamaug band, in Zion Lutheran Church's Common Room starting at 7 p.m.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

‘Unimaginable’: Eugene DeFilippo, former Northampton vice-principal killed in crash, remembered for dedication to family and students

A fair disciplinarian, a proud family man and a dedicated public servant: This is how some of the former students and colleagues of longtime Northampton vice-principal and teacher Eugene B. DeFilippo Sr. remember him following his untimely death earlier this week. DeFilippo, known as “Flip” and “Gene” to those close...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

2 Summit Avenue: Jared L. Porter of Adams to Gregory Baker and Angela M. Bleau, $170,000 on 08/26/2022. 40 N Summer Street: Gregory S. Nowicki and Deborah A. Nowicki of Adams to Aimee L. Kupiec and Erica J. Viens, $249,000 on 08/26/2022. Becket. 87 Sir Edwards Way: Ted M. Glass...
PITTSFIELD, MA
dailylifetravels.com

Bigelow Hollow State Park CT

Looking for a great hiking trail in northeastern Connecticut? Check out Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union, CT! This Connecticut State Park borders the Nipmuck State Forest and Massachusetts. In fact, you can hike right into Massachusetts from this park!. Getting There. Bigelow Hollow State Park is located in Union,...
westernmassnews.com

Springfield baby on road to recovery after liver transplant

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Earlier this year, a baby in Springfield was in need of a new liver and now, a match has been found. After nearly six months on the transplant list, Layla Cruz, now one year old, is home and on the road to recovery. “She was officially...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield man arrested, accused of stealing catalytic convertors

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Under arrest: a Springfield man accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in a parking lot in West Springfield. West Side Police found Tyran Mohown early Friday morning, after they received a call from the security company at the Balise Collision Center on Riverdale Street, after hearing a saw go off.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Crash at Mount Greylock Entrance Highlights Long-Standing Concern

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A crash at the entrance of the Mount Greylock Regional School campus Wednesday sent one person to the hospital and had the school community thinking about the potential danger of the driveway's access to U.S. Route 7. At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Williamstown Police received a...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA

