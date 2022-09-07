Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Fundraiser auction to restore children’s pavilion at Westfield’s Stanley Park
WESTFIELD — Stanley Park’s Annual Fundraiser is once again online this year, starting Saturday. The auction is the park’s premier fundraiser and kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday at stanleypark.org, with many items to bid on donated by area businesses, restaurants, local artists and individual donors. The auction ends at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
One Call Away motorcyle ride, fun fair Saturday to support veterans, first responders
SOUTHWICK — The One Call Away Foundation will run its sixth annual bike ride and barbecue Saturday to raise funds and awareness to benefit military veterans dealing with the mental health challenges that often come with serving. One Call Away Foundation founder David Sutton said the afterparty at Whalley...
Pittsfield announces facilities closing schedule for local parks
The City of Pittsfield will begin winterizing facilities at selected parks in the city.
TJO Animal Control in Springfield hiring event Thursday
Animal lovers are encouraged to apply at the Thomas J O'Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center in Springfield.
West Springfield home to be demolished after 2019 fire
A house that was destroyed by a fire in West Springfield will be demolished after three years of sitting vacant.
Springfield officials discuss alleged mismanagement of ARPA funds
Springfield City Councilors Tracye Whitfield and Justin Hurst held a news conference at the steps of Springfield City hall regarding the alleged mismanagement of ARPA funds. Many were saying that there has been a lack of communication and transparency from the Sarno administration.
Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants
As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
westernmassnews.com
Seven people displaced in residential fire on Sumner Ave. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a fire on Sumner Ave. in Springfield Friday. Seven people were displaced in the fire and are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire was determined...
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Concerts, Fairs, Festivals, and More
Berkshire County is hosting a variety of events this warm, sunny weekend featuring concerts, fairs, festivals, and more. Start your weekend off early this Thursday by listening to original flute music by Hawk Henries, a member of Nipmuc's Chaubunagungamaug band, in Zion Lutheran Church's Common Room starting at 7 p.m.
Car strikes multiple cars, house in Springfield
Saturday morning, Springfield police and fire crews were called to 439 Eastern Ave. in Springfield for a car crash.
‘Unimaginable’: Eugene DeFilippo, former Northampton vice-principal killed in crash, remembered for dedication to family and students
A fair disciplinarian, a proud family man and a dedicated public servant: This is how some of the former students and colleagues of longtime Northampton vice-principal and teacher Eugene B. DeFilippo Sr. remember him following his untimely death earlier this week. DeFilippo, known as “Flip” and “Gene” to those close...
Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield unsafe to swim
There has been an algae test completed at Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield today that confirms the presence of a blue-green algae bloom. This may present harmful health effects for users of the lake.
Westover officials warn of loud weekend of training
Officials from the Westover Air Reserve Base issued a warning Friday to residents of the area - it's about to get loud.
Fun Hub Action Park now open at Hampshire Mall
Fun Hub Action Park is now open at the Hampshire Mall near Café Square.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
2 Summit Avenue: Jared L. Porter of Adams to Gregory Baker and Angela M. Bleau, $170,000 on 08/26/2022. 40 N Summer Street: Gregory S. Nowicki and Deborah A. Nowicki of Adams to Aimee L. Kupiec and Erica J. Viens, $249,000 on 08/26/2022. Becket. 87 Sir Edwards Way: Ted M. Glass...
dailylifetravels.com
Bigelow Hollow State Park CT
Looking for a great hiking trail in northeastern Connecticut? Check out Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union, CT! This Connecticut State Park borders the Nipmuck State Forest and Massachusetts. In fact, you can hike right into Massachusetts from this park!. Getting There. Bigelow Hollow State Park is located in Union,...
Chicopee residents weigh in on proposed 2nd truck stop near Mass Pike
A long awaited and contested travel center in Chicopee was once again discussed at City Hall. Thursday night's meeting would determine the future of the proposed Burnett Road Truck Stop. The proposed Pilot Travel Center would be the second truck stop on Burnett Road near the Mass Pike.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield baby on road to recovery after liver transplant
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Earlier this year, a baby in Springfield was in need of a new liver and now, a match has been found. After nearly six months on the transplant list, Layla Cruz, now one year old, is home and on the road to recovery. “She was officially...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield man arrested, accused of stealing catalytic convertors
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Under arrest: a Springfield man accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in a parking lot in West Springfield. West Side Police found Tyran Mohown early Friday morning, after they received a call from the security company at the Balise Collision Center on Riverdale Street, after hearing a saw go off.
iBerkshires.com
Crash at Mount Greylock Entrance Highlights Long-Standing Concern
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A crash at the entrance of the Mount Greylock Regional School campus Wednesday sent one person to the hospital and had the school community thinking about the potential danger of the driveway's access to U.S. Route 7. At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Williamstown Police received a...
