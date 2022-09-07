ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cantonment, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile pool company owner charged with theft by deception

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The owner of a Mobile pool company turned himself into Metro Jail Friday morning. Doug Wilson is facing nine counts of theft by deception after several of his clients say he took the money but didn’t finish their pools. According to court documents, on just those...
MOBILE, AL
Atmore Advance

Mobile man arrested Aug. 30 for giving false ID to avoid arrest

A Mobile man was arrested Aug. 30 for giving a false name to avoid arrest, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said that James Curtis, 36, of Mobile, lied about who he was because he knew he had a warrant for his arrest. McMann...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
Cantonment, FL
Crime & Safety
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Cantonment, FL
WKRG News 5

Daphne Police looking for alleged bus vandals

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police said they are looking for two individuals who were caught on camera allegedly vandalizing a school bus Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from DPD. According to the post, a bus at the Ruff Wilson Youth Center on Johnson Rd was vandalized sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 […]
DAPHNE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Brown
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola man arrested for child solicitation

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola man is in the Escambia County jail charged with child solicitation. James Darwin Willman, 31, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday on $100,000 bond. Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents began investigating Willman last month when an agent posed as a 14-year-old...
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Fencing#Grand Theft#Kodiak Fence Company
WEAR

MCSO: Boyfriend arrested after fentanyl death of Mobile teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A 15-year-old girl in Semmes is believed to have died after taking a drug laced with fentanyl, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. Adrianna Danielle Taylor was found deceased in a home Wednesday, Aug. 31, the MCSO said. Through the investigation, the Sheriff's Office determined that the boyfriend of the 15-year-old gave her the pills knowing they were laced with fentanyl.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man convicted of fatal shooting wants new trial; judge is skeptical

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man serving a 20-year sentence from a reckless manslaughter conviction was back in court Thursday looking for a new trial, but the judge expressed skepticism toward his claim. Authorities initially charged Christopher Logan, 24, of Mobile, with felony murder in the shooting death of Jacob...
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
niceville.com

Spike strips deployed to stop stolen vehicle, three arrested: OCSO

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies arrested three individuals Monday night who were reportedly in a stolen vehicle fleeing from deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The trio faces various charges after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WPMI

Arrest warrants issued for Mobile County pool company owner

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirms it signed nine warrants for the arrest of Doug Wilson, owner of embattled pool company Wilson Pools. He’s facing nine counts of 1st degree theft by deception. Angry pool customers complained Wilson left them high and dry...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police seek help Identifying fraud and burglary subject

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — MPD is asking for help identifying the subject in the photos. He is wanted in connection with two vehicle burglaries and multiple fraudulent debit/credit card uses. On September 1, 2022, the subject entered the victim's vehicle on the 1000 block of Shelton Beach Road Extension.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Suspect from Mobile cold murder case pleads not guilty

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The suspect in a cold case murder from 2007 pleaded not guilty today. Jhordis Woods is charged with the murder of 16-year-old Shaywanna Robinson. She was shot and killed during a home invasion. Woods is facing a felony murder charge for the death of Robinson. Prosecutors believe Woods was one of […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy