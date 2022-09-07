Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile pool company owner charged with theft by deception
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The owner of a Mobile pool company turned himself into Metro Jail Friday morning. Doug Wilson is facing nine counts of theft by deception after several of his clients say he took the money but didn’t finish their pools. According to court documents, on just those...
Atmore Advance
Mobile man arrested Aug. 30 for giving false ID to avoid arrest
A Mobile man was arrested Aug. 30 for giving a false name to avoid arrest, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said that James Curtis, 36, of Mobile, lied about who he was because he knew he had a warrant for his arrest. McMann...
niceville.com
Drugs, stolen handgun reportedly found during search of Fort Walton Beach home
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, and a stolen handgun are among the items found during a search of a Fort Walton Beach home, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department announced on Thursday. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD), early yesterday morning, detectives with...
Fort Walton Beach police release Labor Day checkpoint DUIs, drugs stats
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department held a DUI checkpoint over the Labor Day holiday weekend. On Friday, Sept 2 alone, officers arrested eight people for driving under the influence and pulled a large number of drugs off the streets. FWBPD held a traffic checkpoint with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s […]
Shooting at Escambia Co. apartment complex, ECSO looking for suspect
Viewer warning: Video may contain violence ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they said shot at a vehicle in an apartment parking lot on Tuesday night, according to a Facebook post from ECSO. According to the post, the suspect ran up to the driver’s side […]
WEAR
Woman charged as co-conspirator in Cantonment murder has charges dismissed
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The woman accused of helping kill her daughter’s boyfriend in 2021 had her charges dismissed Wednesday following the acquittal of a Cantonment man who was charged with the same murder, the State Attorney’s Office told Channel 3 Thursday night. Dawn Sluder, 39, has been held...
WEAR
Fort Walton Beach Police search warrant results in man charged with trafficking fentanyl
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A man has been arrested after a search warrant was executed at a home on Deluna Road in Fort Walton Beach. Christopher Davis, 35, was arrested after a search warrant was executed on a home on the 200 block of Deluna Road SW. Detectives say...
Daphne Police looking for alleged bus vandals
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police said they are looking for two individuals who were caught on camera allegedly vandalizing a school bus Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from DPD. According to the post, a bus at the Ruff Wilson Youth Center on Johnson Rd was vandalized sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 […]
SUV flees Mobile Police, crashes with child inside
A chase in Mobile with a child inside the vehicle happened Friday afternoon on Dauphin Street.
2 shot, 1 detained near Pelican Point: Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office
BALDWIN COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said they detained a person involved in a shooting in the area of Pelican Point at the end of County Road 1, according to a Twitter post from the BCSO. According to the tweet, two people were shot and one person was detained. Deputies said […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola man arrested for child solicitation
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola man is in the Escambia County jail charged with child solicitation. James Darwin Willman, 31, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday on $100,000 bond. Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents began investigating Willman last month when an agent posed as a 14-year-old...
utv44.com
MCSO: Two with active warrants caught with gun, drugs in Prichard traffic stop
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Co Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022, Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop at the corner of Glendale St. and North Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Drive in Prichard, AL. The vehicle was a 2002 Black...
Helicopter circling Milton searching for carjacking suspect: Santa Rosa deputies
UPDATE: (5:43 p.m.) At approximately 12 p.m., on Sept. 6, Santa Rosa deputies received information about a possible carjacking that occurred at Bagdad Park. Deputies said today, Sept. 8, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the 2013 gray Hyundai Elantra was located and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle. It was during this […]
WEAR
MCSO: Boyfriend arrested after fentanyl death of Mobile teen
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A 15-year-old girl in Semmes is believed to have died after taking a drug laced with fentanyl, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. Adrianna Danielle Taylor was found deceased in a home Wednesday, Aug. 31, the MCSO said. Through the investigation, the Sheriff's Office determined that the boyfriend of the 15-year-old gave her the pills knowing they were laced with fentanyl.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man convicted of fatal shooting wants new trial; judge is skeptical
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man serving a 20-year sentence from a reckless manslaughter conviction was back in court Thursday looking for a new trial, but the judge expressed skepticism toward his claim. Authorities initially charged Christopher Logan, 24, of Mobile, with felony murder in the shooting death of Jacob...
Court testimony: 14-year-old not intended target of Cheshire Drive shooting
Five of the six people charged in the February murder of a 14-year-old boy were in court Wednesday afternoon.
niceville.com
Spike strips deployed to stop stolen vehicle, three arrested: OCSO
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies arrested three individuals Monday night who were reportedly in a stolen vehicle fleeing from deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The trio faces various charges after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies...
WPMI
Arrest warrants issued for Mobile County pool company owner
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirms it signed nine warrants for the arrest of Doug Wilson, owner of embattled pool company Wilson Pools. He’s facing nine counts of 1st degree theft by deception. Angry pool customers complained Wilson left them high and dry...
WPMI
Mobile Police seek help Identifying fraud and burglary subject
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — MPD is asking for help identifying the subject in the photos. He is wanted in connection with two vehicle burglaries and multiple fraudulent debit/credit card uses. On September 1, 2022, the subject entered the victim's vehicle on the 1000 block of Shelton Beach Road Extension.
Suspect from Mobile cold murder case pleads not guilty
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The suspect in a cold case murder from 2007 pleaded not guilty today. Jhordis Woods is charged with the murder of 16-year-old Shaywanna Robinson. She was shot and killed during a home invasion. Woods is facing a felony murder charge for the death of Robinson. Prosecutors believe Woods was one of […]
