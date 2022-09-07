Read full article on original website
Why did Donald Trump block the Obamas’ portraits and why was the decision so controversial?
Portraits of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, and first lady Michelle Obama will finally be unveiled at the White House on Wednesday after their presentation was blocked by his successor in the Oval Office, Donald Trump.The Obamas will be in attendance for the ceremony and hosted by Joe Biden, the 46th president and Mr Obama’s own former deputy.Mr Trump, notoriously jealous of his Democratic forerunner’s achievements, refused to host such an event honouring him, leaving the first Black president to go unacknowledged in the corridors of power, which are otherwise adorned with the likenesses of...
Obamas to unveil White House portraits after Trump snub
Former US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will finally unveil their official portraits at the White House next week after being denied the honor by Donald Trump. The norm-shredding Republican reportedly removed portraits of presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush from the White House's Grand Foyer, considered the most prominent position in the executive mansion.
Michelle Obama Celebrated For Wearing Braids To Her White House Portrait Unveiling
The internet ignited in approval over the former first lady's hairstyle choice for the monumental day.
Why Obama is just now getting his portrait officially unveiled in the White House, two presidents later
After Trump and Obama snubbed each other — and pandemic delays — Biden will host his former boss to officially unveil the first Black US president's portrait at the White House.
Stunning! The Obamas’ Vibrant Official Portraits Welcomed to the White House
The first Black president and first lady have officially been added to the White House Portrait Collection. On Wednesday, the White House welcomed former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for the installation of their official portraits. Their addition to the White House Collection marks the return of a tradition that has not been celebrated since 2012 when Obama held an unveiling ceremony for George W. Bush and Laura Bush.
WATCH LIVE: Biden presents portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama
President Joe Biden is welcoming his old boss, former President Barack Obama, back to the White House Wednesday to unveil the White House portraits of him and his wife Michelle.
WATCH: Michelle Obama swipes at Trump about 'peaceful transition' in White House speech
Former first lady Michelle Obama took a not-so-subtle jab at former President Donald Trump during a portrait ceremony in the White House Wednesday.
Obamas and Bidens arrive at the presidential portrait ceremony
Barack and Michelle Obama joined Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, at a ceremony to unveil their official portraits in the White House.The former president and First Lady were depicted in two paintings, with Mr Obama pictured in a black suit, and Ms Obama wearing blue dress, created by artists Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung respectively.In keeping with tradition, it is likely that the former president’s portrait will hang in the Grand Foyer of the White House, close to portraits of Bill Clinton and George W Bush.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Essence
The Obamas Make History With Official White House Portraits. Here Are The Ceremony’s Best Moments
Spoiler alert: our forever first lady Michelle Obama stole the show at the unveiling ceremony of the Obamas' official White House portraits. ESSENCE was on site for the unveiling of the official White House portraits of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama on Wednesday. Unlike the widely...
