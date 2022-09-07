Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 9/9/22
Sussex County Council will not meet Tuesday, Sept. 13. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the county administration building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown. Ellendale water pipes getting flushed. Crews from Artesian Water Co. will perform a flush of lines and fire hydrants...
Cape Gazette
Active Adults Agents Close to Home: Liz Kotyuk at Tidewater Landing
Last week we featured Audrey Hammond in our Active Adults Agents Close to Home series. She told us what she loves about living in Milford, with its beautiful downtown and rural setting that’s an easy drive to the bay and ocean beaches. This week we talked with Liz Kotyuk,...
Cape Gazette
William R. Givin, mechanical engineer
William “Bill” R. Givin died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Lewes at the age of 89, healthy but for the insidious deterioration caused by Parkinson’s disease. Thanks to Delaware Hospice, Bill was able to pass peacefully at home listening to music with his family. Bill was born...
Cape Gazette
Johnnie Walker Beach celebration set Sept. 10
Following an extensive search by the Johnnie Walker Foundation, Lewes African American Heritage Commission and others, a picture of the legendary Johnnie Walker was found, paving the way for a historic event. Local leaders will come together Saturday, Sept. 10, at 1 Georgia Ave. in Lewes to honor a man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
Land is cleared for new Sussex Family Court
The demolition of six buildings in downtown Georgetown to make way for the new Sussex County Family Court is complete. Construction is now ready to get underway at the corner of Market and Race streets. The $115 million, 107,800-square-foot facility will replace an outdated 30,000-square-foot Family Court built in 1988...
Cape Gazette
Naomi P. Morrison, USDA retiree
Naomi P. Morrison passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at home. She was 74 years old. She was born Jan. 24, 1948, in Lewes, to the late Ernest Sturgis and Esther M. Phillips Sturgis. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister Mary Bailey.
Cape Gazette
Volunteer Delaware 50+ donates supplies to Love Inc.
The advisory council of Volunteer Delaware 50+ in Sussex County recently donated provisions to Love Inc. for its to-go meal programs. Love Inc. is a community partner of Volunteer Delaware 50+, which recruits volunteers to assist the program, and shares opportunities with the public regarding current needs and events. To...
Cape Gazette
Bras for a Cause fundraiser set Sept. 21
The Women’s Council of Realtors, Sussex County, will present the 11th annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser to benefit the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition and Beebe Medical Foundation for the Center for Breast Health, at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Ivy in Dewey Beach. This year’s theme is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Schaeffer – a major disappointment
It pains me to see how business in Sussex County has become so poisoned by partisan politics. I speak to the recent issue wherein Mark Schaeffer viciously attacked the character of a sitting councilman, John Rieley, in a way and manner unbecoming anyone with any sense of integrity and credibility. For the record, I do not know Mr. Rieley, have never met the man, and know little to nothing about his abilities and character. What I do know from observing the circumstances and listening to the record of the proceedings is that Mr. Schaeffer was way out of line in his words and actions for someone who is supposed to represent District 3 as a dignified Sussex County councilman.
Cape Gazette
Family-friendly Big Draw Festival to return to Milford Oct. 8
The Big Draw Festival Delaware, presented by Mispillion Art League, will offer family-friendly art activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, on Park Avenue in downtown Milford. The league is organizing this year’s theme, Come Back to Color, as a way for the community to gather and...
Cape Gazette
Cross country season kicks off Sept. 10 at Lake Forest Invitational
The Lake Forest Invitational will kick off the Delaware high school cross country season this Saturday, Sept. 10, at Killens Pond in Felton. The runners take off 10 a.m., with races every 30 minutes, from varsity to JV to third team to the eighth grade & under open race. Cape will be led by favorite Ryan Baker, who went under 9:20 in the 3,200 meters last spring, which is flat-out cruising! Liam O’Donnell and Joey DeGregory will give the Vikings a nice 1-2-3 punch up front with the leaders. Katie Kuhlman will lead the Cape girls into the season as she heads into her senior year.
Cape Gazette
A vote for Huxtable is a vote for us
There are some issues that most of us who live in the 6th Senate District can agree on: thoughtful development, protection of our water resources, infrastructure, housing and medical support, and defining and preserving a quality of life for us and future generations. All of these are issues that Russ Huxtable tackled and advanced before he decided to run for office. They were not convenient punch issues to place on a flyer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
Lutheran church donations support West Rehoboth students
Fro more than 10 years, Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach has provided assistance in preparing students from West Side New Beginnings, Rehoboth Beach, for another school year. Unloading donated supplies are West Side New Beginnings Executive Director Brenda Milbourne, left, and LCOS Social Ministry Chair Gail Dejmal.
Cape Gazette
A call for integrity and ethical standards in Sussex
The public has expressed outrage in response to the appearance of conflicts of interest and the lack of ethical standards in the offices of Sussex County. The current election campaign for District 5 has brought to the surface what the residents of Sussex County have long suspected. On Aug. 30,...
Cape Gazette
History goes underground at Fort Miles
Sussex County has a hidden history that played a vital role during World War II. There are 16 underground bunkers throughout Cape Henlopen State Park near Lewes that were part of Fort Miles. Fort Miles became a military city serving as home to more than 2,200 soldiers and 250 buildings....
Cape Gazette
Huxtable will fight for Sussex County
While Kent County has a public facilities ordinance that forces developers to ensure that adequate roads, schools, emergency medical services, and water supply and distribution systems are in place before building, Sussex County does not, and you can see the result. While this is the fault of county council, there...
Cape Gazette
Hopkins doesn’t do his homework
Republican voters in Sussex County Council’s 5th District will decide a primary race that could significantly impact our future. John Rieley is the better Republican choice. Councilman Rieley is honorable and decent. He cares about Sussex, listens and works hard. There are times that I may not agree with his views, but I always respect his integrity and commitment to public service.
Cape Gazette
Jane Ann Nouhra, devoted pharmacist
Jane Ann Nouhra, 54, of Lewes, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home following a year-long battle with cancer. She was born Jan. 8, 1968, in Clearfield, Pa., daughter of Duane and Sibbie (Baer) Rowles. Jane was a graduate of Clearfield High School...
Cape Gazette
US Wind set to conduct months of near-shore survey work
This past spring, Danish-based wind power company Ørsted conducted near-shore survey work off Delaware’s coast. Now, US Wind, another wind power company, will be conducting near-shore survey work this fall. According to a briefing issued Sept. 3, US Wind, a Maryland-based company, will be conducting a fall geotechnical...
Cape Gazette
Milton planners begin review of Granary master plan
The Milton Planning and Zoning Commission has begun its review of the master plan for the proposed 1,350-unit development known as the Granary at Draper Farm. At an Aug. 16 public hearing, Colby Cox, founder of developer Convergence Communities, laid out the details of the master plan, required by code because the Granary is a large-parcel development.
Comments / 0