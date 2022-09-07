The San Jose Sharks are signing D Scott Harrington to a PTO, per Sportsnet's Chris Johnston. Harrington holds 210 games of NHL experience, split between Pittsburgh (10), Toronto (15), and Columbus (185). Last season was spent largely in the AHL, where Harrington scored just 7 points and sported a -25 in 50 games for the Cleveland Monsters. He scored just one assist in 7 NHL games in '22-23. Of all the names in PTO reports this morning, Harrington is probably the most apt for a tryout. Danny DeKyser, Calvin de Haan, Zach Aston-Reese, and Jimmy Vesey all signed PTOs today too, and of that bunch Harrington would probably be the last kid left to be picked at recess.

