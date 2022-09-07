WATCH: “What a d**k”- Grown-up MLB fan stealing baseball from gullible young kids in Washington Nationals game

Read full article on original website
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
MLB Reportedly Decides On Major Changes For 2023 Season
It has been the subject of debate for years upon years, but Major League Baseball is finally making a change that could alter baseball forever. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the MLB competition committee has voted to implement a pitch clock as well as a ban on defensive shifts. The change will begin in 2023.
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
MLB・
Padres aim for rare feat vs. Dodgers: a series win
The Padres will look to capture an elusive series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers when the two teams meet
San Francisco Giants may have a new Dodger-killer on the rise
The San Francisco Giants are always looking for ways to find an edge on their arch-rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Could a new face provide just such an edge in the years to come?. During the just-completed series against the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine, San Francisco Giants rookie David Villar...
Minor league baseball player’s hilarious mistake goes viral
Remembering the number of outs is one of the most important things for a baseball player of any age to remember during a game. Unfortunately, a minor league baseball player for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos recently failed to do that, and it cost his team a run in the most embarrassing way possible.
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
Major League Baseball Finally Decides It’s Time for a Pitch Clock and Shift Ban
With the NFL season kicking off and the majority of sports fans switching their attention to pro football, Major League Baseball is getting ready to vote on some changes set to go into effect next year that will hopefully keep viewers more engaged in what is happening on the diamond on 2023 and beyond.
NFL・
Cristian Pache sitting for Athletics Friday
Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Pache is being replaced in center field by Ramon Laureano versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 226 plate appearances this season, Pache has a .157 batting average with a...
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Perfect Game Against Cubs
On Sept. 9, 1965, Sandy Koufax threw a perfect game against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Dodgers needed every bit of Koufax’s brilliance as Bob Hendley also turned in a gem that evening. Los Angeles broke through in the fifth inning of the pitcher’s duel,...
MLB Thursday best bets: White Sox to best Athletics in Oakland
Thursday is a rather light day in the majors as just seven games are scheduled, and only four are night affairs. Let's look at where the value lies with two bets for the day's action. Twins (+120) @ Yankees (-140) The Yankees have righted the ship a little bit, piling...
Matt Strahm rips Rob Manfred, MLB rule changes: ‘They’re doing a pretty good job of killing the sport’
Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Strahm sounded off on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and ripped the new rule changes, which include a pitch clock, ban on defensive shift, and more.
WATCH: Former Longhorns Golfer Scheffler Wins PGA Tour Player of the Year Honors on College Gameday
A disappointing end to a stellar season couldn't stop Scheffler from winning the coveted award.
Even the Tigers trolled the Angels for giving Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani no help
Another day that Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani each homered. Another day that the Los Angeles Angels lost. The Angels fell 5-4 to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday afternoon, after the Tigers hit back-to-back homers in the top of the ninth inning. Ohtani and Trout having big games, only for...
Are Pac-12 defenses suffering from the lack of quality quarterback play?
Once again, the Pac-12 had a chance to prove the conference is among the nation’s elite in college football and once again, the Pac-12 fails. Oregon was run out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium by Georgia 49-3 and the conference favorite, Utah, went into The Swamp and lost 29-26 to an unranked Florida team. It’s really becoming old. But it shows exactly how much the conference needs to go in order to play with the SEC teams. So where’s the disconnect? Why can’t the Pac-12 teams keep up? As usual, we went to someone who has the answers to these questions. Matt Zemek, editor of TrojansWire.com,...
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: White Sox demolish Athletics
Honestly, it’s impressive that the lineup the Yankees rolled out in their 4-3 series finale loss to the Twins was able to score three runs. Joking aside, the Yankees would’ve benefitted greatly from completing the four-game sweep, particularly on a day when many of their AL rivals had the night off. The White Sox were the only of the the AL playoff contenders (and it’s a stretch already to call them that) to also play last night, so tonight’s Rivalry Roundup will be a bit more long-form than usual. Think of it as a hybrid game recap for the South Siders.
Arizona’s MLB Issues Can’t Be Swept Under the Roof
The Arizona Diamondbacks are at a crossroads. Like most mid- to small-market Major League Baseball franchises, the D-backs have suffered since the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out all non-media revenue during a 2020 season shortened to 60 games. The losses in 2020 and 2021, when attendance at Chase Field was either eliminated or greatly curtailed, ran to more than $100 million. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old stadium and the mobility of its flip-top roof remains an issue. The D-backs took over operations and maintenance a few years ago in settling a lawsuit against Maricopa County. In exchange, the team earned the right to search outside downtown Phoenix...
