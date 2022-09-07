ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WATCH: “What a d**k”- Grown-up MLB fan stealing baseball from gullible young kids in Washington Nationals game

By Leslie Savio Baptist
 2 days ago
The Spun

MLB Reportedly Decides On Major Changes For 2023 Season

It has been the subject of debate for years upon years, but Major League Baseball is finally making a change that could alter baseball forever. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the MLB competition committee has voted to implement a pitch clock as well as a ban on defensive shifts. The change will begin in 2023.
thecomeback.com

Minor league baseball player’s hilarious mistake goes viral

Remembering the number of outs is one of the most important things for a baseball player of any age to remember during a game. Unfortunately, a minor league baseball player for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos recently failed to do that, and it cost his team a run in the most embarrassing way possible.
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
numberfire.com

Cristian Pache sitting for Athletics Friday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Pache is being replaced in center field by Ramon Laureano versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 226 plate appearances this season, Pache has a .157 batting average with a...
theScore

MLB Thursday best bets: White Sox to best Athletics in Oakland

Thursday is a rather light day in the majors as just seven games are scheduled, and only four are night affairs. Let's look at where the value lies with two bets for the day's action. Twins (+120) @ Yankees (-140) The Yankees have righted the ship a little bit, piling...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Are Pac-12 defenses suffering from the lack of quality quarterback play?

Once again, the Pac-12 had a chance to prove the conference is among the nation’s elite in college football and once again, the Pac-12 fails. Oregon was run out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium by Georgia 49-3 and the conference favorite, Utah, went into The Swamp and lost 29-26 to an unranked Florida team. It’s really becoming old. But it shows exactly how much the conference needs to go in order to play with the SEC teams. So where’s the disconnect? Why can’t the Pac-12 teams keep up? As usual, we went to someone who has the answers to these questions. Matt Zemek, editor of TrojansWire.com,...
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: White Sox demolish Athletics

Honestly, it’s impressive that the lineup the Yankees rolled out in their 4-3 series finale loss to the Twins was able to score three runs. Joking aside, the Yankees would’ve benefitted greatly from completing the four-game sweep, particularly on a day when many of their AL rivals had the night off. The White Sox were the only of the the AL playoff contenders (and it’s a stretch already to call them that) to also play last night, so tonight’s Rivalry Roundup will be a bit more long-form than usual. Think of it as a hybrid game recap for the South Siders.
Sportico

Arizona’s MLB Issues Can’t Be Swept Under the Roof

The Arizona Diamondbacks are at a crossroads. Like most mid- to small-market Major League Baseball franchises, the D-backs have suffered since the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out all non-media revenue during a 2020 season shortened to 60 games. The losses in 2020 and 2021, when attendance at Chase Field was either eliminated or greatly curtailed, ran to more than $100 million. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old stadium and the mobility of its flip-top roof remains an issue. The D-backs took over operations and maintenance a few years ago in settling a lawsuit against Maricopa County. In exchange, the team earned the right to search outside downtown Phoenix...
