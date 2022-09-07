Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
Zinc8 to manufacture its first zinc-air batteries in the U.S.
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. announced that the company’s inaugural commercial production facility will be based in Ulster County in New York. Based upon comprehensive analysis done by the company, the recently announced Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) manufacturing production credits provide distinct and direct benefits to Zinc8, influencing its production plans in the United States.
MIT’s new aluminum-sulfur batteries could provide low-cost storage for renewable energy
Renewable energy is great, but what do you do when the sun doesn't shine, or the wind does not blow? You could use lithium-ion batteries but they are expensive and contain a flammable electrolyte, making them less than ideal for transportation as they run a fire risk. However, there may...
MotorTrend Magazine
The Need for Dead Cells: EV Battery Recycling Market Faces Its Own Supply Challenges
As the electric vehicle industry grows, the demand for lithium batteries will grow with it. While the lithium-ion batteries used by vehicles like the Tesla Model S are made with less nickel and cobalt than before, and other nickel and cobalt-less batteries like lithium iron phosphate (LFP/LiFePo4) become the norm, the mining of other battery minerals is still problematic. The solution to reducing mining is recycling those minerals from used batteries. Except the recycling industry faces its own problem with a supply chain. Rather than raw, new materials, it's the lack of those used materials that is hampering this burgeoning business to make EVs even cleaner and greener than they are now. There is light at the end of this supply tunnel, it's just that this tunnel might be a decade long.
protocol.com
Wolfspeed to build new factory for silicon carbide EV chips
Wolfspeed, which produces chips that make electric vehicles considerably more efficient, said Friday it has embarked on a plan to build a new facility in North Carolina that will enable a 10-fold increase in the company’s manufacturing capacity. “We make semiconductors or chips, but we use the base technologies...
maritime-executive.com
Maersk Continues Logistics Growth with Warehouses in India and Brazil
A week after acquiring the Pan-Asian logistics company LF Logistics, Maersk this week inaugurated new warehouses in India and Brazil. It is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to use the profits from the shipping company to transform its business model into an integrated logistics company. With the expansion of warehousing and distribution facilities, Maersk reports it is strengthening its position by providing a larger array of services as an integrated provider to its customers.
Biden to spur biomanufacturing, reduce reliance on China with executive order
Now he wants to bolster domestic manufacturing that harnesses biological systems. President Joe Biden is poised to sign an executive order to help expand US biomanufacturing and reduce reliance on China. The draft order lays out a strategy to bolster domestic manufacturing that harnesses biological systems to create a sweeping...
Nature.com
Conservation of orbital angular momentum and polarization through biological waveguides
A major roadblock to the development of photonic sensors is the scattering associated with many biological systems. We show the conservation of photonic states through optically self-arranged biological waveguides, for the first time, which can be implemented to transmit light through scattering media. The conservation of optical properties of light through biological waveguides allows for the transmission of high bandwidth information with low loss through scattering media. Here, we experimentally demonstrate the conservation of polarization state and orbital angular momentum of light through a self-arranged biological waveguide, several centimeters long, in a sheep red blood cell suspension. We utilize nonlinear optical effects to self-trap cells, which form waveguides at 532Â nm and 780Â nm wavelengths. Moreover, we use the formed waveguide channels to couple and guide probe beams without altering the information. The formed biological waveguides are in a sub-diffusive scattering regime, so the photons' information degrades insignificantly over several centimeters of propagation through the scattering media. Our results show the potential of biological waveguides as a methodology for the development of novel photonic biosensors, biomedical devices that require optical wireless communication, and the development of new approaches to noninvasive biomedical imaging.
Nature.com
A sustained high-temperature fusion plasma regime facilitated by fast ions
Nuclear fusion is one of the most attractive alternatives to carbon-dependent energy sources1. Harnessing energy from nuclear fusion in a large reactor scale, however, still presents many scientific challenges despite the many years of research and steady advances in magnetic confinement approaches. State-of-the-art magnetic fusion devices cannot yet achieve a sustainable fusion performance, which requires a high temperature above 100"‰million kelvin and sufficient control of instabilities to ensure steady-state operation on the order of tens of seconds2,3. Here we report experiments at the Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research4 device producing a plasma fusion regime that satisfies most of the above requirements: thanks to abundant fast ions stabilizing the core plasma turbulence, we generate plasmas at a temperature of 100"‰million kelvin lasting up to 20"‰seconds without plasma edge instabilities or impurity accumulation. A low plasma density combinedÂ with a moderate input powerÂ for operation is key to establishing this regime by preserving a high fraction of fast ions. This regime is rarely subject to disruption and can be sustained reliably even without a sophisticated control, and thus represents a promising path towards commercial fusion reactors.
thefastmode.com
OneWeb, Hughes Partner on Digital India Initiative
In New Delhi last month, Hughes Communications India (HCI), a leading provider of broadband satellite and managed network services, previewed the future of connectivity in India. During the Technology Seminar for officials from government, Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) and Defense, Hughes executives spoke about the connected future and showcased networking...
maritime-executive.com
Japanese Group Overcomes Challenges of Ammonia to Receive Design AiP
A consortium of Japanese companies working on a project supported by the government reports it has made significant progress in the development of the world’s first ammonia-fueled ammonia gas carrier. The companies are working to develop a design that used the ammonia carried as cargo also as fuel. They are confident that they are overcoming the hurdles required for the first commercial ammonia vessel. They expect to demonstrate the operation of the vessel in 2026.
freightwaves.com
Lessons learned from multiple partners in autonomous powertrain integration
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ second Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Summit, which took place Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How Cummins is working to build a customized portfolio of powertrain solutions for AV manufacturers. DETAILS: A discussion on how Cummins is creating plug-and-play powertrain solutions so AV manufacturers...
CARS・
Ionic Mineral Technologies Emerges from Stealth Mode to Scale Domestic Supply of Nano-Silicon for Electric Vehicle Batteries
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Ionic Mineral Technologies (Ionic MT), a domestic advanced battery materials technology company, today emerges from stealth mode to debut its breakthrough halloysite-derived nano-silicon, Ionisil™, which can be used as a drop-in replacement for graphite in lithium-based batteries. Nearly all automakers are seeking nano-silicon to unlock significantly longer range and faster charging for electric vehicles (EVs). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005237/en/ Halloysite’s naturally occurring nanotubular structure enables Ionic Mineral Technologies to take a “top-down” approach to manufacturing nano-silicon. (Photo: Ionic MT)
thefastmode.com
Skyworks Unveils New Portfolio of Network Synchronization Solutions for 5G
Skyworks Solutions announced the launch of its new portfolio of network synchronization solutions, which includes the Si551x and Si540x families of NetSync™ clock integrated circuit devices and Skyworks’ AccuTime™ IEEE 1588 software. Each product family is engineered to meet the requirements of mobile operators and equipment vendors...
thefastmode.com
Alphawave IP Completes Acquisition of Custom Silicon Firm OpenFive
Alphawave IP Group, a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure is pleased to announced that it has completed the acquisition of OpenFive. Alphawave has completed the acquisition of OpenFive bringing OpenFive's high-speed connectivity system-on-chip (SoC) IP portfolio and a proven team based in India and Silicon...
The best solar generators in 2022
We tested a baker's dozen solar generators — large-capacity rechargeable power stations paired with a set of portable solar panels — to find the best performing, most versatile devices that can provide backup power for your home during an emergency and do double duty for off-grid activities like camping, tailgating or even DIY projects around your yard.
pv-magazine-usa.com
With solar deployment poised for growth, metal roofing can streamline solar installations
With recent news of the Inflation Reduction Act passing, the U.S. solar market is now poised to reach 30% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. The new legislation includes a 10-year extension of the solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC), significant incentives to boost domestic manufacturing throughout the solar production supply chain, tax credits for energy storage, workforce development provisions and additional policies that promote a clean energy economy.
In a world first, scientists propose geothermal power plants that also work as valuable clean energy reservoirs
A team of researchers from Princeton University claims that enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) could enable up to five terawatts of power generation in the U.S. alone. This is huge because, currently, the total amount of electricity produced annually in the country from all the sources stands at around one terawatt only.
Benzinga
Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Share Estimated to Garner US$ 95.51 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 15.60% – Report by IMARC Group
The global solid state drive (SSD) market size reached US$ 37.6 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach a value of US$ 95.51 Billion, growing at 15.60% (2022-2027). According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global solid state drive (SSD) market size reached a value of US$ 37.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 95.51 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.60% during 2022-2027.
How To De-Risk Investing in Junior Battery Metal Exploration Companies: Infographic And Case Study
Investors love the potential upside and excitement that junior exploration companies bring to their stock portfolios — especially in the case of emerging industries, such as battery metals, where strong long-term fundamentals and a growing demand exists.
Intel holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Ohio-based semiconductor complex
Why it matters: United States President Joe Biden and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger were on hand for Friday's much anticipated groundbreaking ceremony in New Albany, Ohio. The event marked the kickoff of Intel's state-of-the-art semiconductor facilities project following the recently enacted Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) and Science Act. The 1,000-acre site has enough real estate to support up to eight fabrication plants.
