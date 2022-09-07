Read full article on original website
Southwest Florida anglers gathering on gulf waters to 'Fish Like MADD'
A local area fishing tournament taking place on Lee County waters is helping a non profit protect families from drunk driving.
floridaweekly.com
Enclave of Distinction: How a beautiful piece of land becomes a neighborhood
Steve Fiterman, developer and founder of Distinctive Communities searched parcels throughout Southwest Florida to find the perfect place to create The Enclave of Naples. He found it nestled between Mediterra and Talis Park on Livingston Road in North Naples. Location, location, location is still the most important factor to consider...
wogx.com
WATCH: Bears caught ‘dancing’ in driveway of Florida home in viral video
NAPLES, Fla. - Two black bears were recently caught having the time of their lives outside a Florida home in Naples. Lou and Nancy Vinciguerra often see wildlife exploring the front of their home on their security camera – but these two bears put on quite an entertaining show! In the video, the bears appear to be playfully pawing at each other as they move around the driveway.
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key home auction set for Sept. 24
A furnished bayfront home on Siesta Key is set for public auction this month with plans to sell to the highest bidder with no reserve. But don't plan on participating without a hefty cashier's check in your briefcase. The auction for the property at 8347 Midnight Pass Road, on the...
Southwest Florida man injured after being bitten by alligator
A man’s been seriously injured after he was bit by an alligator at a Southwest Florida fish camp.
Florida Weekly
Island Hopper Songwriter Fest wins awards, plans kickoff Sept. 16-18
Island Hopper Songwriter Fest recently won three first place SUNsational Awards at the recent Florida Festivals & Events Association convention in Orlando. The awards recognize members’ innovation, individuality and creative collaborations. Now in its eighth year, Island Hopper won first place for mobile app; virtual event (Songs from the Sand); and installations (bus wrap). The event also received third place for its volunteer program.
gulfshorebusiness.com
New physical therapy concept Performance Optimal Health opens in North Naples
Todd Wilkowski decided to take his professional life and his favorite vacation destination and merge the two of them. Performance Optimal Health, founded nearly 20 years ago by Wilkowski in Manhattan, New York, has grown to six locations, with the others clustered in Connecticut. Now, he has a seventh location at 2260 Logan Blvd. N., Ste. 202 in North Naples. It’s at the Logan Landing shopping center, next door to First Watch.
horseandrider.com
First Equine WNV Case of 2022 in Florida
On Aug. 31, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a 2-year-old Quarter Horse stallion in Collier County positive for West Nile virus. He presented with anorexia, reduced menace response (blink response), yawning, head-pressing, circling, hyperexcitability, and recumbency (down) beginning on Aug. 21. He was unvaccinated and is now deceased. This is the first equine West Nile virus case in Florida in 2022.
Mysuncoast.com
Body found in water at Bayfront Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A body has been found floating in the water at Bayfront Park, Sarasota Police say. Police say the body of a man was found in the water near Marina Plaza just after 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities do not believe foul play is involved, but the investigation remains active and ongoing, the police department said Friday morning.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cushman & Wakefield closes flurry of SWFL apartment land deals
Gary Tasman, CEO of Cushman & Wakefield in Southwest Florida, didn’t have time to take a summer vacation. He said he was too busy closing land deals to apartment developers. The flurry of deals began in June in Cape Coral, with almost 27 acres selling for $14.6 million. Latigo Cape Coral LLC bought the land, north of Pine Island Road and just east of Chiquita Boulevard. It’s a rare swath of land surrounded by homes at 1434 SW Second Ave. and 1457 SW Fifth St.
WESH
Florida couple hires hunter to kill 10-foot 'aggressive' gator they say caused years of grief
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Florida family hired a hunter to capture and kill a massive alligator they say caused problems for years. Craig Masse told WBBH that the 10-foot alligator, Albert, has been visiting their Port Charlotte property for the past five years. He said they cohabitated well enough until Albert lunged at his wife Chrissy.
995qyk.com
Florida Bears Busted Dancing In Front Of Home
You never know what your home security system’s video camera will capture! These Florida bears were busted dancing in front of this home!. The two-stepping bears were spotted in Naples by Lou and Nancy Vinciguerra’s cameras one night. The couple live near Rookery Bay Preserve so wildlife dropping by is nothing new to them. From the video, it looks like the bears are trying to figure out who is leading!
Dead bull shark found wearing sunglasses on Southwest Florida beach
A dead bull shark wearing sunglasses was found by a fisherman near a Southwest Florida draw bridge.
Florida Weekly
Naples mall adding Popeyes, Uncle Julio’s, more dining options
Q: I saw a “Popeyes Coming Soon” sign at the Coastland Center mall food court the other day. I’d love to have a Popeyes in central Naples. Do you have any information on the opening? Thanks. — Darron Silva, Naples. A: While you may love that...
Florida Weekly
Conservancy’s wildlife hospital open, Nature Center temporarily closed
The Conservancy of Southwest Florida’s von Arx Wildlife Hospital will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during temporary closure of the Conservancy’s Nature Center Sept. 4 to 27. The center will be closed for maintenance work on buildings and grounds. Administrative offices are open for...
coastalbreezenews.com
Bayshore Drive Finalist for Great Places in Florida Award
The Florida chapter of the American Planning Association has announced that Bayshore Drive in Collier County is a finalist for the 2022 Great Places in Florida Award!. Great Places in Florida is a unique award program because communities submit nominations, and the public determines the winner. Each year the nominees focus on unique, memorable places in Florida. This annual award recognizes places with a sense of place, cultural and historical interest, community involvement, and a vision for tomorrow. The program is based on an annual theme to celebrate an element of community planning that contributes to the “greatness” of a place. This year’s theme is Great Healthy Places.
WINKNEWS.com
Gators to be removed from Englewood community where woman was killed
A community where a woman was killed by two alligators is now being allowed to remove the reptiles. Rose Wiegand, 80, fell into a pond near her Boca Royale home while trimming grass near the seawall and was attacked on July 15. The permit allows Boca Royale to remove 25...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Commercial cleaning franchise opening in Cape Coral
Chicago-based Image One Facility Solutions, a commercial cleaning franchise, announced the opening of a new franchise in Cape Coral. The franchise specializing in cleaning business offices will be operated by Pat Rossi and Maria Stella Lacopo and will cover Cape Coral, Matlacha, Pine Island, North Fort Myers and the surrounding area. Services include commercial cleaning, vacancy cleaning, carpet cleaning, post-construction cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing, hard-surface floor cleaning, post-move cleaning, daily janitorial, green cleaning and window washing.
Officials Investigating After Dead Bull Shark Found ‘Defiled’ Wearing Sunglasses on Florida Beach
Yesterday, a Fort Myers beachgoer posted a clip of a disturbing find underneath the overpass bridge, roughly 140 miles northwest of Miami. On the sand, he found a deceased bull shark in a shroud of flies, staged beside a blanket and bag of food with sunglasses over its eyes and graffiti along its body.
Florida Weekly
ON THE MOVE
Southwest Florida Music Education Center has added four Naples community leaders to its board to help guide development of the music and educational program in Naples for neurodivergent young adults. Rose-Marie Van Otterloo, originally from Belgium, emigrated to the United States at 22 and worked for Merrill Lynch for several years. In addition to board positions in Massachusetts, where she raised her family, she has served on the board of Guadalupe Center in Immokalee, Artis-Naples and is an honorary board member at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts. She received an honorary doctoral degree from Endicott College and was knighted by the King of the Netherlands after she and her husband donated their collection of 17th Century Dutch and Flemish Art to the MFA. Barbara Lounsbury relocated from California to New York City to pursue a professional career as a violist. She was principal violist Radio City Music Hall for 30 years, working with many artists including Tony Bennett, Elton John, Diana Ross, Liberace, Johnny Mathis and George Benson as well as playing for a number of Broadway shows, operas and orchestras. In Naples, she has performed with the Naples Players, Theatre Zone, Camerata of Naples and Naples Community Orchestra, where she was also president for four years. Jerry Starkey has been a resident of Florida since 1988. He is a board member of Healthcare Network and the Florida Justice Reform Institute, a Lifetime Trustee of the Naples Children and Education Foundation, and a mentor to students in the FGCU School of Entrepreneurship. He has been a principal, board member and CEO of several private and public companies and holds a law degree from Texas Tech. Joanne Wyss enjoyed a successful career in book publishing and communications consulting in New York, London and Zurich. She was a founder of Greater Naples Leadership, serving as GNL’s first woman president. She founded Books for Collier Kids, a nonprofit that gives books to disadvantaged young children, and has served on other nonprofit boards including the Collier Community Foundation and the David Lawrence Center. Ms. Wyss plays classical and jazz piano and is a member of the Crescendos Piano Performance Group.
