How the Gun Trafficking Problem in Missouri Compares to Other States

Dealers rush to sell ghost guns before new rules take effect
With just days remaining until new federal rules will effectively ban so-called ghost guns on Aug. 24, many companies are scrambling to sell parts needed to make the largely untraceable firearms — and gun enthusiasts continue to build them.In April, President Joe Biden announced new regulations that will treat ghost guns — which can be made from parts bought online or with 3D printers — like any other firearms sold in the U.S.Typical firearms must include a serial number that lets law enforcement trace them if they're used in a crime, but ghost guns don't have serial numbers. Also, anyone...
bloomberglaw.com
Biden’s ATF Chief Looks to Cut Illegal Gun Sales, Hate Crimes
The new chief of the nation’s top firearms regulator said he’ll partner with local law enforcement and use crime data to catch more illegal gun dealers in a bid to combat the country’s highest gun-murder rates in decades. Steve Dettelbach, director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,...
American farmers are killing their own crops and selling cows because of extreme drought
Nearly three quarters of US farmers say this year's drought is hurting their harvest -- with significant crop and income loss, according to a new survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation, a lobbying group that represents agricultural interests.
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
bloomberglaw.com
California’s New ‘Bounty-Hunter’ Gun Law
On July 22, California enacted S.B. 1327—gun legislation explicitly modeled after Texas’ controversial “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill (S.B. 8) that is enforced exclusively through private actions. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) previewed the law last December, after a majority of the US Supreme Court largely agreed...
North Dakota Farmer And Three Farmhands Are Found Dead In Wheat Field In Apparent Murder-Suicide
Douglas Dulmage and farmhands Robert Bracken, Richard Bracken Justin Bracken were harvesting wheat when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to authorities. A North Dakota farmer and three farmhands were found dead in a wheat field in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide. Towner County...
New ghost gun regulations set to go into effect after judge denies request to put rules on hold
The Biden administration's new regulations on so-called ghost guns are set to go into effect Wednesday after a federal judge denied a request to pause the rules while a legal challenge makes its way through the court system. Chief U.S. District Judge Peter Welte in Fargo, North Dakota, rejected a...
Ohio egg farm to euthanize 3 million chickens due to bird flu
An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio's Defiance County has...
Oregon joins Western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline
Oregon has joined California and Washington in opposing a project that would increase the amount of natural gas flowing from Canada to the West Coast. A 1,400-mile pipeline owned by Calgary-based TC Energy sends billions of cubic feet of natural gas to utilities supplying consumers in the Northwest and California each day. The pipeline runs […] The post Oregon joins Western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Gov. Youngkin vows to fight 'ludicrous' law tying Virginia to California ban on gas-powered cars
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday vowed to fight back against a law that would require Virginians to follow California’s "ludicrous" plan to ban gasoline-powered cars and require all new vehicles in the state to run on electricity by 2035. Youngkin's predecessor, Democrat Ralph Northam, signed legislation in 2021...
The Largest-Ever Survey of American Gun Owners Finds That Defensive Use of Firearms Is Common
The largest and most comprehensive survey of American gun owners ever conducted suggests that they use firearms in self-defense about 1.7 million times a year. It also confirms that AR-15-style rifles and magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, frequent targets of gun control legislation, are in common use for lawful purposes, which the Supreme Court has said is the test for arms covered by the Second Amendment.
americanmilitarynews.com
Anti-gun group demands Visa, MasterCard flag some gun, ammo purchases as ‘suspicious activity’
Giffords, an anti-gun organization, is demanding major credit card companies flag some gun and ammo purchases as “suspicious activity.” The group also accused credit card companies of “empowering mass shooters.”. Last week, Giffords encouraged its supporters to pressure Visa, MasterCard and American Express into flagging “suspicious purchases”...
From the archives | Tracking the violence: From Congress to California, a scramble for answers
With more than 200 million firearms in circulation, finding a solution has become a nationwide political battle.
US News and World Report
Global Standards Body Approves New Merchant Code for Gun Sellers
(Reuters) -An international standards body has approved creation of a merchant code for gun retailers, a representative said on Friday, following pressure from activists who say it will help track suspicious weapons purchases. At a meeting this week, a subcommittee of the International Organization for Standardization approved what is known...
New York, California AGs take a shot at gun industry
(The Center Square) – Attorneys general from New York and California sent a letter Friday to the CEOs of three major credit card companies asking them to establish a specific code to identify purchases from gun stores. That code, called a merchant category code, could then be used to...
National security analyst: D.C. officials blaming border states for 'emergency' is 'ultimate hypocrisy'
(The Center Square) – A Washington, D.C., councilwoman who blamed the governors of Texas and Arizona for turning the U.S. capital into a “border town” wrote the city’s sanctuary city policy instructing officials not to comply with federal immigration law. On Thursday as Washington, D.C. officials...
