Maitland, FL

Maitland, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Neighborhood Watch of the 21st century': Orlando creating camera surveillance network

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is launching a new program that it said will make the city safer. Orlando Connect is described as a collaboration between the City of Orlando and residents or business owners that aims to integrate city-owned cameras and privately-owned cameras from voluntary participants, "to transform the way police officers can respond to, solve, and deter crime."
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Residents: Street racing on Reams will end in tragedy

It’s 3 a.m. and Windermere resident Kat Thomas, who is going through treatment for stage four cancer, is jolted awake from her rare, deep sleep. Although the noise is disruptive and causes her to wake in a panic, Thomas said the screeching sounds are nothing new. Locals in the...
WINDERMERE, FL
Lakeland Gazette

The Scariest Things on Earth — Sheriff Grandy Judd

The Sheriff’s Office makes MONEY from killing cats and kittens. Grady Judd the “professional cat killer” is taking love blood money monthly!!!. Grady Judd the “professional cat killer” wants them all dead – Why not use Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR)?. TNR Works but Sheriff Grady Judd...
click orlando

1 dead in Orange County crash, troopers say

Orange County, Fla. – A 52-year-old Orlando man died after being involved in a late morning crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Saturday at 11:58 a.m. at the intersection of Edgewater Drive and Edgewater Commerce Parkway, troopers said. [TRENDING: Health inspector...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Apopka neighborhood still waiting for flooding concerns to be addressed

Apopka - Some Apopka residents continue to worry about flooding after dirt from a construction site filled their retention pond, causing flooding in the neighborhood. "I’m not happy at all," said Eric Mock, referring to a flood about two weeks ago at Vistas of Waters Edge. As HOA president, he said he contacted developer Eden Site Development after dirt from the construction site poured into the pond blocking stormwater from draining properly.
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Shaq's Big Chicken restaurant coming to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - ‘Big’ things are coming to Orlando!. NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his Big Chicken restaurant chain to Central Florida! According to its LinkedIn page, the company signed a 45-unit franchising deal with Florida-based DMD Ventures which will bring Big Chicken to several locations across the state including Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Week 3: Football Friday Night on 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a long off-season, high school football is back in full swing as we enter week three. While the battle of unbeatens lives up to the hype, at the end of the night, there can only be one winner. Check out all the highlights from week...
ORLANDO, FL

