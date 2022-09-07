Read full article on original website
Kissimmee Brick-and-Mortar Chicken Joint Expands to Food Truck in Orlando
The owners are set to open their food truck in mid-October.
click orlando
Health inspector cites downtown Orlando ‘dog bar’ for allowing dogs inside
ORLANDO, Fla. – The owners of a downtown Orlando bar say they are confused after state health inspectors gave conflicting reports on whether dogs can accompany their customers inside. Pup’s Pub opened in July. “Pup’s Pub is an off-the-leash dog park bar,” said co-owner Alex Wright. “The dogs...
daytonatimes.com
Mother Mary ‘Peggy’ Shields celebrates 80th birthday with plenty of family and friends
Mother Mary “Peggy” Shields has impacted plenty of lives. Even those who are not related to her call her mother, auntie, granny and friend. Shields was all smiles during Labor Day weekend as family, friends and loved ones came from all across the country to celebrate her 80th birthday.
Brunch in Orlando: The Best Restaurants to Add to Your Rotation
Not all dates need to happen at night; in fact, in some cases a morning date is ideal. For those couples with kids, it’s way easier to get childcare on a Saturday morning than on a Saturday night. Venturing out... The post Brunch in Orlando: The Best Restaurants to Add to Your Rotation appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
WJCL
Man goes viral with hilariously realistic 'taking toddler to Disney' video
ORLANDO, Fla. — One man is going viral online for his too-realistic video showing what it's like to take a toddler to Disney. The man posted the video under the handle "cocoabrowntravels," and said his little Sleeping Beauty "couldn't hang" at Cinderella's Castle after a long day of traveling to Disney World.
fox35orlando.com
'Neighborhood Watch of the 21st century': Orlando creating camera surveillance network
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is launching a new program that it said will make the city safer. Orlando Connect is described as a collaboration between the City of Orlando and residents or business owners that aims to integrate city-owned cameras and privately-owned cameras from voluntary participants, "to transform the way police officers can respond to, solve, and deter crime."
orangeobserver.com
Residents: Street racing on Reams will end in tragedy
It’s 3 a.m. and Windermere resident Kat Thomas, who is going through treatment for stage four cancer, is jolted awake from her rare, deep sleep. Although the noise is disruptive and causes her to wake in a panic, Thomas said the screeching sounds are nothing new. Locals in the...
disneydining.com
Disney World Cast Member among 160 individuals arrested in human trafficking sting
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, along with the help of other law enforcement agencies, has arrested 160 people during a seven-day operation aimed at cracking down on sex trafficking in the area. According to WFLA, the operation, called “Fall Haul 2” resulted in the arrests of several school teachers,...
Chick-fil-A announces first new milkshake flavor in 4 years
ORLANDO, Fla. — Chick-fil-A is adding a new milkshake flavor to its menu for the first time in four years. The Autumn Spice Milkshake will feature a cinnamon flavor with crunchy bits of brown sugar cookie. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The company also announced that...
click orlando
1 dead, 1 critically wounded in shooting at Orange County shopping center
ORLANDO, Fla. – One man was killed and another was critically wounded Thursday night in a shooting outside an Orange County shopping center. The fatal shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 11000 block of East Colonial Drive near Rouse Road. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange...
Mother of Winter Garden girl who man allegedly tried to lure into car speaks out
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Two young girls in Winter Garden said a man tried to lure them into his car, and the entire situation was captured on surveillance video. Police are still searching for the man. Home security cameras captured footage of two 9-year-old neighbors playing on the porch.
The Scariest Things on Earth — Sheriff Grandy Judd
The Sheriff’s Office makes MONEY from killing cats and kittens. Grady Judd the “professional cat killer” is taking love blood money monthly!!!. Grady Judd the “professional cat killer” wants them all dead – Why not use Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR)?. TNR Works but Sheriff Grady Judd...
click orlando
1 dead in Orange County crash, troopers say
Orange County, Fla. – A 52-year-old Orlando man died after being involved in a late morning crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Saturday at 11:58 a.m. at the intersection of Edgewater Drive and Edgewater Commerce Parkway, troopers said. [TRENDING: Health inspector...
wogx.com
'I was terrified!': Florida mom says stranger attacked her at Orlando park
An Orlando, Florida mother says she wanted to bring her young children to the park for the very first time together. Instead, she says she was attacked by a stranger in the parking lot.
fox35orlando.com
Apopka neighborhood still waiting for flooding concerns to be addressed
Apopka - Some Apopka residents continue to worry about flooding after dirt from a construction site filled their retention pond, causing flooding in the neighborhood. "I’m not happy at all," said Eric Mock, referring to a flood about two weeks ago at Vistas of Waters Edge. As HOA president, he said he contacted developer Eden Site Development after dirt from the construction site poured into the pond blocking stormwater from draining properly.
fox35orlando.com
Shaq's Big Chicken restaurant coming to Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - ‘Big’ things are coming to Orlando!. NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his Big Chicken restaurant chain to Central Florida! According to its LinkedIn page, the company signed a 45-unit franchising deal with Florida-based DMD Ventures which will bring Big Chicken to several locations across the state including Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.
Week 3: Football Friday Night on 9
ORLANDO, Fla. — After a long off-season, high school football is back in full swing as we enter week three. While the battle of unbeatens lives up to the hype, at the end of the night, there can only be one winner. Check out all the highlights from week...
fox35orlando.com
Sound of chair being thrown sparks false shooting rumors at Winter Springs High, school says
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - Winter Springs High School was placed on lockdown Thursday after a student apparently threw a chair against a trophy case and a window, which was mistaken to be the sound of a gunshot. Police responded to the school, along with parents concerned about their children, as rumors about a potential gunshot quickly sparked online.
WESH
'Nerve-racking': Neighbors react to Orlando carjacking, shooting leaving person injured
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday, WESH 2 learned that the carjacking and shooting that started in Baldin Park yesterday was not random. Orlando police tell WESH the two people knew each other. "There was a fire truck here. There was an ambulance. And there was probably five or six...
villages-news.com
Diner who didn’t pay for meal tracked down after leaving Perkins
A diner who didn’t pay for her meal was tracked down after walking out of the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in The Villages. Tara Leigh Clutter, 43, of Ocala, was arrested Tuesday on a Lake County warrant. She went to the restaurant on Bichara Boulevard on Sept. 1 and...
