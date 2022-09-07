Read full article on original website
Bootstrapped Boa Logistics receives majority investment from Cambridge Capital
Boa Logistics and its Flow Cold Storage have received a majority investment of an undisclosed amount from supply chain private equity firm Cambridge Capital. Cambridge Capital’s CEO and managing partner, Benjamin Gordon, and principal Matt Smalley will join Boa’s board of directors, according to Thursday’s announcement. Gordon...
Black Female Accountant Featured in Forbes Magazine Twice For Helping to Grow 1,000 Minority-Owned Businesses
For more than 20 years, Robin Boyd, founder and CEO of Essential Accounting Consultants based in Cleveland, Ohio, has been transforming Black-owned businesses into million-dollar enterprises by helping them implement tax strategies that corporations utilized to accelerate business growth. Since corporations have tax attorneys and accountants on staff, they are...
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Box CEO: Industrial companies are surprisingly flexible in the age of disruption
Box's Aaron Levie nerds out about leadership theory with the co-hosts of Fortune's Leadership Next podcast.
headversity Acquires Health Improvement Solutions
CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- headversity, a leading provider of preventative mental health solutions for employers, has acquired the assets of Health Improvement Solutions (HIS), an evidence-based provider of health and wellness program planning evaluation and related program services. The acquisition introduces a robust health risk assessment methodology into the headversity platform. HIS helps companies evaluate employee health, wellbeing, presenteeism, productivity, and other health-related areas. HIS also offers behavior change support services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005277/en/ headversity to Integrate Health Improvement Solutions into its Workforce Mental Health and Resilience Platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Inc.com
5 Steps to Turn a Volatile Market Moment Into Growth
I am just going to come right out and say it. There is no sugar coating it, the markets are really rough right now. Stocks are crashing, valuations are decreasing, and investors are much more conservative when deploying capital. This new market correction has many unfortunate outcomes but the main...
TechCrunch
Arize lands $38M to grow its MLOps platform for the enterprise
Machine learning operations, or MLOps, has to do with deploying and maintaining machine learning models in production. Similar to DevOps, MLOps aims to increase automation while improving the quality of production models — but not at the expense of business and regulatory requirements. Given the interest in machine learning and AI more broadly in the enterprise, it’s no surprise that MLOps is projected to become a large market, with IDC putting the size at around $700 million by 2025.
TechCrunch
ARR per employee is the North Star efficiency metric you’ve been looking for
There is no shortage of efficiency metrics that cloud executives can track to gain a better perspective of their overall economics. Sales and marketing efficiency metrics such as LTV-to-CAC, CAC payback and the magic number have long been mainstays in board decks and fundraising materials. As the market has turned, burn multiple (net burn / net new ARR) has emerged as a popular, all-encompassing way of looking at burn versus ARR growth.
VALUES, Inc. Selected as a Presenter at ESOMAR Congress 2022, the World’s Largest Marketing Research Conference
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- VALUES, Inc. (HQ: Minato-ku, Tokyo: President: Hideyuki Tsujimoto; hereinafter, “VALUES”) has been selected to present at the ESOMAR Congress 2022 (Location: Toronto, Canada; Dates: Sept. 18 - 21, 2022), hosted by ESOMAR, the world’s largest marketing research association. There were more than 330 applicants from 40 countries, and VALUES was among two Japanese companies that were selected to present at the conference. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006331/en/ VALUES, Inc. selected as a presenter at ESOMAR Congress 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Castlight + Vera Appoints New CEO; Rebrands as Apree Health
– Vera Whole Health, Inc. and Castlight Health, Inc. appoints former Cerner President Donald Trigg as chief executive officer (CEO) – In addition, the companies have rebranded as apree health that will be combine Castlight’s healthcare navigation platform with Vera’s advanced primary care solutions to improve patient outcomes and transform the healthcare industry.
thebossmagazine.com
Tips to Ensure High Customer Satisfaction
Customer satisfaction is key to the success of any business. Customers who are unhappy with your product or service will not continue doing business with you. In this blog post, we will discuss some tips that will help ensure high customer satisfaction levels. Implementing these tips will help keep your customers happy and increase the likelihood that they will return in the future.
cxmtoday.com
Digital Experience Platforms Market Worth $29.5 billion by 2032
Research firm Fact.MR expects the digital experience platform market to grow to nearly $29.5 billion by 2032, up from $9.9 billion in 2021, growing at a compound annual rate of 10.2 percent. Future growth is expected to be fueled by the development of platforms in other languages, the constant addition...
How Dr. William Soliman Of ACMA Boosts Credibility In The Pharma Industry
The pharmaceutical industry has struggled with credibility for a long time, affecting the industry's growth. But looking back, we can say there is some improvement. According to new data from Ipsos Global, the pharmaceutical industry is now more trustworthy than it was three years ago. This is partly due to the combined efforts of pharmaceutical industry experts like Dr. William Soliman, who have made it their mission to raise the bar in the healthcare system within the pharmaceutical industry.With over 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry, William Soliman built a successful reputation as a no nonsense leader who can get...
AMC Networks Ups Kim Kelleher to Chief Commercial Officer
AMC Networks has promoted Kim Kelleher to chief commercial officer, a new role that will unify the company’s commercial revenue teams under a single leader. Kelleher was most recently president of commercial revenue and partnerships, overseeing AMC’s advertising and partnerships business lines. The new role will see her add oversight of the company’s distribution and development revenue.More from The Hollywood ReporterAMC Networks Hits 10.8M Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue Drops in Second QuarterAMC Networks Names Christina Spade CEO, Replacing Matt BlankIvan Mbakop, Arica Himmel, Dax Rey Join Giancarlo Esposito in AMC's 'The Driver' Remake (Exclusive) Josh Reader, who had been president of distribution...
Capturing Trends in HealthCare at 1mg (E-pharmacy Unicorn)
“It’s always about timing. If it’s too soon, no one understands. If it’s too late, everyone’s forgotten.”. What is Trends? Trends is an analysis of collecting information and attempting to spot a pattern. How can one capture trends- In an e-commerce setup like 1mg, an item or product is trending when it is interacted with(purchased, clicked, add to cart, viewed, searched, etc.) more often than usual.
6 Ways to Effectively Navigate Market Turbulence in the IT World
Continue to innovate and keep your business running profitably even during economic volatility.
Duluth Aims for High Tech in ‘Holistic Approach’ to Logistics
An order from Duluth Trading Co. for a pair of AKHG trail tech leggings in the shade marsh olive will be processed within two hours once its Georgia fulfillment center is up and running next July. The halo facility for Mount Horeb, Wis.-based Duluth Holdings Inc.’s logistics network will be the roughly 500,000-square-foot property in Adairsville, about 60 miles north of Atlanta, where it will stand as the workwear retailer’s first automated center. The automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) inside will be powered by Toyota Advanced Logistics’ supply chain business Bastian Solutions. There, robots will help in squeezing out efficiencies when...
How to Create Content That Fuels Your Growth Marketing Strategy
There are more than started in the U.S. every year. Many will fail within the first years of being opened. Others will shut down after a few years, and only 25% will last. If you want to ensure that your business lasts, you need a steady stream of new customers. Content marketing can do that for you. But everyone is doing it nowadays. So how do you stand out?
Jennifer Ross Joins Intentsify as CMO
FRANKLIN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Intentsify ™, the Intelligence Activation Platform for buying-intent signals and Demand Activation Programs provider, today announced Jennifer Ross has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. As Intentsify’s CMO, Ross will be responsible for the company’s overall marketing strategy and execution, building out the marketing team to keep pace with the company’s rapid-growth trajectory. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005959/en/ Jennifer Ross, CMO, Intentsify (Photo: Business Wire)
cntraveler.com
How Big Hotel Brands Are Rethinking the Meaning of Hospitality
At the Mandarin Oriental, Boston, a robot does it all. The hotel's resident automaton, MOBI, greets guests, escorts them to their rooms, and even delivers small amenities from a stowage compartment in its belly, providing service with a (digital) smile. During the pandemic, hotels everywhere made technological leaps to adapt to the times, and now things like contactless check-in and QR-code room-service menus are givens. But what about what's next? As the past two and a half years have shown, the ways we live and travel can change rapidly, which is why hotels are hard at work designing the guest experience of the future.
