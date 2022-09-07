Read full article on original website
SheKnows
These Celebrity Women Are Showing Hollywood Why They Are at the Top of Their Financial Game
When you take a look at some of the top earners in Hollywood, you just know Oprah Winfrey is up there at the top of the list. However, there are so many other actresses, producers, and lifestyle gurus who are working hard in front of and behind the camera to carve out the career of their dreams.
‘There Is Tension’: Jennifer Lopez Struggles to Keep Both New Husband Ben Affleck And Longtime Manager Happy
Jennifer Lopez is struggling and failing to keep both her new husband, Ben Affleck, and her long-time manager, Benny Medina, happy. Sources tell Radar, “Benny has been by Jennifer’s side since day one. She credits him with transforming her from a backup dancer to one of the biggest stars in the world. It’s not a coincidence that the only time Jennifer broke up with him was when she was originally dating Ben Affleck, back in 2003.”The insider told RadarOnline.com, “Ben and Benny hate each other. As the moment they are playing nice but there is already tension.”Medina launched Lopez’s pop...
Meagan Good Reveals Her Desire To Have A Child Following Her Split From DeVon Franklin
Meagan Good's life is moving forward based on her own terms post her divorce from DeVon Franklin.
Worst Dressed Stars at MTV VMAs 2022, According to Twitter
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards certainly launched a new array of bold red carpet looks this year, live from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. Though some went viral for an array of positive reasons — with Taylor Swift’s crystal-trimmed Oscar de la Renta minidress arguably the night’s top fashion moment — others weren’t as positive, whether due to an outfit’s color, shape or overall effect. Below, we take a look at the worst fashion moments from the VMA’s, according to Twitter. Lizzo Lizzo took a dramatic approach to dressing for the Video Music Awards, arriving in a voluminous black and navy-toned Spring...
Jennifer Lopez Faces Backlash After Marrying Ben Affleck At His ‘Plantation-Style’ Estate
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are under fire for seemingly waiting 20 years to get married at his “plantation-style” home in Georgia. The same man who got a whole season of Finding Your Roots canceled in 2015 due to his desire to hide his slave-owning ancestry decided to marry his Puerto Rican wife at his estate, which was built to resemble a plantation.
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony
Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
Back To Bachelor Life: Leonardo DiCaprio Breaks Up With Al Pacino's Stepdaughter Camila Morrone After 4 YEARS Together
Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, reportedly called it quits after four years together, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has reached out to DiCaprio and Morrone's reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.The actor, 47, and model have been romantically linked since January 2018, going official with their couple status by sitting together in the front row at the 2020 Oscars.DiCaprio and Morrone became the talk of the town after attending Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday bash years ago.Prior to PEOPLE's bombshell split report, all appeared to be well when they were photographed spending the Fourth of...
Nazanin Boniadi Has Our Attention, Both On-Screen and on the Red Carpet
In Nazanin Boniadi’s first life, she was a premed student studying biological science at the University of California, Irvine. She received accolades for her molecular research, was the assistant editor in chief of the school’s medical newspaper, Med Times, and graduated with honors. When a career in the medical field seemed all but certain, she pivoted to the performing arts, much to her parents’ chagrin. Entering Hollywood as an Iranian woman in her mid-20s in a post-9/11 world came with its challenges, but Boniadi never looked back. “I stuck with it, and I’m really happy that I did because following your dreams pays off,” Boniadi says.
Leonardo DiCaprio Parties At NYC Club With Gang Of Models Days After Breakup, 25-Year-Old Ex Camila Morrone Spotted Apartment Hunting In LA
Leonardo DiCaprio wasted no time following his split from 25-year-old Camila Morrone and was seen hitting up an exclusive nightclub in New York City, Radar has learned. The 47-year-old Titanic star was seen arriving to a new hot spot, The Ned NoMad. DiCaprio kept a low profile with an all-black ensemble and his signature baseball cap. He was seen standing next to nightlife mogul Richie Akiva. Sources told Page Six the actor was seen living it up inside the members-only establishment with a group of 21 and 23-year-old models. “Leo has been out every night partying … he’s been hanging...
Jennifer Lopez Is Not Happy With a Wedding Guest Who Leaked a Video of Her ‘Private Moment’ With Ben Affleck
The Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marriage cycle is neverending. And the latest news is that one of the guests (all of whom had to sign NDAs, according to Page Six) didn't follow the rules. At a private ceremony for friends and family at Affleck's home in southern Georgia earlier...
Meghan Markle Just Wore a Low-Key Outfit That Made Puddle Pants Look Chic
Meghan Markle is back in Europe, and she packed a trend-forward, elegant wardrobe for the many occasions she and Prince Harry traveled for. Earlier today, while attending an Invictus Games event in Dusseldorf, Germany, Markle wore a particularly buzzy trend. Yes, it's puddle pants, a style that Kate Middleton also wore to an event earlier this year (with much success, I might add).
Ana De Armas Says Marilyn Monroe's Ghost Haunted Her While Making "Blonde"
Ana made the comments during the Venice Film Festival press conference for the upcoming biopic.
Ellen Pompeo Admits She’s ‘Really Happy’ About Scaling Back Her ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Role
Ellen Pompeo is starting a new chapter, but Grey’s Anatomy is still a part of it. In season 19, the longtime star of the medical drama will have a scaled-back presence. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Ellen about how she’s feeling about her decision to appear in a limited capacity in season 19.
See Jennifer Lopez's Rehearsal Dinner Dress and Brunch Look from Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck
Over the past two months, Jennifer Lopez has delivered a bridal wardrobe that proves exactly why she's a style icon. On Thursday, Lopez revealed two more gorgeous dresses from her Georgia wedding celebrations with husband Ben Affleck. In the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter, the Marry Me...
Olivia Wilde Candidly Addresses The Rumors About Leaving Jason Sudeikis For Harry Styles
Among the movies being released in 2022, all eyes are on Don’t Worry Darling and its director Olivia Wilde, particularly after feud rumors have dropped about Wilde and her co-star Florence Pugh. Now, the actress has commented on the rumors that came even earlier, regarding her split from Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis and her current relationship with co-star and pop superstar Harry Styles.
Voices: The way brands are jumping on the Queen’s death to promote their products is grim and ghoulish
The death of the Queen was always going to divide the nation. From royalists who romanticise every scrap of history to the anti-monarchists who want to abolish the crown, and all those in between who sit on the fence of indifference. It was always destined to be an inescapable and domineering historical moment, one that came into effect on 8th September when Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s death.But what a lot of us didn’t see coming was unity. Not in what the Queen symbolised – that’s still a discourse waging on social media – but in our disbelief at...
U.K.・
Jason Momoa's Sudden & Shocking Hair Transformation Is All About 'New Beginnings'
Jason Momoa just shocked everyone with a sudden hair transformation no one expected. On Sept 6, Momoa posted a video of himself getting his impressive mane shaved off, but he claims it’s for a big purpose. He detailed it in the caption, saying, “here’s to new beginnings let’s spread the aloha. be better at protecting our land and oceans. we need to cut single-use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils, all of it. let’s aloha our ‘āina together aloha j. @mananalu.water.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason...
Nina Dobrev’s Net Worth Has Skyrocketed Since Her ‘Degrassi’ Days: Details on Her Roles, Career
The teen TV queen. Nina Dobrev was the brunette beauty in everyone’s favorite television shows from the mid-2000s and beyond. From the Canadian teen hit Degrassi to the Vampire Diaries, the actress made...
Jennifer Lawrence Admits That Sitcom ’30 Rock’ Transformed Her Political Views For 'The Greater Good’
Jennifer Lawrence's political landscape was completely transformed by Tina Fey, 30 Rock and one unforgettable character.The actress confessed that she was initially a republican and voted for candidate John McCain in the 2008 presidential election instead of former president Barack Obama. However, an innocent line from the popular series shifted her perspective.While watching an episode as a teenager the actress was impacted by Liz Lemon when she said "Just because I think ... we should all have hybrid cars doesn't mean I don't love America." The Oscar winner grew up in a conservative household and community in Louisville, Kentucky which...
