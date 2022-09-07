Read full article on original website
Related
Jackson Free Press
Regulators Move to Pull the Plug on Mississippi Coal Plant
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi utility regulators want to pull the plug on costly technology at a first-of-its-kind power plant, saying one of the nation's largest utilities should absorb more than $6.5 billion in losses and ratepayers should pay nothing more. Three Mississippi Public Service Commissioners said Wednesday that...
Comptroller: Town of Mason will remain under State financial control 'indefinitely'
MASON, Tennessee — An agreed-upon August 31 deadline for the town of Mason, Tennessee, to regain its financial independence from the state has come and gone, and the Tennessee Comptroller's Office said they have extended their oversight of the town's finances "indefinitely." Mason and the Comptroller's Office caused controversy...
Most East Tennessee counties back to ‘medium’ COVID-19 community level
After a majority of East Tennessee counties were rated by the Centers for Disease Control to have a high COVID-19 Community Level, a majority the region is now back to a 'medium' rating.
radionwtn.com
City Planners Approve Emerald Lake Development Phase 2
Paris, Tenn.–At a busy meeting of the Paris Municipal Regional Planning Commission, the panel approved a subdivision plan for Phase 2 of the Emerald Lake Development, passed on to the city commission a proposed ordinance to allow micro-breweries and micro-distilleries, and discussed at length recommendations for standards for residential occupancy in commercial districts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
What East Tennessee needs to know about the COVID booster
The new COVID vaccine booster has been approved by the FDA, and the changes that come with the new booster could help protect East Tennessee from the virus.
WBBJ
Union University breaks ground on new academic building
JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University officially broke ground on a new academic building Friday. A large number of people attended the ceremony on the great lawn between White Hall and Pleasant Plains. The new academic building will house the McAfee School of Business and the Departments of Engineering and...
How did fishing change in Tennessee in 2022?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is a favorite Tennessee activity, but rules and regulations can change each year for anglers. In 2022, new rules went into effect across the state and in different regions. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s (TWRA) website provides a link to the state’s most recent fishing guide. The guide includes […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
weatherboy.com
25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today
The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
WBBJ
New addition at Dyersburg State named after former President Dr. Karen Bowyers
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A local community college unveils a new addition. Dyersburg State Community College unveiled a building on campus under a new name. The mathematics building was named in honor of former DSCC President Dr. Karen Bowyers. She served the college for more than 30 years as a...
WBBJ
Crockett Co. community celebrates groundbreaking of Humphrey’s Park
ALAMO, Tenn. — The Crockett County Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center introduced the lot that will soon host Humphrey’s Park, a place for Carl’s kids. The Crockett County Director Bethany Outlaw expresses her joy. “We are really excited, we are having our groundbreaking, we have sponsors for...
Covington Leader
Concerns raised over potential annexation in Covington
Covington Alderman Jeff Morris said his constituents are not happy about a proposed annexation on Bert Johnston Avenue. “I’ve had a lot of concerns about that annexation, to be honest with you, and I’ve heard from a lot of people … I don’t know if anybody else has or not, but I’ve heard from a great deal with a lot of concerns.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
City of Jackson names Thomas Brown as Hub City Hero
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has named Thomas Brown as the August 2022 Hub City Hero. Warehouse Manager for RIFA, Brown is a Humboldt native that has called Jackson home for years. Brown has been employed with RIFA for five years, and says he really enjoys doing...
radionwtn.com
Obion County Schools Stand Against State 3rd Grade Retention Law
Obion County, TN: At the monthly Board Meeting last night, on 9/6/2022, the Obion County Board of Education took a stand in opposition to the 3rd Grade Retention Law that went into effect this school year. The Board strongly feels that retention decisions are best made locally by the teachers, administrators, and parents who know their students.
Queen Elizabeth once owned a small corner of Mississippi, though she never stepped foot in the state
Queen Elizabeth II’s death Thursday at age 96 prompted an outpouring of sorrow around the globe, but few Mississippians knew she once owned a piece of the Magnolia State. Elizabeth, through Courtaulds a British textile company, reportedly owned a portion of a 38,000-acre cotton plantation in Mississippi, beginning in 1968.
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee is 1 of 32-States Named to Receive Portion of Multi-Million Dollar Settlement with E-Cig Company
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is announcing a settlement in a multi-state lawsuit against e-cigarette manufacturer, Juul. The litigation claims the company targeted underage users in marketing campaigns and by offering flavors that appealed to teens. Juul has agreed to remove marketing materials from social media and a list of other restrictions. The company is paying out more than 438-million dollars to Tennessee and 32 other states.
WBBJ
VA shines light on counseling services amid Suicide Prevention Month
JACKSON, Tenn. — A government organization is shining light on Suicide Prevention Month. Every year the month of September is recognized as Suicide Prevention Month. Veterans Affairs services are offered at more than 300 locations nationwide. The VA addresses the concerns and symptoms associated with trauma that may lead...
Judge warns staffing shortage at DCS is putting the department ‘near collapse’
The staffing shortage at the Tennessee Department of Children's Services has gotten so critical a judge has warned lawmakers some of what's happening to kids in the department's care is "illegal."
Dire need of correction officers in Middle Tennessee
Cheatham County officials realized they had to do more and recently increased pay.
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
Comments / 0