ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson Free Press

Regulators Move to Pull the Plug on Mississippi Coal Plant

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi utility regulators want to pull the plug on costly technology at a first-of-its-kind power plant, saying one of the nation's largest utilities should absorb more than $6.5 billion in losses and ratepayers should pay nothing more. Three Mississippi Public Service Commissioners said Wednesday that...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
radionwtn.com

City Planners Approve Emerald Lake Development Phase 2

Paris, Tenn.–At a busy meeting of the Paris Municipal Regional Planning Commission, the panel approved a subdivision plan for Phase 2 of the Emerald Lake Development, passed on to the city commission a proposed ordinance to allow micro-breweries and micro-distilleries, and discussed at length recommendations for standards for residential occupancy in commercial districts.
PARIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
City
Trenton, TN
County
Gibson County, TN
wvlt.tv

‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Union University breaks ground on new academic building

JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University officially broke ground on a new academic building Friday. A large number of people attended the ceremony on the great lawn between White Hall and Pleasant Plains. The new academic building will house the McAfee School of Business and the Departments of Engineering and...
JACKSON, TN
WJHL

How did fishing change in Tennessee in 2022?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is a favorite Tennessee activity, but rules and regulations can change each year for anglers. In 2022, new rules went into effect across the state and in different regions. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s (TWRA) website provides a link to the state’s most recent fishing guide. The guide includes […]
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tva#Business Industry#Linus Business
weatherboy.com

25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today

The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
TENNESSEE STATE
Covington Leader

Concerns raised over potential annexation in Covington

Covington Alderman Jeff Morris said his constituents are not happy about a proposed annexation on Bert Johnston Avenue. “I’ve had a lot of concerns about that annexation, to be honest with you, and I’ve heard from a lot of people … I don’t know if anybody else has or not, but I’ve heard from a great deal with a lot of concerns.”
COVINGTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WBBJ

City of Jackson names Thomas Brown as Hub City Hero

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has named Thomas Brown as the August 2022 Hub City Hero. Warehouse Manager for RIFA, Brown is a Humboldt native that has called Jackson home for years. Brown has been employed with RIFA for five years, and says he really enjoys doing...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Obion County Schools Stand Against State 3rd Grade Retention Law

Obion County, TN: At the monthly Board Meeting last night, on 9/6/2022, the Obion County Board of Education took a stand in opposition to the 3rd Grade Retention Law that went into effect this school year. The Board strongly feels that retention decisions are best made locally by the teachers, administrators, and parents who know their students.
OBION COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Tennessee is 1 of 32-States Named to Receive Portion of Multi-Million Dollar Settlement with E-Cig Company

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is announcing a settlement in a multi-state lawsuit against e-cigarette manufacturer, Juul. The litigation claims the company targeted underage users in marketing campaigns and by offering flavors that appealed to teens. Juul has agreed to remove marketing materials from social media and a list of other restrictions. The company is paying out more than 438-million dollars to Tennessee and 32 other states.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

VA shines light on counseling services amid Suicide Prevention Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — A government organization is shining light on Suicide Prevention Month. Every year the month of September is recognized as Suicide Prevention Month. Veterans Affairs services are offered at more than 300 locations nationwide. The VA addresses the concerns and symptoms associated with trauma that may lead...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy