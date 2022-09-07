Read full article on original website
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’
Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
Kelly Clarkson was so ‘angry’ that she wasn’t sure she would release her ‘divorce’ album
Kelly Clarkson has announced her forthcoming 2023 album, which she said was inspired by her recent divorce.After nearly seven years of marriage, the 40-year-old singer filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June of 2020. It was later finalised in August 2021. The pair share two children, River, eight, and Remington, six.Since the divorce, the 2002 American Idol winner has been candid about its emotional toll, admitting that it’s been the “hardest thing to navigate” in her life.Now, in a new interview with Variety, Clarkson has revealed that she’s used her emotional journey as inspiration for her upcoming album....
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Trace Adkins Gives Update on Toby Keith Amid Cancer Battle
Trace Adkins is supporting friend Toby Keith amid his cancer battle. In June, 60-year-old Toby shared the news on Instagram, revealing he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer. “Extra” Special Correspondent Alecia Davis spoke with Adkins at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville, where he gave...
Marie Osmond Shares A Rare Photo With Her Longtime Husband Steve Craig
Marie Osmond and her husband Steve Craig have had a whirlwind love story. They got married in 1982 but got divorced three years later. Later in life, they reconnected and got married for the second time in 2011. They have been together ever since but Marie doesn’t often share photos of the couple online.
Family Divided? Blake Shelton Doesn't Wish Stepson Zuma Happy Birthday
A missed opportunity. While Blake Shelton tries to get the hang of parenting duties to wife Gwen Stefani's sons, he seemed to miss wishing one of his kiddos a happy birthday. The "Hollaback Girl" crooner, who shares Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, took to Instagram Sunday, August 21, to celebrate her middle child's 14th lap around the sun.Sharing a collection of throwback photos of her now-teenager, as well as a candy-decorated cake for his 14th birthday, Stefani captioned her birthday post for Zuma: "happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!! Gx." BLAKE...
Where is Kyle Chrisley now? Todd's son turned things around for himself
Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their own show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. The series premiered on USA Network and follows Todd, his wife, Julie, his mother, Nanny Faye, and Todd and Julie’s children, Chase and Savannah. Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, is also in their care on the show.
How Blake Shelton Is Using His Voice To Sweetly Support Toby Keith After Cancer Diagnosis
After country singer Toby Keith revealed he's been undergoing cancer treatment, Blake Shelton stepped in to help.
Who's Your Daddy? Gavin Rossdale Brings Son Zuma Onstage After Stepdad Blake Shelton's Snub
Gavin Rossdale is one proud dad! On Wednesday, August 24, the rocker brought his two youngest sons, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8 — whom he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani — onstage during his Chicago concert to wish his middle child a happy birthday. Rossdale called out to his brood, minus 16-year-old Kingston who stayed in the wings, to join him onstage while the crowd wished Zuma a happy birthday and watched him blow out the candles on his cake. PUCKER UP! GAVIN ROSSDALE SMOOCHES GIRLFRIEND COURTNEY CANNON WHILE AT SON ZUMA'S BASEBALL GAMEThe Bush band member's celebration for his...
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Shows Off Their Incredible Illinois Home in New Video
The power couple of Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy certainly stay busy. Wahlberg is the star of the hit TV show Blue Bloods, and McCarthy is a judge on the singing competition series The Masked Singer. But when the couple isn’t hard at work in front of the cameras, they’re at their home in St. Charles, Illinois living their best life.
'90 Day Fiancé's Loren and Alexei Welcome Baby Girl: See the Adorable Pic! (Exclusive)
Loren and Alexei are officially a family of five! The 90 Day Fiancé fan favorites have welcomed their third child, a baby girl whom they decided to name Ariel Raya Brovarnik, ET can exclusively share. Ariel was born on Sept. 6, the couple's wedding anniversary. Ariel joins her big...
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Say the Honeymoon Is Over in New Promo for 'The Voice' Season 22 (Exclusive)
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are about to face off on The Voice for the first time as a married couple -- and it seems like the honeymoon is over!. In ET's exclusive promo for the upcoming 22nd season of NBC's singing competition, the two aren't holding back as Gwen returns to the show as a coach for the first time since her season 19 victory -- as well as the first time since she tied the knot with Blake in July 2021. But her hubby, The Voice's most-decorated winner, isn't going to let his wife have any freebies!
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump
Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written by Miranda Lambert
While country star Miranda Lambert is primarily known for her work as a singer, she has also helped write multiple country songs for other artists.
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'
Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
‘The Voice’ Coach Gwen Stefani Sends Social Media Into a Frenzy With Sheer Dress Pics
While promoting her new makeup line, The Voice coach Gwen Stefani absolutely stuns her social media followers as she shares sheer dress snapshots. In her Instagram post, which features the images for the latest issue of LVR Magazine, Gwen Stefani declared, “Living my glam girl fantasy with LUISAVIAROMA.”. Gwen...
Can Kelly Clarkson Save Daytime? The Host on Taking Over Ellen’s Spot, Touring Again and Broadway Dreams
“I’m so sweaty. I’m gonna roll these Spanx off,” Kelly Clarkson exclaims in front of a live audience at Lincoln Center, having just belted out Mary J. Blige’s “Just Fine” — a song she learned only hours before. The crowd cheers her on and laughs as she announces, mid-performance, “I have to pee, so I’m gonna have an extra pep in my step.” This is not a concert. On this rainy, humid morning in August, Clarkson is on set for Season 4 of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which has relocated to New York City from L.A. for a week to...
‘The Voice’ Season 22: Camila Cabello Says Kelly Clarkson Was ‘Really Excited’ for Her to Coach
Kelly Clarkson has not publicly commented on Camila Cabello taking over as a coach on 'The Voice,' but Cabello said Clarkson was 'really excited.'
ABC Accidentally Reveals Bachelorette Spoiler in Bachelor in Paradise Preview
Watch: "The Bachelorette" Men Tell All: Gabby vs. Mario & Tyler for Bachelor?. It isn't all Paradise in Bachelor Nation. ABC accidentally dropped a major spoiler for The Bachelorette during a preview for Bachelor in Paradise. In the preview, which aired during the Sept. 5 episode of The Bachelorette, Johnny DePhillipo, one of the remaining three vying for Gabby Windey's heart, appeared sipping a cocktail.
Kelly Clarkson & Dolly Parton Team Up For Incredible New Version Of ‘9 To 5’
If you need a second cup of ambition, Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson are serving it up hot. As part of Still Working 9 To 5, a documentary about the challenges that women still face in the workplace, Dolly’s iconic song from the 1980 classic was reimagined as a duet with the American Idol icon. The song also arrived on Sept. 9, National Women’s Equality Day.
