Meet Juanita Brown Ingram — The HBCU Grad Crowned Mrs. Universe 2022

By Jovonne Ledet
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

All eyes were on an HBCU graduate at this year's Mrs. Universe pageant.

Tennessee State University alumna Juanita Brown Ingram was recently crowned Mrs. Universe 2022 by Ms. World Corporation after defeating over 75 contestants from around the world.

“It is very surreal and a tremendous blessing,” Brown Ingram told Fox Chattanooga . “I have wanted this title for quite some time.”

The newly-crowned Mrs. Universe wears many hats as an attorney, author, actress, and award-winning TV producer, and is no stranger to winning titles .

Brown Ingram was the first African-American woman to compete and earn the title of Mrs. Indiana United States in 2007, Ms. World International 2012, Mrs. UK Universe 2013, Mrs. Great Britain World 2011, and Mrs. UK International 2014 (placing Top 3 at Nationals), Essence reports.

The Tennessee native earned a Bachelor's degree in accounting from TSU and is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She also holds a master's degree in business administration and a law degree from the University of Memphis.

In 2018, Brown Ingram founded women-led production company Purpose Productions Inc, which aims to create content centered around authentic BIPOC narratives.

During her time as Mrs. Universe 2022, Brown Ingram will promote Dress for Success, a global charity that provides free interview wear and training to women to help them become economically independent. She is currently the Board Chair/President of Dress for Success chapters in London and Chattanooga, TN.

Brown Ingram, who now lives in Singapore with her husband and two children, encourages young ladies aspiring to be in pageantry to go after their dreams.

“I think pageantry with purpose is very powerful, so to all the young ladies who are interested in doing that I say go for it,” she told Fox Chattanooga . “Prepare and just be your absolute best self.”

