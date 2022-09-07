Read full article on original website
Man wanted for aggravated assault in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault. Authorities say 59-year-old Lamar King is wanted in reference to an aggravated assault incident that happened on Roselle Street near Old Savannah Road Saturday, September 10. The Sheriff's Office says King should...
RCSO asking for the public's help in finding a vehicle theft suspect
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man who allegedly stole a vehicle from a gas station on East Boundary Street in Augusta. Deputies say Jarrel Searles, pictured above, stole a blue 2010 Nissan Altima from a Chevron Gas...
Richmond County parents express safety concerns with bus system after recent incidents
RICHMOND COUNTY (WFXG) - RICHMOND COUNTY SCHOOLS HAVE BEEN IN SESSION FOR A MONTH. MANY PARENTS SAY THEY ARE STILL HAVING ISSUES WITH THE BUS SYSTEM. THEIR BIGGEST CONCERN IS THEIR KIDS' SAFETY. RICHMOND COUNTY PARENT, SUSAN WATTS SAYS SHE EXPERIENCED EVERY PARENTS WORST NIGHTMARE. IT HAPPENED ON THE SECOND...
Change anticipated for the Lamar Building in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It’s known as one of downtown Augusta’s most prominent buildings and soon it could see big changes. With a developer on board, the estimated $12M plan appears to be in action. You may know the Lamar Building by its towering heights, or by its...
