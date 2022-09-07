ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomson, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxg.com

Man wanted for aggravated assault in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault. Authorities say 59-year-old Lamar King is wanted in reference to an aggravated assault incident that happened on Roselle Street near Old Savannah Road Saturday, September 10. The Sheriff's Office says King should...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

RCSO asking for the public's help in finding a vehicle theft suspect

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man who allegedly stole a vehicle from a gas station on East Boundary Street in Augusta. Deputies say Jarrel Searles, pictured above, stole a blue 2010 Nissan Altima from a Chevron Gas...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Change anticipated for the Lamar Building in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It’s known as one of downtown Augusta’s most prominent buildings and soon it could see big changes. With a developer on board, the estimated $12M plan appears to be in action. You may know the Lamar Building by its towering heights, or by its...
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy