Norman, OK

FanSided

Caleb Williams reveals most difficult part of transfer from Oklahoma to USC

Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams revealed just how tough it was to leave the Sooners program and follow Lincoln Riley to USC. When Riley took the job at Southern Cal, it was widely expected that he would try and recruit some of his former players at Oklahoma. While Williams’ transfer seemed rather simple on the surface, his inner conflict made matters a little more difficult.
92.9 NIN

Oklahoma Fan Loses Bet and Has to Have an OSU Field on His Property

Boomer sooner! Not anymore, it's Go Pokes at this household with the finger guns up. Nothing I love more than making fun of an Oklahoma Sooner fan. However, I will give credit to Owen Pickard. He made a bet and it looks like he will be rocking it on his property this season. You see three years ago, Owen made a bet with his friend who is an Oklahoma State fan. Owen said over the next five years their is no way the Oklahoma State Cowboys will beat the Oklahoma Sooners.
FanSided

Nebraska football locks in a big in-state recruit visit

The Nebraska football recruiting train is chugging right on down the tracks with a visit from in-state prospect Tyson Terry. Terry announced he was going to be in Lincoln for the Oklahoma game on his Twitter account. While he’s not the only recruit that will be watching the Huskers take...
KFOR

Records show OU oversold thousands of parking permits

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although the fall semester just started, it appears parking problems are already plaguing the University of Oklahoma this year. “It’s been crazy in Norman this year. I can’t even find a spot when I’m trying to go to class,” said Grayson Russell, an OU student.
KOCO

Blake Shelton to make stop in Oklahoma during upcoming 'Honky Tonk' tour

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his upcoming tour to the Paycom Center in early 2023. Shelton kicks off his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour in mid-February in Nebraska and will make a stop in Oklahoma City on March 17. The 18-date tour will feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
KOCO

Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof

LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
KFOR

OSBI Deputy Director announces retirement; successor named

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Deputy Director, Michael Thompson announced his retirement from state service Thursday. October 1, 2022, will be his last day in the office. “I can’t think of a better way to end my time as a state employee,” said Thompson....
FanSided

FanSided

