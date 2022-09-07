NORMAL, Ill. – Eastern Kentucky women's golf kicks off the 2022-23 campaign this weekend at the Redbird Invitational, hosted by Illinois State at the Weibring Golf Club from Sept. 11-12. "We are looking forward to getting the season started this weekend at the Redbird," said head coach Mandy Moore. "This is a familiar course and tournament for us as a team. Elisa and Rylea both had top-5 finishes there last year so I know they will be confident and ready for a good week."

RICHMOND, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO