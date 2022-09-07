Read full article on original website
EKU Sports
Women’s Tennis Conference Schedule Released
RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU released its 2022 women's tennis conference schedule, as the Colonels will play eight games against ASUN opponents in the spring. RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU released its 2022 women's tennis conference schedule, as the Colonels will play eight games against ASUN opponents in the spring.
EKU Sports
EKU Wins Twice On First Day Of Geri Polvino Invitational
RICHMOND, Ky. – — Eastern Kentucky beat Saint Francis, 3-2, and Purdue Fort Wayne, 3-1, on the first day of the Geri Polvino Invitational, presented by the Dr. Geri Polvino, Russell, Josephine, and Mary Polvino Family Legacy Endowment, on Friday at McBrayer Arena. The GPI concludes Saturday when...
EKU Sports
Women’s Soccer Prepares to Conclude Non-Conference This Week
RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU soccer prepares to place a cap on the non-conference portion of the regular season on Thursday, Sep. 8 and Sunday, Sep. 11 as the Colonels will host Detroit Mercy and UIC at the EKU Soccer Field. Thursday's matchup against Detroit Mercy will begin at 4:00...
EKU Sports
Women’s Golf Kicks off 2022-23 Season at Redbird Invitational
NORMAL, Ill. – Eastern Kentucky women's golf kicks off the 2022-23 campaign this weekend at the Redbird Invitational, hosted by Illinois State at the Weibring Golf Club from Sept. 11-12. "We are looking forward to getting the season started this weekend at the Redbird," said head coach Mandy Moore. "This is a familiar course and tournament for us as a team. Elisa and Rylea both had top-5 finishes there last year so I know they will be confident and ready for a good week."
EKU Sports
EKU, CG Bank Announce Naming Rights Partnership For Field At Roy Kidd Stadium
RICHMOND, Ky. – Citizens Guaranty Bank and Eastern Kentucky University announced today the signing of an 11-year naming rights partnership for the playing surface at Roy Kidd Stadium. Effective immediately, the EKU football team will now play on CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium. The agreement provides the university with $1.15 million.
EKU Sports
EKU Participating In Extra Yard For Teacher Initiative Alongside Education And Youth Sports Night
RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU will participate in the College Football Playoff Foundation's Extra Yard for Teachers Campaign during the week of Sept. 11-17. RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU will participate in the College Football Playoff Foundation's Extra Yard for Teachers Campaign during the week of Sept. 11-17. CFP's Extra...
Breaking down DJ Wagner's game
The recruiting battle between Kentucky and Louisville rages on for DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in the national class of 2023. While a commitment to Kentucky seemed all but a foregone conclusion, that all changed when Louisville hired former John Calipari lieutenant Kenny Payne this spring. Two allies now turned...
foxlexington.com
No. 5 Kentucky men beat No. 10 Louisville on the pitch
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Battle of the Bluegrass produces some thrilling battles across all sports, and Tuesday night brought a thriller on the pitch between the Kentucky and Louisville’s men’s soccer teams. No. 5 Kentucky found an offensive surge and grabbed a 3-1 lead to...
WKYT 27
Gorton, Kloiber have heated exchange over gun violence during council meeting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Lexington organization has been pushing Mayor Linda Gorton to implement a group violence intervention program (GVI). Mayor Linda Gorton and Police Chief Lawrence Weathers have both continuously argued against implementing GVI. Thursday night, it was brought up again in the urban county council meeting. It...
