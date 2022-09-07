Read full article on original website
qrockonline.com
Bomb Threat the Cause of Evacuation and Search of Local School
The Joliet Police are sharing additional details regarding a threat at a local middle school. At 1:03 pm Joliet Police were called to Timber Ridge Middle School (2101 Bronk Road) for a bomb threat. A student had located a post-it note indicating a bomb threat under a desk in a classroom. The student notified a teacher of the note and the building was subsequently evcuated. The students and staff were sheltered in place at nearby River View Elementary School (2097 Bronk Road).
Student at suburban middle school found bomb threat on post-it note under desk: police
JOLIET, Ill. - Students and staff at a suburban middle school were evacuated after a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon. At about 1:03 p.m., Joliet police responded to Timber Ridge Middle School for a possible bomb threat. When officers arrived, it was determined that a student located a post-it note indicating...
wcsjnews.com
Reported Bomb Threat at Morris District 54 Unfounded
The Morris Police Department and other agencies are conducting an investigation after Morris District 54 received a bomb threat late yesterday afternoon. Morris Grade School Principal Dave Raffel sent out a letter to families of District 54 and said a hand-written note was found on Bus 23 as it arrived in Gardner for a baseball game which indicated the desire to blow up the school. After conferring with the superintendent and local law enforcement, it was decided to immediately evacuate the building and grounds.
fox32chicago.com
Bond denied for man who allegedly admitted to killing mother of three in Cicero
CICERO, Ill. - Bond was denied for a man accused of stabbing and killing a mother of three in Cicero this week. Police responded to a well-being check at 5417 W. 22nd Pl. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they were met by a man, later identified as Esteban Basaldua, and a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed, fatally shot after going to Antioch apartment to sell drugs: police
ANTIOCH, Ill. - Two people were charged with fatally shooting a man in Antioch earlier this week. Jonathan N. Skroko, 28, of South Elgin, and Hailey D. Miller, 24, of Antioch were both charged with first-degree murder. At about 11:05 p.m. Monday, Antioch police officers responded to the 1000 block...
qrockonline.com
Joliet Man Charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
A Joliet man has been arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a loaded firearm. On Wednesday afternoon at 4:56 pm, Joliet Police pulled over a Chevrolet Silverado near Chicago Street and Fifth Avenue for improper lane usage. The driver of the pickup truck was identified as 28-year-old Kasey Pillow. Police smelled marijuana coming from inside Pillow’s vehicle and a search was conducted as a result. A .380 caliber handgun was recovered and it was determined that his FOID card has been revoked. Kasey Pillow was with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of Firearm – FOID Revoked.
Man arrested for rape, kidnapping at DeKalb’s Lincoln Tower apartments
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly raping a woman at Lincoln Towers, an apartment building that houses many Northern Illinois University students. According to the DeKalb Police Department, at 2:03 p.m. on September 6th, Jake Johnson lured the victim into an abandoned apartment within the building, locked the door, […]
fox32chicago.com
Hit-and-run driver strikes 10-year-old boy on bicycle in Naperville
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A 10-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run Thursday morning in west suburban Naperville. Around 7:55 a.m., police say the boy was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Bailey Road and Coach Drive when a vehicle struck him. The vehicle fled the scene and was last...
ABC7 Chicago
Child, 10, on bike injured in Naperville hit-and-run
NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- A 10-year-old boy riding a bicycle was struck by a driver who continued without stopping Thursday morning in suburban Naperville. The child was seriously injured but expected to survive after being hit by the car around 8 a.m. at Bailey Road and Coach Drive, Naperville police said.
fox32chicago.com
Convicted felon threatened victim in Carol Stream Police Department parking lot: 'I'll kill you right here'
CAROL STREAM, Ill. - Bond was set Thursday for a convicted felon accused of illegally possessing a loaded firearm in Carol Stream last month. Nicolas Mayfield, 31, of Evanston has been charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
WSPY NEWS
Ten-year-old hurt in hit-and-run crash in Naperville
Naperville police say a ten-year-old boy was hurt in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning around 8 near the intersection of Bailey Road and Coach Drive. The boy was riding his bicycle at the time. Police call the boy's injuries significant, but non-life-threatening. Police are looking for the driver who police...
Man Charged With Stabbing Parents to Death in Highland Park Apartment
A 45-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed his parents to death inside of their Highland Park apartment Wednesday morning. Barry Goldberg appeared in Lake County court on Thursday for a bond hearing in connection with the case. He was ordered held...
New details emerge at court hearing for man accused of killing parents in Highland Park
New details emerged at a court hearing this Thursday afternoon for a man, who is charged by prosecutors with stabbing and killing his parents in a Highland Park apartment Wednesday.
ABC7 Chicago
Kane County man airlifted after crashing car into horse
KANE COUNTY, Ill. -- A man was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after crashing a vehicle into a horse, killing the animal early Thursday near Elgin. The driver hit the horse around 12:30 a.m. and left the road near Illinois Route 47 and Rohrsen Road, the Kane County sheriff's office said.
Naperville to seize cars, fine drivers who run from police
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Since 2019, the Naperville Police Department has seen a sharp increase in the number of drivers fleeing police traffic stops, leading to leadership advocating for heavier punishments when drivers do so. “Pre-2020, we had about 15-19—what we call ‘fleeing and eluding’—[when] someone we attempt to traffic stop takes off from us,” said […]
wcsjnews.com
Downers Grove Man Killed in Grundy County Crash
The Grundy County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police are investigating a traffic crash that claimed the life of a Downers Grove man. Police officials say a vehicle operated by Thomas Piekarczyk was parked on the right shoulder of the southbound lane of Interstate 55 for unknown reasons, when a box truck traveling southbound struck the vehicle from behind.
fox32chicago.com
Downers Grove man gets 17 years in prison for spree of break-ins around DuPage County
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A Downers Grove man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for burglarizing two homes and a business in late 2019. Jay Mendoza, 40, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge John Kinsella after pleading guilty to two felony counts of residential burglary and one felony count of burglary, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.
Cook Co. Sheriff's Office send warning regarding ruse burglary
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office is warning people in the north suburbs of a new ruse burglary.The sheriff's office released doorbell camera photos of five people. Last Thursday, one of them knocked on the door of a home in New Trier Township.He told an 81-year-old woman who answered that he was a construction worker, and he needed to show her something outside.While the woman was distracted, the sheriff's office says four other people went inside the home and stole jewelry. All five people took off in a dark-colored SUV.
Kane deputy comes upon horrible scene on rural highway
Authorities in Kane County say a 39-year-old motorist from Hampshire was seriously injured after he struck and killed a horse on Route 47 overnight.
