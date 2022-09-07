ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

How the Gun Trafficking Problem in Missouri Compares to Other States

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
mycouriertribune.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

California’s New ‘Bounty-Hunter’ Gun Law

On July 22, California enacted S.B. 1327—gun legislation explicitly modeled after Texas’ controversial “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill (S.B. 8) that is enforced exclusively through private actions. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) previewed the law last December, after a majority of the US Supreme Court largely agreed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Dealers rush to sell ghost guns before new rules take effect

With just days remaining until new federal rules will effectively ban so-called ghost guns on Aug. 24, many companies are scrambling to sell parts needed to make the largely untraceable firearms — and gun enthusiasts continue to build them.In April, President Joe Biden announced new regulations that will treat ghost guns — which can be made from parts bought online or with 3D printers — like any other firearms sold in the U.S.Typical firearms must include a serial number that lets law enforcement trace them if they're used in a crime, but ghost guns don't have serial numbers. Also, anyone...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Alcohol#Firearms#Missouri Compares#The Small Arms Survey#Swiss
Reason.com

The Largest-Ever Survey of American Gun Owners Finds That Defensive Use of Firearms Is Common

The largest and most comprehensive survey of American gun owners ever conducted suggests that they use firearms in self-defense about 1.7 million times a year. It also confirms that AR-15-style rifles and magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, frequent targets of gun control legislation, are in common use for lawful purposes, which the Supreme Court has said is the test for arms covered by the Second Amendment.
POLITICS
The Independent

Governments have spent billions in Covid relief money on police and prisons, new analysis finds

Local and state governments have pumped billions of dollars in Covid relief money to strengthen law enforcement, a new study from The Marshall Project has found.Under the terms of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) signed by president Joe Biden last spring, local and state governments received nearly $350bn to spend on Covid recovery. The amount, economists estimate, is the largest injection of cash into state and local governments in nearly 40 years. While a number of industries were decimated in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdowns, with small businesses focused on retail, dining, and lodging all badly affected,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
bloomberglaw.com

Biden’s ATF Chief Looks to Cut Illegal Gun Sales, Hate Crimes

The new chief of the nation’s top firearms regulator said he’ll partner with local law enforcement and use crime data to catch more illegal gun dealers in a bid to combat the country’s highest gun-murder rates in decades. Steve Dettelbach, director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy