ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Registry of Election Finance to audit Humble for potential illegal coordination with PAC-like group

By Sam Stockard
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

Casting votes, Nov. 3, 2020. (Photo: Ray Di Pietro)

The Tennessee Registry of Election Finance is set to audit former Senate District 27 candidate Gary Humble to determine whether his campaign illegally coordinated with his nonprofit organization Tennessee Stands.

Registry board member Tom Lawless, a Nashville attorney, called for the investigation Wednesday based on his general knowledge of the situation.

“There’s some smoke there, which usually means there’s something underneath that causes it to rise. And I just want you all to dig into it,” Lawless said.

Humble, a Williamson County resident and political activist, narrowly lost to Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson of Franklin in the Aug. 4

Gary Humble (Photo: submitted)

primary. The final tally was 51.6% to 48.4%, even though Johnson spent heavily and had support from top Republican leaders in Williamson County and Tennessee.

Lawless also raised questions about Humble’s group, Tennessee Stands, which has a 501(c)(4) federal tax status, and whether it is operating as a political action committee without registering with the state. Humble is executive director of the organization, which is intertwined with his political activity.

“If it doesn’t meet the pure definition of a PAC, if it is supporting or assisting through in-kind contributions or other contributions to the candidate, that’s a problem,” Lawless said.

There’s some smoke there, which usually means there’s something underneath that causes it to rise. And I just want you all to dig into it.– Tom Lawless, Nashville attorney and member of the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance

The Registry member said he believes the PAC-type group held events simultaneously with Humble’s campaign before the election, a situation the Legislature was trying to clean up when it passed an ethics reform bill this year.

But regardless of whether it is found to be a political action committee, because it operates with nonprofit status, Tennessee Stands would be required to register and file reports with the Registry of Election Finance under a new state law tracking activity of those organizations within two months of an election. Humbles also has another group with nonprofit status, which would be required to register if it engages in certain activity, according to the Registry.

Humble did not respond to phone calls Wednesday but told the Tennessee Star in July he had no conflict of interest with Tennessee Stands on his mailer. He said a Freedom Matters podcast incorporated into the mailer is simply an invitation to see where he stands on issues, even though the podcast site shows it is presented by Tennessee Stands.

The Registry board declined to take up a complaint against Humble filed by Williamson County voter Pete Pancione for making an illegal campaign expenditure, instead sending it to Williamson County District Attorney Kim Helper for investigation. Pancione made the complaint after receiving a Humble election mailer that didn’t state who paid for the material, which is required by law.

Registry board member Hank Fincher noted Wednesday it is “campaign finance 101” to provide the financial source of election materials.

Humble told the Tennessee Star the “paid for” disclaimer was left off the mailer unintentionally and that he reported it to the DA’s Office.

Yet another complaint has been filed against Humble alleging he is acting as a lobbyist without filing with the state. Humble protested against legislation requiring groups with 501c status to file expenditure reports if their campaign spending hits $5,000 within 60 days of an election.

The legislation is designed to check the flow of so-called “dark money” into state campaigns. Humble and groups that opposed the legislation said it would only insert government more into the legislative process, putting a damper on their First Amendment rights.

The Registry board also has authority to subpoena records, including banking documents, but it wasn’t prepared to take that step Wednesday, though members discussed it.

The post Registry of Election Finance to audit Humble for potential illegal coordination with PAC-like group appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
City
Nashville, TN
City
Campaign, TN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Campaign Finance#Election State#Pac#Senate#Franklin#Republican#Humble#Tennessee Stands
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy