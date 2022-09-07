Read full article on original website
Crisp & Green will open first Central Florida restaurant next month
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crisp & Green will open a new restaurant in Winter Park next month, Steele Brands announced Tuesday. The Minnesota-based company said the new location will open in October in the Winter Park Village. “We are excited to bring fresh menu items and establish Crisp &...
Free food distribution to those in need this Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In conjunction with Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida will be at five locations on Saturday, Sept. 10. The first food distribution will take place with Jim Dotson Foundation at 3754 University Club Blvd. at 7:30 a.m. The second will be in collaboration with Light in...
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
Both locations are projected to open in Early 2023
2 new Barnie’s brewing in Central Florida, remodel coming to flagship Winter Park store
ORLANDO, Fla. — Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Co. has two new locations brewing in Central Florida. The Orlando-based coffee roaster will also give its flagship Winter Park location a facelift. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The company said the new locations will be at the...
New Breakfast and Brunch Restaurant to Make Its Debut in St. Cloud
The breakfast and brunch café will serve oatmeal, pastries, waffles and “definitely coffee”
WTIP
Minnesota DNR shares changes to upcoming deer hunting season
The fall season is a welcomed time of year for many. Minnesota deer hunters will soon don camo and blaze orange as they head into the woods for the 2022 hunting season. However, before they do, there are a few changes to make a note of for the upcoming deer hunting season.
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Webster Westside Flea Market website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an amazing flea market to spend you day at in Florida, you've come to the right place.
allears.net
NEWS: Flood Advisory Now in Effect for Disney World Counties
If you’re in Disney World today, we hope you packed your ponchos!. Disney has seen some severe weather in the past with flooding and flood advisories, and it seems like today is expected to be another rainy day at the Most Magical Place on Earth. As of the writing...
2 best cities to live in Florida
As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Second Harvest urges residents to “Stock the Shelves”
BREVARD COUNTY - September is Hunger Action Month, and Second Harvest Food Bank is urging Central Florida residents to help “Stock the Shelves” at their local food pantries. In the years before COVID-19, Second Harvest of Central Florida, which serves Brevard, Volusia, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, and Orange Counties, served just over 150,000 meals per day through their network of community partner organizations.
click orlando
Nighttime Falcon 9 launch planned Sunday at Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX on Sunday will attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station laden with another batch of Starlink internet satellites, the second night launch planned on the Space Coast in just as many days. Starlink Group 4-34 is scheduled to...
Opinion: The Worst Cities to Live in Florida
Florida is a wonderful state with an awesome culture and gorgeous scenery, but despite all these, it also has its fair share of not-so-pleasant cities to live in. Let's look into some of the worst cities in Florida. If you are planning to move into this state anytime soon, consider this as a guide.
fox13news.com
Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma
TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks hallway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
The Largest State Park in Florida has Been Called "the Amazon of North America," and has Been Mentioned in a Book
Visitors from all over the world are drawn to Florida for its weather and beauty, and its state parks have both. The parks are protected areas where one can visit the beach, swim, shell, birdwatch, or hike, to name a few activities. According to the Florida State Parks Foundation, in 2021, the Parks brought 4.4 billion dollars to Florida's economy.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)
Some Florida towns arguably have unique names. Sometimes, how these towns got their names is documented. Other times, name origins are hotly debated because there isn't a consensus. This article will look at the name origins of 5 small towns with unique names and provide general information about each.
wmfe.org
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
click orlando
Orlando grandmother faces foreclosure after Homeowners Assistant Fund account vanishes
ORLANDO, Fla. – Paula Bijeau has been patiently waiting since June to get an update on her Homeowner Assistance Fund application. The East Orlando grandmother has been paying the bills with furniture and jewelry she restores and sells on Facebook Marketplace. [TRENDING: Last chance to win Universal Orlando’s Halloween...
fox13news.com
Florida woman fined $500 after bringing stray dog to wrong shelter
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Mount Dora woman says she was just trying to do the right thing, bringing a stray dog to the Lake County Animal Shelter. Now, she's being ordered to pay $500 after the county says she put false information on a form. "I saw a stray...
Heavy Rain Expected--Sandbags Available
Polk County Making Sandbags Available Until Sept. 14
