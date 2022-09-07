ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, FL

Saint Cloud, FL
Saint Cloud, FL
Florida Government
Frank Lloyd Wright
2 best cities to live in Florida

As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
FLORIDA STATE
Second Harvest urges residents to “Stock the Shelves”

BREVARD COUNTY - September is Hunger Action Month, and Second Harvest Food Bank is urging Central Florida residents to help “Stock the Shelves” at their local food pantries. In the years before COVID-19, Second Harvest of Central Florida, which serves Brevard, Volusia, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, and Orange Counties, served just over 150,000 meals per day through their network of community partner organizations.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Opinion: The Worst Cities to Live in Florida

Florida is a wonderful state with an awesome culture and gorgeous scenery, but despite all these, it also has its fair share of not-so-pleasant cities to live in. Let's look into some of the worst cities in Florida. If you are planning to move into this state anytime soon, consider this as a guide.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks hallway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
FLORIDA STATE
The Largest State Park in Florida has Been Called "the Amazon of North America," and has Been Mentioned in a Book

Visitors from all over the world are drawn to Florida for its weather and beauty, and its state parks have both. The parks are protected areas where one can visit the beach, swim, shell, birdwatch, or hike, to name a few activities. According to the Florida State Parks Foundation, in 2021, the Parks brought 4.4 billion dollars to Florida's economy.
FLORIDA STATE
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says

A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

