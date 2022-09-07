ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Corn Nation

Georgia Southern Is Coming To Lincoln Because Erk Russell, Folks

Okay, the Georgia Southern Eagles aren’t coming to Lincoln specifically because of Erk Russell. For one thing he died in 2006 and I don’t care how many miracles and other unbelievable shit he pulled off, I’m pretty sure Erk hasn’t figured out how to get in on helping negotiate a mid-major payday game from the grave. It’s more of a several degrees of separation thing, but trust me on this.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska football locks in a big in-state recruit visit

The Nebraska football recruiting train is chugging right on down the tracks with a visit from in-state prospect Tyson Terry. Terry announced he was going to be in Lincoln for the Oklahoma game on his Twitter account. While he’s not the only recruit that will be watching the Huskers take...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Air Force retires decades-old plane in Lincoln

‘This is like building a city here’: Hundreds descend on Lincoln for racing championships. In its 49th year, the SCCA Solo National Championships event brings together racers of all skill levels. Updated: 8 hours ago. On Thursday, nearly 150 hospital employees spent the afternoon going through a mass casualty...
LINCOLN, NE
kfrxfm.com

Nebraska Fan Takes Losing WAY TOO Far

It is hard being a football fan, especially when your team can’t seem to win. Us Nebraska fans have had a rough go, but this reaction cost this guy money. What is the craziest reaction you have seen from someone when their team loses?. @tay_dancing @user3153232904052 @user8237740310121 @IceTole ♬...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
GRETNA, NE
St. Joseph Post

Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more

LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
ALVO, NE
iheart.com

Traffic Stop On Nebraska Interstate Leads To Arrest

The Nebraska State Patrol says a Georgia man is arrested in Nebraska after hundreds of pounds of marijuana are found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. The Patrol says 387 pounds of marijuana were found during the interstate stop near Waco in York County earlier this week. Investigators say...
YORK COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gov. Ricketts hosts recently discharged service members in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Recently discharged military service members were welcomed back to Nebraska Wednesday night in Lincoln. Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted the 2022 Veterans Welcome Home event at the Governor's Residence. Service members who have discharged over the past year were invited, along with their families, to attend the backyard picnic with food, games, and exhibitor tables from Nebraska veteran service organizations, State of Nebraska recruiters, and others.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln

On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Prosecutors plan to issue warrant for Omaha double murder suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The state is expected to begin the process of bringing an accused killer back to Nebraska. Gage Walter, 27, has been in an Iowa jail since mid-August. He’s been charged in the Omaha murders of his grandmother and great-grandmother. Prosecutors plan to ask the district...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

12 events for Nebraskans to usher in fall this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend, there’s plenty happening around the state to mark the tail end of summer and gear up for fall. » Head outdoors to soak up some of that last summer sun and smell the flowers before it’s too late, and where better to do that than Sunken Gardens here in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE

