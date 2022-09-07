Read full article on original website
Corn Nation
Georgia Southern Is Coming To Lincoln Because Erk Russell, Folks
Okay, the Georgia Southern Eagles aren’t coming to Lincoln specifically because of Erk Russell. For one thing he died in 2006 and I don’t care how many miracles and other unbelievable shit he pulled off, I’m pretty sure Erk hasn’t figured out how to get in on helping negotiate a mid-major payday game from the grave. It’s more of a several degrees of separation thing, but trust me on this.
Nebraska Football: Scott Frost the odds-on favorite to be first coach fired
As if there wasn’t enough pressure on Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost, he’s now the odds-on favorite to be the first coach to be fired this college football season. Even worse is that according to Bookies.com, he’s the easy front runner. That Frost is on the...
‘It felt personable’: K-State football crowd wows Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez
How does Kansas State’s home-field advantage compare to what Adrian Martinez experienced at Nebraska?
Nebraska football locks in a big in-state recruit visit
The Nebraska football recruiting train is chugging right on down the tracks with a visit from in-state prospect Tyson Terry. Terry announced he was going to be in Lincoln for the Oklahoma game on his Twitter account. While he’s not the only recruit that will be watching the Huskers take...
Corn Nation
Nebraska to Wear Alternate Uniforms this Saturday Against Georgia Southern
To be honest, I thought they were going to pump out the alternate uniforms for the Oklahoma game. Instead, it looks like the alternates are coming out for the Georgia State game this coming Saturday at 6:30 p.m. In case you haven’t heard the alternate uniforms are honoring the 1983...
Record Crowd Sees No. 2 Nebraska Volleyball Hold Off No. 17 Creighton
Huskers, Jays break their own attendance mark in another five-set thriller
1011now.com
Air Force retires decades-old plane in Lincoln
‘This is like building a city here’: Hundreds descend on Lincoln for racing championships. In its 49th year, the SCCA Solo National Championships event brings together racers of all skill levels. Updated: 8 hours ago. On Thursday, nearly 150 hospital employees spent the afternoon going through a mass casualty...
kfrxfm.com
Nebraska Fan Takes Losing WAY TOO Far
It is hard being a football fan, especially when your team can’t seem to win. Us Nebraska fans have had a rough go, but this reaction cost this guy money. What is the craziest reaction you have seen from someone when their team loses?. @tay_dancing @user3153232904052 @user8237740310121 @IceTole ♬...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Nebraska
Here's where you can find them.
klkntv.com
Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more
LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
KETV.com
Country music superstar Luke Bryan to perform in Nebraska as part of 2022 Farm Tour
MURDOCK, Neb. — Country music superstar Luke Bryan is coming to Nebraska. The five-time "Entertainer of the Year" will be performing in Murdock, which is located in Cass County, on Sept. 22 as part of his Farm Tour 2022. Bryan's show will be at the Stock Hay & Grain...
South Dakota Is A Quick Drive To This Huge Nebraska Zoo
Sioux Falls is situated in a pretty unique location where you can be in different midwestern states within an hour. A great destination to visit outside of the Sioux Empire is one of the biggest zoos in the Heartland. Just a short two and a half hour drive from Sioux...
iheart.com
Traffic Stop On Nebraska Interstate Leads To Arrest
The Nebraska State Patrol says a Georgia man is arrested in Nebraska after hundreds of pounds of marijuana are found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. The Patrol says 387 pounds of marijuana were found during the interstate stop near Waco in York County earlier this week. Investigators say...
News Channel Nebraska
Gov. Ricketts hosts recently discharged service members in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Recently discharged military service members were welcomed back to Nebraska Wednesday night in Lincoln. Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted the 2022 Veterans Welcome Home event at the Governor's Residence. Service members who have discharged over the past year were invited, along with their families, to attend the backyard picnic with food, games, and exhibitor tables from Nebraska veteran service organizations, State of Nebraska recruiters, and others.
York News-Times
Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln
On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
WOWT
Prosecutors plan to issue warrant for Omaha double murder suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The state is expected to begin the process of bringing an accused killer back to Nebraska. Gage Walter, 27, has been in an Iowa jail since mid-August. He’s been charged in the Omaha murders of his grandmother and great-grandmother. Prosecutors plan to ask the district...
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
WOWT
Papillion family frustrated with car title delays after online purchase
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Imagine making payments on a $41,000 vehicle that you can’t drive. That’s the frustration a military family is feeling after buying an SUV online. Active duty Navy with an active family of three young kids Colt Wettstein and his wife bought a used Tahoe that’s anchored at home.
klkntv.com
12 events for Nebraskans to usher in fall this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend, there’s plenty happening around the state to mark the tail end of summer and gear up for fall. » Head outdoors to soak up some of that last summer sun and smell the flowers before it’s too late, and where better to do that than Sunken Gardens here in Lincoln.
